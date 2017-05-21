Waving Goodbye To The 'Trump Put'

Finally, let's look at one chart that perhaps tells you everything you need to know about the interplay between US politics and market "hope".

Additionally, I think it's worth asking what the unwind of (nearly) every Trump trade on the board presages for volatility.

I'm not sure how many readers were still paying attention late Friday afternoon and relatedly, I'm not sure what percentage of the trading was being conducted by carbon-based traders by 2 p.m. EST, but we closed the trading week with a series of decidedly bad political headlines.

I won't go over the stories behind those headlines in this post (anyone interested can read more here), but what I will say is that they prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the turmoil at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. isn't going away anytime soon.

That certainly seems to suggest that sudden spikes in volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX) like we saw on Wednesday may become more commonplace going forward.

Consider this from Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic who is simply fantastic at what he does (full note here):

When expressed in options language, the Trump put has the same decomposition as the Bernanke put during the QE period. Effectively, this is a supply of equity vol to the market financed by "selling puts" on President's credibility. However, in contrast with the Fed whose communications with the markets reduced volatility, the new political transparency, as communicated through presidential tweets and political discourse, has been generally volatility increasing. This communication caused volatility is the main difference between politics and policy. Originally, the market has been willing to accept this volatility because the promises at the end look attractive (tax cuts, deregulation, fiscal spending,…). But, this volatility presents the key risk for the President's brand. The collateral asset behind president's "credibility put" is his ability to pass the promised reforms, which is conditioned on his ability to form consensus within the party, the House and the Congress. Excessive volatility erodes the value of this collateral and increases the risk of a "margin call".

The last bolded passages there lend credence to something I said weeks ago and which pretty much every analyst on the Street who covers the US economy and/or politics has said. Namely that the risk here is the complete evaporation of the market's faith in the Trump administration's capacity to advance its agenda. And that agenda of course includes tax reform and fiscal stimulus.

Indeed, Goldman was out Friday with a rather dour assessment of the path forward (more here) and they should know, right? After all, the government is essentially run by the bank's former employees (that's not an attempt to be cynical, it's an empirical reality).

And the thing is, every Trump trade with the possible exception of private prison stocks has been faded by the market. Here, look:

See what I mean? In fact, as you can see from those visuals, they've all been faded and then some.

That makes me wonder if maybe the collapse of stock (NYSEARCA:SPY) correlations (which has contributed mightily to suppressed volatility) might begin to reverse.

Think about it: if the Trump trades produced clear "winners" and clear "losers" contributing to low correlation between stocks which in turn tamped down volatility, one wonders what happens when the dynamic that created those clear "winners" and "losers" is no longer present in markets. As a reminder, here's what happened to S&P correlations following the election:

If the Trump agenda is no longer viable thanks to heightened uncertainty surrounding the administration (and you can argue with that notion all you want, but just know that no analyst agrees with you), then perhaps stocks will begin to trade less on whether they do or don't benefit from Trump's agenda, and more on overall sentiment towards risk assets. Common sense suggests that should drive up correlations.

And I guess that will be fine as long as the stocks that are driving index returns (i.e. names like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)) continue to perform, but that's another one of those "it will work right up until it doesn't" things.

Of course, lurking in the background is the market's central bank-inspired propensity to buy every dip. For those wondering how to operate in this environment, Deutsche Bank has a suggestion. To wit:

Barrier options [could be used] for protection during shallow pullbacks. In the current environment where pullbacks have been bought and the broad market is expected to be supported by Central Bank action and/or rhetoric (at least for the time), selling some "tail-risk" in the form of a barrier condition to fund protection via these exotic options appears attractive.

If it's not immediately clear to you what that means, then my suggestion would be not to try it. But you know, don't say I didn't give you an "actionable" idea.

Anyway, I think perhaps the simplest way to think about all of the above is to glance at the following chart which shows that to the extent 10Y yields proxy for reflation "hope", that "hope" ebbs and flows with the odds of Trump staying in office for his full first term:

