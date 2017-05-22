UPS: Shares Trading Below $100 Is A Matter Of When, Not If

Several months have passed since we wrote that we were waiting for United Parcel Service's (NYSE:UPS) shares to drop below $100 before we became interested in investing in such shares. Well, we are still waiting as the company's shares languish with little strength within about the $100 and $105 price range. With UPS' shares showing little strength and overall markets trading near all-time highs, there is no doubt in our mind that if the overall market sells off, the company's shares will trade below $100. Although UPS is a world-class global package delivery company with few peers, it still faces near-term adversities that it needs to address and overcome to continue to drive revenue/earnings growth over the long term. While we believe that UPS is up to the task to adapt to the changing markets it operates within, we also believe that the near-term adversities the company faces will present a more value-oriented entry point to invest in the shares. In the company's latest quarter, it recorded earnings of $1.32, a 3.9 percent increase from the year-ago quarter due to a substantial increase in the operating profits from its supply chain and freight business. Revenues for the quarter were $15.315 billion, a 6.2 percent increase as revenues increased across all three divisions of the company. With this in mind, let us look at the company's individual business unit results

UPS' U.S. domestic package revenues increased 5 percent to $9.535 billion. Operating profit for the division decreased to $1.076 billion. The company's international package revenues increased 4.9 percent to $3.058 billion despite adverse currency effects. Operating profits for the division decreased to $529 million in the quarter. Revenues for the supply chain and freight business increased 12.5 percent to $2.722 billion due to UPS' acquisition of Coyote Logistics. Operating profits for the division increased 22 percent to $179 million. UPS maintained its expectation of 2017 adjusted earnings per share of $5.80 to $6.10 (including adverse currency effects). At the outset of its earnings announcement, the company reiterated its 3- to 5-year investment strategy whereby it would accelerate its investment in its smart global logistics network, which represents the most comprehensive transformation of its network in decades. As such investments become operational, the company sees itself benefiting from new revenues and improved productivity. With this in mind, the company acknowledged that despite strong revenues in its most recent quarter, some known and some unanticipated headwinds adversely affected operating margins.

UPS indicated that it sees the U.S. economic outlook has improved during its latest quarter. With the economy showing some positive momentum, the company is focusing on generating growth by expanding its capabilities to fully leverage its network. For example, UPS has 23 global modernization projects planned that, along with other network optimization and data connectivity initiatives, are part of its broad strategy to use technology to add capacity and to improve its operating performance. UPS is also creating a new advanced technology group that will be responsible for the research, testing and development of new innovations and the application of new technologies. The company is also advancing its use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve customer service and make operations more efficient. In addition, UPS is: 1) rolling out its new U.S. Saturday ground operations; 2) upgrading its dangerous goods shipping capabilities; 3) improving its service levels to provide customers with the most timely service available; and 4) shortening delivery times all across its intra-Europe ground network. Finally, for its supply chain and freight division, the company continues to integrate its acquisition of Marken (a global provider of supply chain solutions to the life sciences industry and leader in clinical trials material storage and distribution).

As noted above, UPS experienced some known and some unexpected headwinds that adversely affected its earnings performance in its U.S. and its international businesses. The company's currency hedge transition weighed on its international results and adversely affected its quarterly operating profit. On a net basis, fuel costs adversely affected results as its fuel surcharge was based on lower fuel prices, which later increased. Startup expenses for investment projects and service enhancements weighed on operating profits and will continue to do so for the remainder of 2017. In addition, the company also experienced an irregular growth rate as there was a pause in consumer spending activity in February 2017, likely due to adverse weather and delayed income tax refunds. Customer demand for UPS services, however, continues to increase and the company continues to use its financial strength for its investment and growth opportunities. With UPS' quarterly results in mind, we note that the company is wrestling with its exploding costs related to its build out of its infrastructure so it can effectively handle surging e-commerce package deliveries. Commentators characterize UPS' cost-control plan as wanting to get paid "for packages it never delivers." In other words, the company is asking "major retailers to help pay for extra workers and surplus space on trucks when a retailer fails to ship as many packages as planned during peak periods."

Not only could UPS seek to charge a retailer if such retailer's forecasted package deliveries fall below such forecast, but the company may seek additional payment if there is a significant mismatch of a retailer's box sizes shipped beyond that which was forecast. In other words, if there is any variance from a retailer's package shipments forecast, UPS wants compensation for its costs to prepare for forecasted demand that did not materialize. The company indicated that such charges are not meant to be punitive but are an element of a broader negotiation with retailers over pricing during peak times. As UPS seeks to adapt to the e-commerce package-shipping boom, it needs to address its increasing costs to pick up, sort and deliver packages. (E-commerce package deliveries have a greater percentage of deliveries to homes and apartment buildings, which cost more for the company than deliveries to business addresses.) Both UPS and Federal Express (NYSE:FDX) are strategizing on ways to be compensated for the billions they are investing to add capacity to their networks to handle the surge in e-commerce shopping. FDX, for its part, has dropped some retailers that objected to price increases.

