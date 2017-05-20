Chesapeake Energy Management Backs Off From Key Goals

When a company turns around, there are some very important goals set. A delay in attaining those goals can cost the company shareholders dearly.

Doug Lawler "No, actually our target is to achieve it much more quickly. Keep in mind, there is a few things that weigh heavily on that. Naturally oil and gas prices are most significant driver, but we anticipate that we’ll be able to accomplish that before 2020, oil and gas prices is the primary component. Keep in mind as well as when you look at free cash flow, we're very mindful of our capital investment and how we schedule our capital investment to drive the greatest value over the long term. So as we adjust our capital program with oil and gas prices, targeting free cash flow neutrality as soon as possible, we're hopeful we'll be there before 2020."

This is an extremely expensive change of goals. Free cash flow of Chesapeake Energy (CHK) is a big deal because it impacts the funds needed to get to that goal. A delay is worth hundreds of millions of dollars. It may end up costing shareholders billions of dollars. So when management wobbles on such an important goal, a lot of money is at stake. The future appearance of the company can materially change.

Source: Chesapeake Energy Annual Meeting Presentation Slides May 19, 2017

Free cash flow determines how many assets have to be sold (registration required) to maintain the capital budget. The lack of any cash flow as well as insufficient cash flow is very expensive. As management admitted during the annual meeting, this company has long outspent its cash flow. So the previous goal of free cash flow by 2018 put a lid on the asset sales and quite possibly the dilution of common shareholders.

The proposal to increase the authorization of common shares to 2 billion also passed. When combined with the delay in achieving free cash flow, those two events announce the potential to further dilute shareholder equity. An accretive acquisition for stock is possible but not likely. The goal of retiring more debt is another admission that cash flow is not achieving previously hoped for goals. All of this is going to cap the potential long-term capital gains no matter how good the operational news in the future.

Source: Chesapeake Energy May 10, 2017, Citi Global Energy And Utilities Conference

The debt profile is now a lot more favorable. But management had to pay a judgement and paid more money to get out of some contracts. That basically dried up the cash flow for the first half of the year. If the remaining cash flow does not sufficiently increase, then the slide shown above will not be stable. Sooner or later something bad will happen. Management appears to be aware of this by proposing to pay off more debt.

However, the large payments combined with the capital budget have led to more borrowing. This undoes the advertised debt payments. Management needs about $2 billion in property sales this year to fully fund the payments made plus the rest of the capital budget and goals. Those additional property sales imply at least doubling that amount to about $5 billion. Even for a company the size of Chesapeake, that is a very significant amount of sales. It will impact production and current cash flow.

Source: Chesapeake Energy May 10, 2017, Citi Global Energy And Utilities Conference

Management shows great results like the first slide. But management also appears to shift focus from one project to another. Currently, the second slide appears to be the latest and greatest future hope for the company's financial situation. But that shifting attention and focus on great results without discussing future cash flows and profitability imply a cash crunch (or a funding gap). Therefore, investors need to focus on management's actions shown before. The pay off of more debt indicates a certain prediction of future cash flow and financial resources. The increase in authorized common shares also gives management increased flexibility. Both of those actions point to the limits of the great results shown above. As good as those results look, the current forecast appears to be that key financial moves are needed to move this company to a stable financial future.

Another key to the puzzle is the declining production. Management forecast production growth at the annual meeting. But the necessary property sales are going to impact that forecast. Remaining production may grow, but the overall trend will probably be lower until the finances are stabilized. No matter how good the finances look, no company can tolerate inadequate cash flow indefinitely. Waiting for a recovery often results in reorganization, so management needs to act.

Sustained higher commodity prices would brighten the future considerably. Sustained lower commodity pricing could easily result in reorganization. Large significant production improvements would also help the future. But currently, this company appears to need large improvements somewhere to justify the current price of the stock. The latest cash flow, the continuing charges, and impairments do not justify the current price of the stock. Management appears to have materially changed the corporate outlook in the last week or so.

Management just announced that this reorganization is going to cost common shareholders more. That "more" may take the form of extra dilution, or an extended period of losses. Even disappointing property sales are possible. What is very clear is that despite some very impressive progress, the company is still in a very deep hole. That bright corporate future is delayed for the time being. More property sales and operational improvements are needed.

So, the stock will continue to trade as a concept stock based upon some future premise. Investors should expect the stock to be very volatile. Therefore, there will be many trading opportunities both long side and downside for experienced traders. But long-term holders probably need to watch from the sidelines until a lot more positives appear. The total loss of investment capital is a significant possibility while the threat of shareholder dilution should limit capital gains.

