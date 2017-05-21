A 94th Percentile Moment

This reinforces my point from Friday. Namely that "you may not be looking in the right places."

Stocks have only performed as bad as they did Wednesday relative to this asset class 6% of the time over the past two years.

I wrote something on Friday that was pretty notable.

You should maybe read it. It was called "You're Not Looking In The Right Places."

Relatively speaking, Friday afternoon isn't the best time to talk about finance because most people have already tuned out for the week. But the point was that after Wednesday, people are going to be looking high and low for signs that the market is cracking and my contention is that most people don't know where to look.

One of the more amusing things about that post was one of the comments. Here's an excerpt from some reader feedback:

...are you going to continue with your hyper bear analysis until the next crash?

People who write for public consumption should have thick skin and one of the things I see a lot (and this definitely isn't unique to this platform) is writers who are quick to respond to every negative comment with something like this:

Did you even read the article?!

That's overused I think, and comes across as a little too defensive. But in the case of the comment excerpted above, it's a spot-on question (even though I didn't ask it) because the article was actually bullish.

That is, the point of the title ("You're Not Looking In The Right Places") was that if you were looking at credit spreads, Wednesday wasn't even a blip on the radar screen. Here's the chart I highlighted:

I also used the following excerpt from Citi:

Notably, the reaction was also much stronger in implied volatility than it was in risk premia - i.e. VIX, V2X etc. reacted more than proportionately compared to iTraxx EUR and CDX IG (Figure 2). That suggests that central expectations haven't shifted enough to drive people out of their core positions.

The point was simple: you should watch IG (NYSEARCA:LQD) and HY (NYSEARCA:HYG) spreads because when you see them start to widen materially, that might suggest people are actually getting nervous as opposed to trading knee-jerk style in and out of equity positions and volatility products.

Well, as I was reading that article again, it reminded me of a Deutsche Bank note from April that carried the following rather amusing title:

Have a look at this table from that piece:

(Deutsche Bank)

Basically, credit spreads have traded in such tight ranges across markets (that is, USD, EUR, and GBP) that 2017 has been one of the least volatile years in history no matter how you break it down (e.g. IG, HY, etc.).

That, in turn, made me wonder just how docile credit markets were on Wednesday relative to the selloff in stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY).

So I went looking. And guess what I found? Have a look:

(Goldman)

So, if the boxes are red (or red-ish), that means the asset on the left outperformed the asset at the top. Well, look at the SPX column. Wednesday's selloff in equities set against US high yield credit's relative resilience ranks in the 94th percentile versus history. And as you can see, the story is similar when you compare credit of all stripes to the S&P. Here's Goldman:

Weekly HY outperformance vs. SPX ranks as one of the greatest in 2 years. The growing concern over the US political environment and the continued erosion of confidence in the policy agenda drove the S&P 500 1.8% lower on Wednesday, the biggest one-day drop since September 9 after setting record highs in tight intra-day trading ranges. The impact on credit was somewhat more modest with HY bonds losing -0.11% and IG gaining 0.6% over the same mid-week session. Exhibit 2 puts the magnitude of the credit outperformance in context and shows historical percentiles of the beta-adjusted weekly returns of various pairs of cash and synthetic indices in addition to the S&P 500. The heat map shown in Exhibit 2 flashes red when the index on the left side has outperformed its beta to the one at the top, and blue in the opposite case. Taking these estimates at face value suggests the weekly outperformance of HY cash vs. the S&P 500 ranks in the 94th percentiles vs. the history of the past two years - i.e., the outperformance has only been greater in 6% of the sessions in two years while the synthetic CDXHY vs. SPX outperformance ranks in the 77th percentile.

That's pretty incredible. And it reinforces the point I made in the post linked here at the outset.

Namely that what you should be watching for signs that things are really coming apart is probably credit, because while everyone likes to talk about how bulletproof stocks have been, credit has in many ways been the real Teflon asset.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.