SLV Passed The Test

SLV appears to be rising from a recent low, and last week it passed an important test of the former uptrend support line.

In last week's update, we suggested that the iShares Silver Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SLV) may have finally formed a bottom. This week, SLV passed a very important test of the former support line and appears to be heading higher. We are bullish on both SLV and the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) for the coming week.

On a weekly chart, we can see that SLV tested the former uptrend support line and the 100-week moving average, and finished above both. It will be very important for SLV bulls for the price to remain above this support line. Any break below the recent lows will be very bad news for bulls.

On the daily chart, we can see more clearly that the $16 level in SLV is an important level; bulls will want to clear and stay above this level next week and begin to challenge the 50-day and 100-day moving averages. A close next week even above $16 would be helpful to confirm the renewed uptrend.

The best news of all for silver bulls may be found in this week's COT report, which is quite bullish for several reasons. Most notably, the "smart money" commercials covered shorts and increased longs, and their net short position was reduced by 17.2% - even while total open interest increased. Hedge funds, on the other hand, increased their short positions and ended up with a net long reduction of 19.9% in the COMEX silver market.

The chart below shows SLV graphed together with the COMEX silver commercial net short position. Our readers will be aware that high net short positions often precede sharp sell-offs; these occasions have been shown with red vertical lines. Last week, even while the silver price was rising, the commercial short position was decreased dramatically. This is a strong signal that silver selling pressure may be over.

We have developed a couple of proprietary indicators that measure the relative value of GLD and SLV versus safe haven assets (like TIPs). The premise of the indicator below is that GLD and SLV will mean-revert to the value of these safe haven assets.

The chart below shows our indicator in black vs. the price of SLV in blue. Last week, safe haven assets like TIPs and the Japanese yen rallied significantly, and the relative value of SLV did not rally as much. As a result, we see more potential upside for SLV based upon this mean-reversion indicator.

