Should Dividend Growth Investors Own ETFs?

The basics of indexes/ETFs, as well as some of the underlying pros and cons.

The question of whether DG investors should own ETFs is a good one.

If you haven't yet read Mike Nadel's latest two-part compilation effort regarding "core" positions (I, II), you should really take the time to do so. It's an interesting series that polls a large group of SA's dividend crowd, revealing diverse thoughts on the subject, including the panel's current holdings deemed as core.

As I selected my own set of cores for the project, I had actually considered adding two ETFs that I own since they represent my largest holdings. However, Mike's instructions were pretty clear that the choices should be companies - stocks - so I did not mention them.

However, the subject of "index cores" came up briefly in the comment thread to Part I, and frankly, the topic is an interesting one for dividend and non-dividend investors alike.

ETFs and Indexes: The Basics

The propagation of index and ETFs has generally been a good thing for retail investors. Not only is there a plethora of choice, but asset build-up and fee competition between the various purveyors (Vanguard, iShares, Schwab, etc.) has driven management costs way, way down. While domestic index costs have generally always been low, in many cases today you can count basis point expense somewhere on your 10 fingers.

The rationale for holding an index fund is simple - passive, low-cost management with dependable market or more-specific-index driven return.

Index funds are usually considered a no-brainer first-stop shop for investors, given the instant diversification and negligible management fee they provide. Some strategists argue that investors could build an entire portfolio with only two highly-diversified ETFs, say the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) and the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Many broad-based or dividend-specific indexes and ETFs also generate healthy levels of dividend growth.

Index Fund Downsides for DGers

Though the allure might be pretty steep for the new, simple-minded, risk averse investor, someone with more money than God, or the investor who's keen on a dual dividend/drawdown strategy during retirement, a mainstream DG'er might tend to eschew the ETF for a variety of reasons.

First, a broad-based index will likely be holding the proverbial "good, bad, and ugly" that equity markets have to offer. A custom portfolio will hold (or attempt to hold) only those securities that mesh well with specific objectives. Second, an index or targeted ETF yield may vary based on management competence, index compilation changes, and other factors out of the DIYer's control.

Whether the fee an ETF/index charges is deemed negligible or not, it will have direct negative impact on dividend realization. How much impact it might ultimately have is dependent on the specific funds selected and the investor's hypothetical experience had they chosen individual equities instead of a pooled product.

Perhaps most importantly for some DGers would be the lack of ability to choreograph portfolio yield output. Indeed, if one needs a more personal touch on how much specific cash is going to be generated, ETFs might not be the best choice.

A Variably Blended Approach

Like any investment strategy, this certainly doesn't have to be an all-or-nothing proposition. Frankly, if you look at things the way I do, there may be value to owning both individual equity as well as diversifying pooled baskets of stocks for their dividend growth attributes.

The two ETFs that I referred to above that make up a relatively large chunk of my portfolio are the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH). And the reasons are manifold.

First, they act as solid diversifying agents to my heavy large-cap DG allocation. Second, they have been steady, and I would hasten to say, stellar, dividend growth vehicles. In the 7-year payout period from 2010-2016, IJH's dividend grew about 125% and IJH's about 175%!

However, the huge downside the typical dividend growth investor might immediately point to is the fact that IJR and IJH, respectively, offer only 1.25% and 1.55% current buy-in yields. That's about half the yield floor that you might find amongst those that practice a more rules-based approach. Of course, if we dial the behemoth S&P 500 large-cap SPY fund into the conversation with its 1.9% yield, we're not talking about anything spectacular there either.

Yield dearth and market-cap discomfort might represent sane rationale to steer clear of certain equities or ETFs. Still, I'd opine that those with a huge time horizon should be minimally considering investments such as IJR and IJH. Elevated growth prospects and instant diversification would seem to quell whatever discomfort investors might have with unfamiliar equity or undersized dividends.

Further, through my broker, Ameritrade, I can buy and sell IJR and IJH, along with about 100 other ETFs, commission free. That's a good deal in my mind in an era where there are generally no free lunches!

Though they can provide attractive dividend growth, investors need to keep in mind that there's usually not an expressed goal on the part of most funds generating it. Thus, you need to sniff it out on your own.

To Own Or Not To Own... This Is The Question

There is clear risk mitigation and stabilization value to owning indexes and ETFs. Whether the DG investor should own one or more of them is clearly subjective, however. I could see instances where a DG portfolio is made mostly or entirely of them, and instances with little or even no exposure to them.

I'd opine that ETFs are best suited for access to areas that the DIYer is unfamiliar with, desires limited exposure to, or otherwise feels uncomfortable allocating to with individual securities. Funds can also be viewed as a safety valve in the case that individual stock picking proves disastrous.

If you are a newbie or question your ability to pick stocks effectively, then ETF exposure should be higher, and probably vice versa.

Those who are looking for custom tailored cash flow solutions with elevated yields or specific beta would be better suited to pick individual stocks and keep ETF exposure to a minimum. Still, it probably isn't wise to sacrifice safety for something with more specificity attached.

At the end of the day, the most important question to ask yourself is how well the dividend growth attributes of the fund mesh with your overall investment strategy. The more closely it aligns with what you specifically seek, the more of it you should own in my opinion (and, again, vice versa).

Strategy Session

With equities as a whole continuing to look and feel top-heavy, I'm not sure that I have much inspiration for you other than perhaps to maintain cautious optimism with the current market. If you're looking at an ETF, I don't think I'd be disinclined to start positions, but I'd probably advise a dollar cost average approach - preferable with the zero commission string attached!

"Value" funds might be generally more defensive and perhaps preferred than "growth" ones today, but I might be ambivalent to that distinction pending more information on the methodology behind how the fund/index is built. To eliminate that potential conundrum, just pick an all-inclusive fund, so you don't have to deal with the distinction at all.

Frankly, if you're worried about equity downside, I'd probably buy an option-income CEF that comparatively fares the best during flat to down market stretches. An aggressive idea there is the Guggenheim Enhanced Equity-Income Fund (NYSE:GPM), a leveraged portfolio of index funds layered with covered calls. Of course, that's not really dividend growth at all.

For the intermediate term, I think you're going to continue to see moderating levels of dividend growth. With many of the old standards seeing rapidly rising payout ratios, you're going to have to get off the beaten path to generate above average DG in my view.

In terms of specific DG equities, while it goes against the grain, I think you play contrarian with STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) and go with the grain with Home Depot (NYSE:HD). Sticking with the building theme, I also continue to like DG prospects for Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Masco (NYSE:MAS), and Apogee (NASDAQ:APOG).

Elsewhere, other DG plays I like right now include MGM Growth Properties (MGP - 5.5% yield) and Aircastle (AYR - 4.7% yield).

For the mad money DGers out there, take a look at the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged US High Dividend Low Volatility ETN (NYSEARCA:HDLV), which has pulled back better than 10% over the past month and yields about 10.75% based on a past 3-month annualized coupon run rate. Current note tracking is 20% weighted to AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ).

Source: etracs.ubs.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long APOG,AYR,GPM,HD,HDLV,IJH,IJR,MAS,MGP,STOR,WHR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The above should not be considered or construed as individualized or specific investment advice. Do your own research and consult a professional, if necessary, before making investment decisions.