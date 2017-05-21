3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: May 21, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech," where we're now in the middle of ASCO madness. Today, we have big findings to take a look at, so let's dive right in!

Incyte finally shows us the goods in immunotherapy

Immune checkpoint inhibitors have come to dominate the cancer immunotherapy space as of 2017, with newer efforts spidering out to new tumor types and new combinations. One of the combination strategies that has garnered the most excitement is the addition of inhibitors of indoleamine oxygenase 1 (IDO1).

Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) epacadostat has been one of the attention grabbers due to its early favorable results and bevy of combinations with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Well, at ASCO, we're going to see the fruits of these labors, with trial results from combined epacadostat and Merck's (NYSE:MRK) pembrolizumab in a variety of tumors. Incyte released a summary of the findings from across these trials, spanning 6 abstracts at the big show.

Across all but the most heavily pretreated head/neck and renal cell subsets, the combination of epacadostat and pembrolizumab yielded disease control rates reaching over 50%, and overall response rates were 35% for NSCLC and bladder, 31% for squamous head and neck, and 30% for renal cell carcinoma.

Looking forward: These findings bode very well for the continued development of epacadostat. To me, this is especially evident in the head and neck space, where the benefit of immune checkpoint inhibition has been a little controversial. For a bit of reference, MRK got approval for pembrolizumab with a response rate of 18% in the whole population. So for sure INCY appears to have a strong contender on its hands here.

Pembrolizumab also marches on its own in gastric cancers

MRK is also going to present findings from the phase 2 KEYNOTE-059 study at ASCO 2017. This trial involved patients with previously treated gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer.

A total of 259 patients were enrolled in cohort 1; these patients having received 2 or more prior lines of therapy for their advanced or metastatic disease. The overall response rate was 11.2% in this cohort, which improved to 15.5% in patients who had PD-L1 positive disease (cutoff at 1%).

Patients receiving pembro as 3rd-line therapy had a 21.3% response rate if their disease was PD-L1 positive, compared to 6.9% if they were PD-L1 negative. Toxicity was generally in line with what we've come to expect from the immune checkpoint inhibitors, though it is worth noting that a few patients had to discontinue therapy, and 2 patients died due to acute kidney injury and pleural effusion.

Looking forward: These phase 2 results look very promising for pembrolizumab's momentum in gastric cancer. Given the difference between the response rates in PD-L1-positive and -negative patients, I wouldn't be surprised if MRK got the FDA nod for this agent, but only in patients meeting the 1% PD-L1-positive cutoff. That was 57.1% of patients in this study. I'd be very interested to see where the overall response rate lands in patients who meet a higher cutoff, like that which is now used in first-line lung cancer.

Oncolytics takes a stumble in prostate cancer

Oncolytics Biotech (OTCQX:ONCYF) has been a phoenix-from-the-ashes story in 2017, with promising developments for its oncolytic viral therapy in breast cancer, as I've detailed in a previous article.

Unfortunately, the good news will not flow at ASCO for ONCYF, not in prostate cancer, at any rate. The Canadian IND 209 study looked at the combination of docetaxel and reolysin compared with docetaxel alone in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

The study did not meet its primary endpoint, which was improvement in lack of progression at 12 weeks. The combination arm saw a rate of 61% for this endpoint, compared with 52.4% for docetaxel alone (P=.51).

Looking forward: This is certainly not good news for continued development of reolysin in prostate cancer. The company has decided that these findings do not warrant further investigation, and reolysin has been suspended in this field. Still, it should be able to make inroads with its breast cancer trials, so I don't think there is a particular need to panic over these findings.

Conclusions

It's clear that ASCO is kind of feeling like the MRK show in a way, with findings from pembrolizumab studies coming to dominate the interest of this digest. Keep tuned to hear more about other therapies tomorrow!

I hope 3 Things has been helping you keep updated on the news in biotech. As always, it is my goal to bring together results of disparate studies and help you identify attractive investment opportunities in biotech. If you found it helpful, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha. This will allow you to receive real-time email updates when new editions go live.

Regardless, I thank you for your attention!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.