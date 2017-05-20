Foot Locker's Q1 Miss Reminds Me Of 2016

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) missed consensus estimates Friday morning as it posted disappointing sales and EPS figures. Ultimately, I try not to pay too much attention to quarterly fluctuations, and the subsequent 17% drop for shares screams overreaction, in my view. Given the lack of confidence in the retail sector and constant overreaction to a same-store sales number, I think shares have been unfairly punished and are a compelling buying opportunity. A somewhat similar situation occurred after Q1 results in 2016, and I think history will repeat itself. This quarter contained several one-time phenomenons, and Foot Locker will recover to trade over $70+ once again.

About the Q1 Comp

Same-store sales in Q1 were up just 0.5% in the first quarter, pushing total sales up 0.7% (1.8% ex-fx) to $2 billion. A Q1 miss is particularly negative for the company because it is traditionally Foot Locker's second most important quarter, though revenue is fairly evenly distributed throughout the year.

Q1 had several tailwinds, the most important of which was the slow down in tax return timing and the weird promotional activities around NBA All-Star Weekend. Tax return timing for Foot Locker is undoubtedly a big deal. In fact, the company preannounced earlier in the quarter that same-store sales were going to miss in Q1 as a result of the timing. I believe the average Foot Locker customer has a limited liquidity profile relative to affluent consumers, so I completely believe that timing is a big factor.

As well, All-Star Weekend traditionally contains blockbuster releases from the likes of Nike (NYSE:NKE) and to a lesser extent, adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Under Armour (NYSE:UA). However, with technical basketball completely off-trend, there was a much more subdued release schedule. In fact, Nike largely dropped All-Star shoes.

To a lesser extent, I believe management provided a frank assessment of the kids business and why it may be lagging. With adidas currently the top on-trend brand, kids, like adults and teens, are looking for the hottest NMDs and Ultra Boosts. However, given adidas' supply constraints on the adult market, I believe adidas, as management noted, has not been able to properly feed the kid channel. This could be a headwind for at least another quarter or two, but it should rectify itself whenever the trends switch to more readily available models (i.e. Jordan Retro).

Margin pressure should abate a bit

In addition to light same-store sales, Foot Locker took a 100 basis point hit to gross margin driven by 60 points of occupancy deleveraging and 40 points of merchandise margin deleveraging for a total gross margin of 34%. 34% is near the high end of Foot Locker's historical range. Interestingly, the markdowns were in e-commerce, which I believe has been highly competitive for non-premium releases. Even the seldom-promotional Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) has seen an increased frequency of 20% off orders of $100+ and other promotions. Nike also frequently ran discounts for its clearance inventory.

Unfortunately, I do not see the gross margin situation improving materially in Q2 due to the lower sales volume and occupancy deleverage. However, I think Foot Locker will try to make it up on the SG&A line. I absolutely loved this quote from CFO Lauren Peters, who said:

"I can spend hours talking to you about expense, including things like utility that making good use of LED bulb. We have a very, very talented group of expense managers that watch our nickels because they all add up."

That is exactly what I want to hear from an operationally focused CFO. SG&A deleveraged by 40 basis points during the quarter, but tight cost controls should limit the damage going forward.

Reminiscent of Q1'16

Because of the similar negative reaction (though the magnitude was much greater this time) in Q1'16, I looked back on my note at the time as well as the quarterly conference call. Q1'16 was considered a "miss" due to a slightly weaker than anticipated top-line. However, the quarter also experienced a fairly unique event in the Toronto All Star Weekend, which bolstered the Canadian business throughout the quarter.

Under Armour and adidas were both percolating in Q1'16, though Under Armour's footwear growth has slowed down considerably due to weaker demand for the Curry signature line.

Frankly, the candor and tone of Q1'16 was certainly much better than Q1'17, but Foot Locker has also opted to give less insight into the business, likely for competitive intelligence reasons. However, I am not particularly worried. I think Nike is doing a great job of moving towards on-trend product, while adidas continues to take significant share with a great launch cadence and incredibly popular fashion-inspired designs.

Overall, I think shares of Foot Locker look relatively attractive. Foot Locker will very likely earn $5.00+ per share, if not closer to the consensus of $5.29, putting the stock at around 11-12x next year's earnings. Foot Locker's management team is best in class, and I believe the company remains mostly insulated from the broader weakness sweeping the mall-based retailers.

With its partners that want to avoid Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) discounting at all costs and a premium footwear selection, Foot Locker is the best footwear retailer in the world.

In addition, the company's capital allocation remains second-to-none. This management team aggressively buys back stock and focuses on constantly returning cash to shareholders, while maintaining ROIC-driven capex spending. I believe shares are worth $72-80 per share, with $75 my 2017 target.

