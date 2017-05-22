Bank Of America - Buckle Up

"Know what you own, and know why you own it"

- Peter Lynch

This quote is always something I have in the back of my head when doing research. Especially when you are looking to buy alpha or when looking for the right macro environment to own a certain stock or index.

That's the main reason why I am so eager to cover the stock of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). In my previous article(s), I concluded that you don't want to own the stock because the environment simply doesn't support high returns.

Combining all macro factors, I don't see why I should be owning the stock at this point. Especially because Bank of America is a stock that tends to outperform its peers during strong periods while underperforming during times like these.

Article: Bank of America - Sell

The last week turned out to be pretty awful for finance bulls. The sell-off on Wednesday crushed stocks like Bank of America and started to form a head and shoulders pattern.

I always like to look back and search for fundamentally backed patterns. For example, between 2012 and 2014, we saw a massive bull case for banks. Especially because the yield curve steepened backed by a very strong housing market.

The years between 2014 and 2016 were marked by slowing manufacturing growth and a weak consumer after 2015.

Finance bulls started to get returns in the first quarter of 2016 when growth started to bottom - backed by Chinese leverage. The election of Trump added massive momentum.

The bad news is that finance stocks are going nowhere in 2017. The fundamental trend simply doesn't warrant high returns. That's why I will elaborate on these fundamentals in this article and explain why the stock should be avoided.

Reason 1 - Trump

Trump's reflation policies are in trouble. Trump did repeal Obamacare but is still far from implementing a new system. On top of that, we see that the tax cuts plan is not being loved by the market. It's simply not enough. Additionally, we haven't gotten any details on the infrastructure plan.

Now, let's just say that the details of all of these plans are known. Would Trump get the majority of votes to pass his plans? The possible answer to this question is the reason why financials got dumped last week.

There are a lot of factors that make the whole process of 'bringing people together' much more difficult. Both the Washington Post and the New York Times provided the public with a few bombshells.

Trump apparently leaked classified info, wanted Comey to stop the Russia investigation and called him a 'nut job' in front of his Russian 'colleagues'. On top of that, we got the news that a senior advisor in the White House is being investigated for his close Russian ties.

Source: Washington Post

So, even if most of this is false (not predicting anything), we are seeing a massive threat for Trump's policies. A large part of Washington politicians are dedicated to let Trump fail. And I believe that this will delay any bullish policies that could stimulate reflation.

Reason 2 - Leading economic indicators are mixed

Since the 15th of May, we got two new publications of leading manufacturing indicators. Those are the regional Empire State and Philadelphia indicators. Both are part of five regional indicators that give us info about the US economy and are able to predict the ISM index at the end of every month.

The Empire State index came in very strong. This regional index erased all gains within three months and is currently slightly within contraction territory. Philadelphia, however, came in much stronger and hit one of the highest levels since the early 2000s.

This is definitely something to monitor because slower growth expectations could be a huge drag on stocks that priced in so much future growth.

Reason 3 - Yield curve keeps flattening

If there is one indicator that tells us where banks are headed, it's the yield curve. Note that the yield curve started flattening in December of 2016. Only one month after the election. At this point, we see that the difference between the 2-year and the 10-year yield has fallen below 1%. This is the lowest level since early 2016.

To come back to the quote at the top of this article: you are very unlikely to get nice returns buying Bank of America and practically unable to outperform the market. It's more or less dead money as the graph above shows you.

This is being confirmed by the ratio spread between high yield corporate bonds and government bonds. There is no growth since December of 2017.

Reason 4 - The housing market is everything except rallying

The housing market plays a big role when it comes to the performance of big banks like Bank of America. There are no big rallies without the participation of the housing market.

That's why I look at building permits and housing starts. Both are leading indicators and tell us what we can expect in terms of private construction activities. In other words, they tell us a lot about credit supply and demand.

The current market indicates moderate growth (building permits). Housing starts are back at the 0% growth level. Also, note the sideways trend since 2015 which marked a consumer peak.

Conclusion

There is no stock with more emotions attached to it. At least that's what I get when reading and answering the comment section. I've read the arguments that should support a further 100% stock increase. However, I strongly believe that this is not the time to own Bank of America. The rally was fun and fundamentally backed. However, at this point, we see that the bull case is turning. Major indicators are less favorable and telling us that the 2016 rally might have been too much.

I keep my advice to sell the stock and stay away. You won't regret it and buying back at lower prices is on the table once the fundamental story changes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.