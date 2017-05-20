The Death Of Traditional Retailers May Be A Bit Exaggerated

Yet another frustrating week for equity bulls and bears. Most equity indexes continued to gyrate meaninglessly, despite a spike higher in volatility mid-week. As we've grown accustomed to, by the close on Friday, volatility had settled back down with the VIX returning to its post-U.S. election mean reading of 12. Was the 45 point (-1.82%) drop in the S&P 500 on Wednesday just another trampoline for dip-buyers or a "shot across the bow"? We have seen numerous politically motivated sharp sell-offs recently resulting in sling-shot turnarounds (sharp fall giving rise to an even sharper bounce): Brexit, Trump election, last December's Italian constitutional referendum, and perhaps the opening of the probe into White House ties with Russia. Conversely, lots of "weak hands" have joined the equity rally since November, and undoubtedly, many "Johnny come latelies" were salivating with the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) on the verge of breaking definitively above 2,400. Weak hands got spanked on Wednesday and many sold out with losses. Will this serve as a wake-up call for investors in general? For the moment, it looks as if the status quo is still in effect. When we finally see the real sell-off, late buyers won't get this nice second opportunity to get out as Friday's rebound has provided.

In this week's commentary, we look at the Internet Retailing industry within the GICS Retail sector. After the red hot technology sector, the next darling of momentum-following investors today is online retailers. The National Retail Foundation is predicting that online sales in 2017 will grow three times faster than sales of the retail industry as a whole. The Census Bureau's measure of retail sales is picking up on a year-to-year basis in 2017.

More interesting, as highlighted on the chart, is the divergence between pure online retailers and traditional brick-and-mortar retailers thus far in 2017. Indeed, for the past couple of years, predominantly online retailers have stolen huge amounts of market share from retailers who have lagged in transitioning to online sales. Just this past week, Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) reported that same-store sales, a key retail metric that measures sales from stores open longer than a year, plunged -6% in the first quarter. Last year, Staples saw North America same-store sales drop -5%. The metric hasn't risen since 2006 and Staples confirmed that it plans to close 70 stores this year. Like other brick-and-mortar retailers, Staples has battled a consumer shift to buying merchandise online at venues such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY). Not even popular discount retailer T.J. Maxx is immune to retail industry woes. TJX (NYSE:TJX), the operator of TJ Maxx and Home Goods stores, reported this week that first-quarter sales fell short of forecasts, surprising analysts who had expected the off-price chain to defy the struggles of the broader retail industry. And the debacle goes on… with the recent rash of store closings accompanied by liquidation sales and discounts at struggling chains such as J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD).

Needless to say, equity investors have picked up on this trend.

We looked at the performance of the S&P Retail Index, the underlying for the widely traded SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT), over the past few years. Our chart below shows the S&P Retail Index in red and our modified S&P Retail Index in blue. We identified thirteen companies within the S&P Retail Index (containing just over 100 companies) which derive over 80% of their revenue from online sales and subtracted them (according to their average weighting over the past 12 months) from the benchmark index.

Retail has been a dead sector in the otherwise relentless bull market. Just as five stocks have propelled the Nasdaq to a long series of record daily closes, a handful of online retailers have saved the retail sector from perdition.

We took our homemade index of traditional retailers and compared it with the EQM Online Retail Index (the underlying for the Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)) since April 2015 in the chart below. Holy cow! You are indeed seeing a nearly 63% divergence within the retail sector.

So, will the red curve above rise to the sky and the blue line descend to the abysses? We are not sure that today's struggling retailers are bound for the graveyard. First, it is important to realize that virtually every major retailer sells online and many of those sales will be made by discount stores, department stores and other traditional retailers. Retailers sell to consumers however the latter want to buy, whether it's in-store, online or mobile. Some retailers, such as the department stores, are too dependent on in-store sales. As online shopping has become the fad, these companies are the ones suffering the most. We believe that the retail sector is undergoing a "Kodak moment". Retailers must innovate and evolve to meet the needs of consumers. Amazon, notably, has done this the best. Those who can't change their business model to respond to the disruptive technology that the internet has created will be doomed to the same fate as Kodak.

A second consideration is the motivations for the online buying craze. A major reason is the convenience factor. People just don't have time to go to the malls and value the time saved buying online. Another factor is cost. Online retailers have relatively less overhead costs than brick-and-mortar retailers, a cost saving that the former pass on to customers. Moreover, in the U.S., for example, internet retailers don't have to collect sales tax from customers in states where they have no physical presence, another boon for online retailers. For the moment, the cost advantage is pushing brick-and-mortar retailers out of business. This could change, as lobbyists are pushing for legislation to level the playing field between traditional and online retailers. While online retailers are enjoying their "hay day", we expect that at some point that governments will modify tax policy to save the ailing brick-and-mortar retail industry.

Another aspect of the online retail craze that we investigated is distribution and shipping. The online retailer must get the merchandise to the customer's home. Aside from Amazon, which has developed in-house its own distribution system, most retailers rely on a third-party company to handle and to transport the merchandise. While transporters such as FedEx, UPS, and DHL handle deliveries today, innovative distribution methods are in the pipeline, including the use of drones. New companies, such as the Canadian firm Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTC:ASRCF), are popping up and offering shipping solutions for online retailers. We researched shipping companies with a significant portion of their revenue derived from retail commerce and created the WMA Retail Shipping Index. With the boom in online retail sales, these companies stand to profit along with the retailers.

Conclusion

Are traditional retailers ready to die and be buried? Are their stocks to be shunned forever? We don't believe retail as a whole is doomed. Rather, retail is evolving at a faster pace than ever, and that is creating problems for some retailers and opportunities for others. Investors need to stay abreast of how individual companies respond to the changing needs of customers, the reaction of companies to the disruptive technology of the internet, and to the legislative dynamics between traditional retailers and online retailers. Clearly, buying the whole retail sector via the XRT tracker will be a suboptimal strategy versus a select basket of retailers working as quickly as possible to transform themselves in a highly competitive retail environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.