Dropping Shoes, Stinky Socks And Sinking Stocks

The P/E multiple of the S&P 500 is well above its historical average, and is as a result likely more sensitive to market shocks than typical.

Stocks recovered some on Thursday and Friday thanks to the DOJ appointing Bob Mueller as special counsel to the FBI investigation of Russia's meddling in our elections.

Stocks discontinued their slide Thursday and Friday as the scandal around the Oval Office went a day without new negative information. In fact, it had a positive development in the announced special counsel to the FBI, Bob Mueller, providing a reason to question whether the obstruction of justice charge holds water. As stocks dropped, greed overtook fear and many investors looked to reenter favorite names at better valuation. Still, the P/E ratio of the S&P 500 is well above historical average and so stocks remain sensitive to shocks. It seems shoes remain left to drop, and what they may reveal is stinky socks, and as a result, sinking stocks.

The S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) gained back 0.4% of lost ground Thursday and another 0.7% on Friday, as the "Comey memo" failed to materialize, and also despite two invitations to former FBI Director Comey to appear before congressional panels. Rather, the hiring of Bob Mueller (former FBI Director) to play role of special counsel to the investigation of Russia's meddling in the U.S. presidential election stabilized stocks. Mueller is seen as at least as credible as Comey, and so the question of an "obstruction of justice," due to the President's removal of the FBI chief, lost some muster.

The market is driven by fear and greed, and so with little new reason to fear, greed reestablished its claim on stocks. Investors seeking value in some of the market leaders, like Facebook (NYSE: FB) for instance, jumped right back in at lower price points. That is to be expected, but I believe there still remain important shoes to drop with regard to the market moving catalyst that caused last week's minor correction.

Let me point out that whatever happened after the fact with regard to the Comey firing really does not matter. If the evidence shows the President asked Comey to cease his investigation of Russia and/or General Flynn before firing Comey shortly afterward, there is still a case for obstruction of justice and impeachment according to at least one Harvard professor.

I continue to believe the "Comey memo" is coming via the New York Times, perhaps on Sunday when it will sell more papers. If the memo is incriminating enough, then Monday's trade day should be again blackened, or reddened, as fear once again overtakes greed. Uncertainty in the leadership of America is a cause for concern for U.S. stocks, because the President is best effective when focused on strengthening the economy and protecting our nation rather than his job.

And don't think the President's absence from D.C. means less chance of a blunder next week... He is traveling to the Middle East, and if there was ever a place where another misstep matters it's in Israel or Saudi Arabia. On Sunday, President Trump will address leaders of 50 Muslim nations, where he will speak on the topic of radical ideology. That's a subject he handles well in Texas, but the message might not sell similarly before this weekend's audience. President Trump may shock Israel as well, as he believes he is the man to solve the decades old unsolvable issue; some are concerned he could propose a two state solution and upset another ally.

Stocks are not cheap, with current P/E multiple on the S&P 500 at 25X well above historical average of 15.7X. The "Trump trade" marking the gains since the election of the President, who immediately focused on the economy, may finally be unraveling as he takes on geopolitics and has these administrative missteps that some say cross legal lines.

When Jim Comey testifies, the revelations of that testimony and the release of that memo mark two data points the market should weigh heavily. It seems the odds of that weight bearing down on stocks are high enough to warrant money to come off the market again next week. While I still believe this Administration will survive this mess, I also still believe it will not be without further turmoil. I continue to recommend investors hedge risk with precious metals like gold.

