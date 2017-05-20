3M: Analyzing The Revenue Streams

3M (NYSE:MMM) reported first-quarter earnings before the market opened on Tuesday, April 25th, and on the surface, the results were excellent with the company reporting earnings of $2.16 per share (beating estimates by $0.10) on revenue of $7.7B (beating estimates by $220M). The stock moved a little higher after it reported earnings, moving by 0.4%. Before I begin to parse through an income statement, balance sheet, or cash flow statement, I like to check out how the segment revenues did and see if there was anything glaring. Below is a table on how the company did during the quarter compared to last year.

Segment Sales (millions) Mar-16 Mar-17 Y/Y Industrial $2,599 $2,709 4.2% Safety and Graphics $1,477 $1,527 3.4% Health Care $1,391 $1,423 2.3% Electronics and Energy $1,089 $1,210 11.1% Consumer $1,050 $1,042 -0.8% Corporate and Unallocated $0 $2 N/A Elimination of Dual Credit -$197 -$228 15.7% Total Company $7,409 $7,685 3.7%

Source: Company 10-Q

Photo Credit

Overall revenues were higher from this time last year by 3.7% on the overall increase of the Electronics & Energy and Industrial segments which currently constitute roughly 15.7% and 35.3% of their revenue streams. The lone sore spot came from the Consumer segment which saw a drop of 0.8% from last year. The performance of all the business segments matter significantly because of how well diversified the company is, as can be seen from the table below.

% of Business Mar-16 Mar-17 Industrial 35.1% 35.3% Safety and Graphics 19.9% 19.9% Health Care 18.8% 18.5% Electronics and Energy 14.7% 15.7% Consumer 14.2% 13.6% Corporate and Unallocated 0.0% 0.0% Elimination of Dual Credit -2.7% -3.0%

The company has been paying much attention to the Electronics & Energy division and the fruits of their labors are paying off now. This is evidenced through the robust increase in revenues by 11.1%. Much of this was thanks in part to the strength in the Asia/Pacific region of the globe. With sales of $1.2B in the quarter, 18% of that was due to organic growth by adding additional revenue channels for their existing platforms. However, the comparisons from last year were favorable according to management. The Energy part of Electronics & Energy only grew 1% organically. With margins up 0.7% from last year in the segment, there isn't much to dislike. The segment did so well that management increased its expectations of it for the year for 1% to 6% versus the previous down 3% to up 1% range.

The biggest portion of the revenue streams comes from the Industrial segment and it had a great quarter with an increase of 4.2% on the top line. The Industrial segment also exhibited strong growth in Asia/Pacific. The segment also led the way in Western Europe. With sales registering $2.7B, the segment also increased its piece of the 3M revenue pie from 35.1% to 35.3%. The strength in the segment came from all regions of the world and the different businesses within the segment. The automotive business sales increased by double digits amid a decline in overall auto sales. Management also revised estimates for this segment upwards to the tune of 2% to 5% from the previous 1% to 3%.

As I mentioned previously, the lone sore spot was the Consumer segment which saw sales decline 0.8%, but it is also the smallest business segment only accounting for 13.6% of the revenue pie. Management blamed continual channel adjustments on the drop in revenues. The only bright spot about the segment was the strength in sales coming from the Asia/Pacific region. The segment also showed a little growth in the LatAm and Canada regions, but it was the decline in US sales that contributed to the decline in overall sales for the segment. For this segment, management actually lowered their guidance from 2% to 4% to a range of 1% to 3%.

While the stock did move higher on the back of the earnings announcement, it has moved quite a bit over the past year. Over the past year, while revenues increased 3.7%, the stock price itself moved 16.3% higher in the same time. Because of the small increase in revenues, I believe the large increase in the stock price is probably not justified from this time last year, and perhaps a little overvalued.

