Why Microsoft Is A Better Dividend Growth Stock Than Intel

However, Microsoft has better growth prospects and a much stronger balance sheet. This makes it the more attractive dividend stock of the two.

Microsoft and Intel are both trying to break away from the PC. Microsoft is investing in the cloud, while Intel is going after the Internet of Things and autonomous vehicles.

Written for Sure Dividend by Bob Ciura

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are two of the major dividend stocks in the tech sector. They each pay dividend yields that beat the average yield of the S&P 500 Index, and both stocks have raised their dividends in the past year.

Intel has had an inconsistent dividend track record recently. It hiked its payout in 2017 but went five quarters before that without a raise. It also went more than two years without a raise between 2012-2014.

On the other hand, Microsoft is a Dividend Achiever, a group of 264 stocks with 10+ years of consecutive dividend increases. It has also raised its dividend by much higher rates than Intel, going back several years.

This article will compare-and-contrast these two tech dividend stocks.

Growth Prospects

Winner: Microsoft

Both Microsoft and Intel have struggled to break away from the traditional PC, a market which has been in decline for several years. However, Microsoft has had more success in moving away from the PC market, thanks to its cloud transition.

For Microsoft, its future growth will be in cloud services such as Azure and Office 365. For example, Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud business generated revenue of $6.76 billion last quarter, up 11% year over year. Server products and cloud services grew by 15%.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation, page 10

Last quarter, Microsoft's revenue and adjusted earnings-per-share increased 6% and 16%, respectively. Over the first three quarters of its fiscal 2017, earnings-per-share rose 10%. Microsoft is reaping huge growth from the cloud. Office 365 commercial revenue grew 45% last quarter, Dynamics 365 revenue grew 81%, and Azure had revenue growth of 93%.

Microsoft's commercial cloud business has eclipsed an annual revenue run rate of $15 billion. More than 85% of the Fortune 500 list uses the Microsoft Cloud. Going forward, there is plenty of growth opportunity left. Microsoft expects Intelligent Cloud revenue of $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion in the current quarter, which would represent as much as 10% growth.

Intel has several attractive growth catalysts as well, most prominently data centers and the Internet of Things, or IoT, which grew revenue by 6% and 11% last quarter, respectively. Longer term, Intel is hoping to take a leadership position in autonomous driving. This is why Intel acquired Mobileye for $15 billion. This is a major push into autonomous vehicles.

Source: Mobileye Acquisition Presentation, page 4

This is a big opportunity - Intel estimates the vehicle systems, data, and services market opportunity to be worth up to $70 billion by 2030. The problem for Intel is that data centers and IoT combined represent only one-third of total revenue. Intel is still heavily weighed down by its PC business. Its Client Computing Group, which houses its PC operations, makes up more than half the company's total revenue.

Analysts expect Microsoft to grow earnings-per-share by 8% in fiscal 2017 and 2018. Meanwhile, Intel is expected to grow earnings-per-share by just 3% in 2017, and 3.6% in 2018.

Balance Sheet

Winner: Microsoft

A strong balance sheet gives a company many advantages. First, it allows a company to raise capital at more attractive rates. It also gives the ability to more aggressively invest in growth initiatives, or to pursue an acquisition. Lots of cash on the balance sheet, combined with a low level of debt, also gives a company the option to reward shareholders with share repurchases, increase its regular dividends, or pay a special dividend.

Both companies have strong balance sheets, but Microsoft's balance sheet is virtually unbeatable. It is one of only two U.S. companies with the AAA credit rating from Standard & Poor's (the other being Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)). Microsoft has $126.02 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities on its balance sheet, which amounts to 24% of its market capitalization.

Intel ended last quarter with $14.82 billion in combined cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities on its balance sheet. This represents approximately 9% of its market capitalization. Therefore, Microsoft has more than twice as much cash as Intel, relative to its market cap, and a better credit rating, which gives Microsoft the better balance sheet of the two.

Dividend Yield

Winner: Intel

The one area where Intel has a significant advantage over Microsoft is dividend yield. Intel's annualized dividend of $1.09 per share provides a 3.1% yield based on its recent share price. Meanwhile, Microsoft has a current dividend payout of $1.56 per share, good for a 2.3% yield right now. Both stocks yield more than the S&P 500 Index average, which stands at about 2%.

Microsoft's lower dividend yield is due to its steadily rising share price over the past several years. Even though Microsoft has aggressively raised its dividend for the past several years, its share price gains have far outpaced its rate of dividend growth. This has depressed its dividend yield down to multi-year lows.

Still, Intel's higher yield is significant. An investment of $10,000 would generate $310 in annual income from Intel, compared with $230 from Microsoft. This means Intel's stock provides approximately 35% more dividend income than Microsoft. However, Microsoft helps make up for this with much higher dividend growth.

Dividend Growth

Winner: Microsoft

When it comes to dividend growth, Microsoft easily beats Intel. In the past five years, Microsoft has increased its dividend by 14% per year on average. Its dividend has nearly doubled in that time. Compare this with Intel's relatively stingy 5% compound annual dividend growth rate over the same period. Intel's most recent dividend increase was also 5%. This growth has allowed Microsoft's dividend to leapfrog Intel's.

Investors should expect Microsoft to continue raising its dividend at higher rates than Intel, thanks to its better earnings growth outlook. This could help Microsoft's dividend to continue to accelerate above Intel's over time. For example, let's assume Microsoft and Intel maintain their trailing five-year average dividend growth rates over the next 10 years. This means Microsoft investors would generate a yield on cost of approximately 8.5%. Intel's yield on cost in 10 years would be just 5%, despite its higher current yield.

Final Thoughts

Both Intel and Microsoft command leadership positions in their respective industries, which provide them with highly profitable business models. Going forward, they each have various growth catalysts to look forward to.

Intel may be slightly more attractive to investors who desire current income, such as retirees, because of its significantly higher dividend yield. That said, for investors with a time horizon longer than a few years, Microsoft will likely catch up to Intel over time due to its much higher dividend growth potential.

Disclaimer: This article is an opinion, and is intended for informational and educational purposes only. It should not be construed as investment advice to any particular individual. Readers should perform their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.