While the increased e-commerce business presents significant challenges for UPS and FDX, investors remain concerned that each company's capital investments to handle such packaged delivery growth is not paying off in a timely manner, particularly during holidays. With such e-commerce cost issues in mind, we note that in the past, we have felt that UPS' shares were overpriced and headed for a fall for a number of reasons, including: 1) both UPS' and FDX's ability to handle its peak-package-delivery holiday season workload in a timely and cost-efficient manner as reports showed each company struggling to keep up with a surge in holiday package delivery orders; 2) ongoing investor fears of an Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) entry into the package delivery business; 3) low margins for e-commerce business from AMZN; and 4) a price-to-earnings ratio for UPS shares that was higher than its historical average. Well, we were correct as UPS' shares have been sliding lower and lower in 2017. Despite such challenges, however, UPS will continue to become more efficient through increased automation at large warehouses and installing software in its delivery vehicles to determine the best delivery routes in real time. We believe that the multiple pressures facing UPS, both market and competitor based, will likely cause the company's shares to drop below our target buy price of under $100.

We believe that UPS will navigate past lower profit margins from its e-commerce-related package deliveries as it is one of the most ingenious and technologically savvy global companies today. In particular, the company may: 1) implement an increased use of delivery lockers where consumers may pick up packages at a convenient time thereby avoiding redelivery costs; and/or 2) avoid, refuse or minimize its acceptance of consumer package deliveries that have unacceptably lower margins. While the company will continue to face near-term adversities, we believe UPS will thrive and continue to reward investors with annual dividend increases and opportunistic share buybacks over the long term. In addition, UPS continues to make acquisitions and innovate to sustain revenue and earnings growth. We believe that over the long term, UPS' package delivery expertise will serve it well in its established and new markets. With the company's shares trending lower in 2017, we believe potential investors should initiate a position in the company's shares below $100 a share.

Our view

While overall markets continue to sit near all-time highs, UPS' shares continue to show weakness ever since shares hit a 52-week high of about $120 a share over the past several months. As the company's shares continue to sink, investors will be presented with a more value-oriented entry point to invest in a well-run quality company with an outsized dividend. We believe the company's shares will drop to our buy range when the overall market sells off anywhere from 5 percent to 10 percent. The multiple reasons that UPS shares will fall to our value-oriented buy range will be the result of one or more of the following circumstances: 1) adverse global economic circumstances; 2) a continued rise in interest rates making dividend growth stocks less appealing; 3) renewed investor fears that AMZN will compete with UPS and FDX in some part of the package delivery market; 4) cost overruns and margin pressures arising from UPS and FDX efforts to accommodate surge demand in consumer package deliveries during peak periods; 5) ongoing UPS labor issues/costs regarding the company's employees; and 6) continued employee pension issues.

Long term, the company is likely to overcome the above-noted potential adversities it faces. With respect to potential AMZN package-delivery aspirations, we believe that AMZN competing with UPS or FDX is easier said than done given the logistic complexities and capital intensiveness of the package delivery industry. Further, any loss of AMZN's package deliveries would have a minimal effect given that AMZN's low-margin business to UPS is a relatively minor amount of the company's total revenue. With respect to labor and pension issues, UPS will resolve these issues in the most cost effective manner possible. The company will also succeed long term in controlling increased per-package costs as it has the expertise to control costs through shipment and productivity improvements. The company's strategic investments, technology-supported operations and enhanced global network will strengthen its market position and protect the company against adverse market dynamics. As noted above, UPS continues to focus on more profitable markets through acquisitions, such as in the healthcare market, where a shipment must arrive expeditiously and at an appropriate temperature.

The current price-to-earnings ratio for UPS shares is about 26.40, and the shares yield about 3.30 percent. UPS's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 17.40, based on 2017 earnings estimates of $5.95 and about 16.05 based on 2018 earnings estimates of $6.44. The price-to-earnings ratio for the company is at the upper-end of its 10-year historical price-to-earnings range in the mid-to-upper teens. We believe potential investors should wait for the UPS share price to drop to the $93.40 to $99.80 price range before initiating a position (a forward price-to-earnings ratio in the range of about 14.50 to about 15.50, based on 2018 price-to-earnings estimates). (We should note that the company's shares last traded in our buy range early in 2016.) We believe that UPS will adapt to surging e-commerce package delivery costs, overcome any possible threats from AMZN and address any labor/pension issues in a cost-effective manner, and that a well-timed investment in UPS shares will reward an investor with a sizable dividend yield, substantial share buybacks and share price appreciation over the long term.

