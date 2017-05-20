Rising Oil Could Trigger Short Covering In Transocean

Sentiment in Transocean is excessively pessimistic, which on a contrarian basis can be viewed as bullish.

Transocean's December price spike was associated with significant short covering. The same dynamic could happen again if Transocean rises through key technical levels.

We published an article on Thursday May 18th, which outlined our bullish case for crude oil and the United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO). On Friday, crude oil rallied 2% and broke through resistance at the 50 day and 200 day SMAs. With Trump heading to Saudi Arabia and an OPEC meeting next week, it is difficult for us to imagine bearish headlines for crude oil in the coming days.

As you can see above, the MACD bullish cross has resulted in significant rallies in the price of oil the last several times. Our long view for Transocean (NYSE:RIG) is based in part upon this new uptrend in oil prices. As Transocean investors are well-aware, rising oil prices will enable oil services firms like RIG to expand their services to oil exploration firms.

Transocean Technicals

The Transocean chart remains in bear territory, having sold off steadily and finally below the 200 day SMA after riding it as support until mid-April.

Nevertheless, we have highlighted a few items that may point towards a possible reversal:

Transocean was recently sold off in three selling waves. We are not Elliot Wave proponents, but we have seen enough charts to recognize that sustained selling pressure, coupled with fear-and-greed human emotions, often results in 3-wave declines. Transocean appears to have formed a double bottom, and remains below the 8 day EMA, which often provides support or resistance for trend following algorithms. If RIG can rise above the 8 day EMA, it may have trend following support to help it rise along with crude oil. In late November and early December, RIG rallied significantly along with the price of crude oil, and there is evidence that this rally was helped along by significant short-covering.

Here is the report of short interest for Transocean from November 15th, 2016 to April 28th, 2017. The reader can see that during the rally beginning late November, 11% of RIG's float was covered by shorts.

Transocean Sentiment

Traders often look at sentiment as a contrarian indicator. Exceedingly low sentiment is viewed as bullish, and exceedingly high sentiment is viewed as bearish. Transocean's recent sentiment indicator is thought to be "excessively pessimistic."

Conclusion

Transocean has suffered stock price declines along with the declining price of oil. A possible renewed uptrend in oil prices could help to reverse Transocean's declining share price. There are signs that RIG has formed a double bottom. If the share price begins to rise through key technical levels, it is possible that a share price rally will be helped along by short covering purchases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG, USO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.