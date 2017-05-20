GLD: Still Bullish

Our three key metrics are all "favorable" or "bullish" for GLD for the coming week.

In last week's update, we wrote that there were "green lights for gold." By this, we of course meant that our indicators for the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) were all green, and we anticipated that gold would confirm the bottom and begin to rally. We were not disappointed. Gold had a solid week and closed above all key daily moving averages. We remain bullish on gold for the coming week.

On a weekly chart, we can see that GLD's upward advance was rejected by the 50-week moving average. Nevertheless, gold bulls should be pleased to see a big green candle for the week. If GLD crosses this important 120 level, the next key test will be at 122 and the downtrend resistance line. Solid downside support remains at 116 and the 110 week SMA.

On the daily chart, we see that GLD closed the week above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. If GLD remains above the 200-day SMA, then it could encourage more buying, as this is a very key level for big picture macro traders. To the downside, there are several levels of support, including the 100-day MA and the support line from January 2017.

The best news of all for gold bulls may be found in this week's COT report, which is quite bullish for several reasons. Most notably, the "smart money" commercials covered shorts and increased longs, and their net short position was reduced by 13.1% on flat open interest change. Hedge funds, on the other hand, increased their short positions and ended up with a net long reduction of 15.5% in the COMEX gold market.

The chart below shows GLD graphed together with the total net commercial short interest. Readers of our weekly columns will be aware of our view that peaks in net commercial short interest either precede or coincide with sharp declines in the value of GLD. As a result, we watch this closely. The good news for gold bulls is that net commercial short interest is well below recent averages. Gold tends to rally with low relative commercial short interest.

We have developed a couple of proprietary indicators that measure the relative value of GLD and SLV versus safe haven assets (like TIPs). The premise of the indicator below is that GLD and SLV will mean-revert to the relative value of these safe haven assets.

The chart below shows our indicator in black vs. the price of GLD in blue. Last week, safe haven assets like TIPs and the Japanese yen rallied significantly, and the relative value of GLD did not rally as much. The indicator for GLD is favorable, not necessary bullish.

