Delta Air Lines Has Upside Potential

Current Price/Earnings ratio is 8.8x which is way below industry average of 13.5x, S&P 500 of 21.2x and DAL's 5 year is 11.9x.

Analysts are expecting the company to post EPS of $5.20 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 9.2x and PEG 3.9.

Source: Finviz

Based on the stock price chart above, it is clear that Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) shares are in a range bound trend. Shareholders and potential investors of DAL may be interested in knowing what the future holds for their investment, and whether DAL's stock rates as a buy, hold or sell.

Given the stock's recent performance, it seemed like a good time to take a closer look at the earnings expectations, peer analysis and valuation, and fundamentals. That might help answer whether DAL's stock is a good buy or sell in 2017.

Earnings Analysis - Solid earnings surprise

Source: Reuters

DAL reported better-than-expected earnings for the fifth consecutive straight quarter. It last posted its earnings for Q1 2017 on April 12th. The company reported EPS of $0.77 for the quarter, topping Street estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9,148 million for the quarter compared to the Street estimate of $9,184 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted EPS of $1.32. Currently, analysts expect DAL to generate revenue of $10,736 million and EPS of $1.62 in next quarter. DAL has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $52.76 (CMP $48.20). The firm's market cap is $35.42 billion.

Consensus Estimates Analysis - Positive expectations

Source: Reuters

The company had revenue of $39.63 billion for the FY2016 (down 3% YoY). Currently, analysts expect the company to generate revenue of $40.69 billion (up 3% YoY) in fiscal 2017 and $41.95 billion (up 3% YoY) in fiscal 2018.

"Despite fuel price pressures, the Delta people once again delivered solid results across the board, with double digit operating margins, strong improvements in customer satisfaction, and progress on our international expansion with the closing of our Aeroméxico transaction," said Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer. "Producing these results in our toughest quarter of the year shows not only how far we've come, but also that we have more opportunity in front of us to continue building a better airline for our employees, customers, and owners."

Analysts are expecting the company to post EPS of $5.20 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 9.2x and PEG 3.9. Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $5.88, which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 8.1x. This is below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19.7x. In other words, the stock is trading at discount/undervalued compared to S&P 500.

Management Guidance - Q2 2017

"March marked the first month of positive passenger unit revenues since November 2015 and we are encouraged by the current fare and demand trends across the network. We expect June quarter passenger unit revenues to increase one to three percent and remain positive throughout the year," said Glen Hauenstein, Delta's president. "However, we will keep our full year capacity growth capped at one percent to support this unit revenue momentum and the company's return to margin expansion."

Source: Company Filings

Segment Performance

Source: Company Filings

In Q1 2017, DAL's Domestic segment contributed 61% of total revenue. This segment was followed by the International segment, which contributed 24% (Total Passengers 84%), Cargo segment contributed 2% and Other segment contributed 14% of total revenue.

In Q1 2017, revenue was down $103 million (1.1%) versus prior year due to fuel pressure. Passenger unit revenues was down 0.5% on 0.5% lower capacity.

Income Statement Analysis - Margin pressure due to fuel expenses

Source: Morningstar

Over the past 5 quarters, operating income margin decreased to 11.51% from 16.65%. This is primarily due to increasing trend in cost of revenue (fuel expenses). Fuel expense increased $327 million compared to Q1 2016 due to 52% higher market prices. Also, net income margin decreased to 6.59% from 10.23%.

"We expect the entirety of our 2017 margin pressure to have occurred in the March quarter from higher fuel prices. With an improving revenue profile and further improvement as our cost growth moderates in the second half, we are on track to expand margins for the balance of the year," said Paul Jacobson, Delta's chief financial officer. "Going forward, by remaining disciplined with our costs and capital, we'll be well positioned to achieve our long-term financial targets."

Decreasing margins (fuel expenses) also contributed to lower free cash flow. TTM free cash flow was $2,071 million compared to $4,982 million in FY2015.

Current Valuation - Trading at discount

Investors should look at valuation methodologies when deciding whether to enter or exit a stock. Valuation is driven by perceived growth, risks and investors' willingness to pay. There are various methods available to assess the valuation of a stock.

Source: Morningstar

I have discussed that, based on forward P/E ratio, DAL is trading way below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19x.

Current Price/Earnings ratio is 8.8x, which is way below the industry average of 13.5x, S&P 500 of 21.2x and DAL's 5 year is 11.9x.

Price/Book ratio is 2.7x, which is below industry average of 3.2x and S&P 500 of 3.0x. Price/Sales is 0.9x, which is below industry average of 1.0x and S&P 500 of 2.1x. Price/Cash Flow is 6.6x, which is in line with industry average and lower than S&P 500's 13.3x.

DAL has dividend yield of 1.7% higher than industry average.

Market View - Positive

Source: Nasdaq

Of the analysts covering company, 7 recommended it as a "Strong Buy," 1 recommended it as a "Buy" and 3 recommended it as "Hold"

My Recommendation: Buy Rating

I will recommend a Buy rating for DAL based on the following factors:

DAL has a striking earnings surprise history over the trailing five quarters, beating estimates all through and positive consensus estimates. Trades at discount compared to industry average and S&P 500. Analysts are expecting the company to post EPS of $5.20 in 2017. This implies a 2017 forward P/E for shares at 9.2x and PEG 3.9. Analysts are currently expecting 2018 EPS of $5.88, which implies a 2018 forward P/E for shares at 8.1x. This is below the S&P 500 forward P/E of 19.7x. In other words, the stock is trading at discount/undervalued compared to S&P 500. Current Price/Earnings ratio is 8.8x, which is way below industry average of 13.5x, S&P 500 of 21.2x and DAL's 5 year is 11.9x. Market view is positive

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.