Devon Energy: Time To Accumulate?

Devon Energy's (NYSE:DVN) consistently falling stock price is surprising even after solid progress on its fundamentals and the expected recovery in oil prices. It is an opportunity for long-term stockholders to add to their positions. Devon's strategy to focus on high-margin areas and oil price recovery should combine to further strengthen its fundamentals and create value for shareholders.

At the start of the month, Devon Energy reported strong first-quarter earnings. The company reported progress in a number of key areas. As the company has been focusing on its U.S. assets, the production growth from these assets has been impressive. Focus in the future is going to be on STACK and Delaware assets and almost 95% of the capital spending will be in the U.S. assets. As STACK is a low-cost play, there will be some margin enhancement for Devon Energy in the next few quarters.

Even before the earnings announcement, Moody's had upgraded Devon's credit rating to Ba1, which is a non-investment grade speculative rating. There is still room for improvement in the company's credit metrics, and I believe during the next 12-18 months, we will see the rating move towards investment grade. One of the reasons cited for the upgrade was a reduction in long-term debt. Devon has reduced its long-term debt by almost $2 billion in the last twelve months. At the end of the first quarter last year, its long-term debt was just below $12.2 billion, which has been reduced to $10.38 billion as of March 31, 2017.

EBITDA for the quarter was $1.1 billion. If we extrapolate this figure, then we will have around $4.4 billion in annual EBITDA. Assuming no further debt reduction, we will get a 2017 year-end leverage ratio (Debt/EBITDA) of 2.36x. However, as the commodity markets are expected to be bullish and there will likely be further debt reduction during the year, I am expecting the full-year EBITDA figures to be over $5 billion and leverage ratio to be below 2x. If Devon Energy achieves this leverage ratio, then we might see another upgrade from the ratings agencies. Future outlook is becoming brighter with rising oil prices and Devon Energy's decision to focus on high-value assets. This scenario will generate higher cash flows which raises the chance of larger increase in dividends and reduced debt. Overall, this should enhance the balance sheet considerably.

The important thing for Devon Energy shareholders is that the management is not done with the cost control measures. It has saved more than $1 billion in annual costs, but the management wants to see further efficiencies. If they are able to achieve more cost savings, then the earnings will get another boost. However, I do not expect the cost savings to be substantial in the next two years. In 2014, these costs were at a higher level and it was possible to record a substantial decrease in costs. However, at current levels, there is not much room for improvement in costs. Also, Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) is looking to increase prices by 10-20%, which might have a negative impact on the industry and drilling. Halliburton is the second largest player in the oilfield services sector and any changes in the prices from them will likely cause a ripple effect in the market.

Cash position is extremely strong at over $2 billion, and along with the credit facility worth $3 billion, it should take care of the liquidity needs. Operating cash flows are also showing solid growth (54% in the first quarter), this healthy growth should also enhance cash position. In addition to this, sales of non-core assets have been a key part of strategy for the company, and it has announced to sell almost $1 billion in assets. These sales will allow further reduction in debt and strengthen the balance sheet and liquidity. Rising oil prices and production growth from low-cost plays will result in lower cash costs and more cash savings. Oil is rising again and will likely hold over $50 in the short term. OPEC and its non-OPEC allies have agreed on an extension to the supply cut agreement. This extension might run until the end of the first quarter of 2018. There is also a likelihood of a deeper supply cut in order to exhaust the excess inventories in Asia and the U.S. OPEC members are doing everything to get oil prices to $60.

Rising oil prices, production growth from low-cost plays, falling operating expenses, sales of non-core assets, falling debt levels and improving credit profile, all these factors point towards a stronger and more profitable Devon Energy. Lower cost and rising oil prices along with production growth will enhance cash flows generation. This will increase the possibility of dividend growth and debt reduction. All these factors should contribute towards improving Devon Energy's fundamentals and sustained upward movement in stock price. It is an excellent long-term investment at current price levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.