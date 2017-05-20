Is The Current 8.1% Yield Of CBL D Series Preferred Worth The Risk?

Articles critical of and in support of traditional in-store shopping over online e-shopping have been numerous, and so I won't try to add anything to that extended discussion. Instead, I'll look at one stock: the D series preferred stock (CBLPRD) of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) in the context of dividend sustainability. An 8.1% current yield of a cumulative preferred trading an average of about 250K shares/day and selling at a 10.4% discount to its $25/share 'par' even though it is almost 8 years past its first possible redemption, will ALWAYS be an eye-catcher for those in search of reliable dividends to live on. But there is always a reason a stock's dividend relative to its share price is so high. By reviewing CBL's dividend history of its common stock, the tax character of its dividends and its current trends in cash flows, we should get a better idea of CBL management's ability to work through/not work through the current crisis in retail mall profitability.

Common Stock Dividend History

As most know, preferred stock dividends must be paid prior to common stock dividends. So, if a company's common stock dividend will be paid, so must its preferred dividend. This is particularly relevant to REITs, as the rules require a REIT to distribute not less than 90% of its REIT Taxable Income as dividends. So, we can reason if a REIT is still in business, it is likely, but not necessarily certain, the preferred dividend will be paid. Since CBL began paying common dividends in May 1994, it has endured two major recessions through which it has sustained its common dividend. Now, it cut its common dividend in 2009 by nearly 72%. But that it continued a common dividend through such a credit crisis ensured the continued uninterrupted dividend of its preferred stock.

The continuation of the common dividend through a deep recession is always a good sign to prospective preferred stock holders. To be sure, dividend growth with CBL has slowed without any growth since 4Q 2014 (9 quarters), and this is a concern particularly to those holding the common stock. But at the current annual rate of $1.06/share, there is a lot of common dividend that would have to be eliminated before the preferred dividend could be suspended.

Tax Treatment of Common Dividend

Although tax accounting is slightly different than GAAP accounting we all see on the released financial statements, it's a good indicator of a company's financial strength. The logic here is that companies are less inclined to manipulate their tax return than they are their income statement and the non-GAAP metrics used to reflect the company's customized measures of their own performance.

CBL is almost unique in that for the past 5 years, all of its annual dividends to common and preferred shareholders have been 100% ordinary income: no capital gains and no return of capital. That CBL does have a small income tax bill each year but without the distribution of any qualified dividends suggests (but does not necessarily prove) the company is distributing less than 100% of its taxable income and retaining the rest. This too is a favorable sign the company is able to generate sufficient cash flow to fully cover its dividends with earnings alone.

Cash Flow Trends

CBL has a long-term relationship with Non-Controlling Interests (NCIs) through joint ventures. What interests me as an income investor about these relationships is the cash distributions CBL routinely makes to them and how does this affect the distributions to common... and ultimately preferred... shareholders.

As can be seen, distributions to minority interests have been slightly greater than the quarterly distributions to preferred shareholders. However, as the chart shows, the distributions to common shareholders provide sufficient 'coverage' of the distributions to both preferred shareholders and NCIs.

If I subtract out the preferred and NCI distributions from Revenue and also subtract them from Cash Flow From Operations (CFFO) and then divide by the number of basic common shares to put it on a per-share basis, this chart again shows the common dividend to be well covered, even after preferred stock and NCI distributions are taken out. In fact, the 10Q dividend-to-CFFO payout ratio (POR), even after preferred and NCI distributions, is particularly healthy as shown in this chart.

Retail REITs such as Realty Income (NYSE:O), Simon Property (NYSE:SPG) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) will typically have PORs in the 70% to 80% range for the common dividend.

What I find particularly unhealthy about CBL's operations is its interest expense. The following is the past 10Q using rolling 4Q ratio of interest expense divided by the CFFO after adding back the interest expense.

At 31% to 33%, it is very consistent, but it is also very high. In my travels, I've found that companies with such a high percentage of their available operational cash being paid towards interest have a hard time growing their dividend, and that indeed seems to be the case with CBL. Interestingly, according to Morningstar, CBL has only added a net of $51M in debt over the past 10Q, on a current long-term debt liability of about $4.6B, or about 1%. Over the same period, CBL added a net of $473M in new investing activities while raising a negligible amount of cash from issuance of equity. This suggests that CBL is using operational cash to pay for most new acquisitions and avoiding adding to debt. With a current credit rating of BBB-, this would seem to make CBL's management sensitive to anything it does that would reduce its credit rating, to include the addition of new debt or the dilution of added common stock. And with about $1.3B in debt maturity over the next two years, the CBL's CFO has a full plate of work on issues of cash management.

Conclusion

The common dividend is under the pressure of recently declining Revenue/share, a flat CFFO/share trend and 9 quarters of a flat common dividend that has not been raised due to the need to preserve cash to sustain its investment grade rating and to prepare for upcoming debt maturities. Will the common dividend be sustained? I don't know, and as a preferred shareholder, I don't really care. I care that CBL's management is experienced enough to know how to manage their properties/joint ventures through economic cycles to sustain and grow business operations in such a way that the common dividend is sustained. If they can do that, and I'm betting they can, the preferred dividend will be secure.

Additional disclosure: I tried to type in several symbols for the D series preferred of CBL, but the 'primary ticker' above would not recognize it, to include CBLPRA, CBL-A, CBL-pA, CBLA and so forth. Can you get it to recognize the D series symbol?