Despite Gold's Rise, Speculators Sold Gold Positions - Here Is What We Think Precious Metals Investors Should Do Now

Those are all positives for silver but we are very wary of ETF silver holdings which are at the highest levels that we have seen.

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report showed that speculative traders continued their three week-long unloading of bullish gold positions, following through on last week's massive bull-purge. But unlike last week where all the trading was essentially bullish positions being closed, this week speculative shorts joined the party and added significantly to their short positions.

In silver, we saw a huge jump in short positioning as shorts added a large chunk to their positions, while longs stayed on the sidelines as their positioning was essentially unchanged. Interestingly enough on the ETF side, silver ETF's continued to add to their record-breaking silver holdings, which could be either positive or negative for the silver picture.

We will get more into some of these details but before that let us give investors a quick overview into the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT Report

The COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday, to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, that is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report (we are not one of them) so we won't claim to be the exports on it. What we focus on in this report is the "Managed Money" positions and total open interest as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

This week's report showed for a third straight week that gold speculative positions fell. For the week, they fell 16,887 contracts, which seemed to be follow-through from last week's plunge. Unlike last week, this week we did see shorts increasing their own short positions by 13,110 contracts which helped bring the percentage short position to over 30% - levels that in the past have been good times to buy.

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red-line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader), and as investors can see, we saw the net position of speculative traders decrease by about 30,000 contracts to 70,000 net speculative long contracts. Based on the last 10 years' worth of data, we are on the lower side of where the net gold position has traded and thus gold looks attractive here based on the COT positioning.

As for silver, the action week's action looked like the following:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line which represents the net speculative positions of money managers, showed another huge decrease in bullish silver speculators as their total net position fell by around 17,000 contracts to a net speculative long position of 18,000 contracts. This is the lowest net long position we have seen in silver since late 2015, and after silver's massive speculative position drop, it brings the net long position of silver to some of the average levels we have seen over the past decade.

Breaking down last week's silver performance further, we see that most of the move in speculative positions in silver was shorts establishing new positions in silver:

Source: CFTC

This brought the net speculative silver position much closer to parity - which is extremely rare and we have only seen this a handful of times over the past decade.

Additionally, as we discussed in an article last week, the drop in base metal production that we are seeing is bullish for silver. Base metal production provides around 50% of world silver production as a byproduct of the primary base metals (copper, zinc, and lead), and thus drops in base metal production will mean less silver production too.

If that was the whole story then our view of silver would be extremely bullish. The big issue that we are worried about with silver is ETF holdings as over the past week silver they have risen to record levels.

Source: GoldChartsRUS

As investors can see, we have risen to all-time high levels of physical silver being held in global ETFs (though total VALUE of the holdings is still well below the records seen in 2011). Even the large drop in silver over the past few weeks hasn't really dented ETF holdings.

Compared to gold ETF holdings, we do see the difference clearly.

Source: GoldChartsRUS

While gold ETF holdings remain on the higher side of recent history, they are still well-off the highs seen in 2011.

Our Take and What This Means for Investors

Finally, we would not be doing our readers justice if we didn't touch upon US politics and what seems like a new daily crisis emerging from the White House. Over the past week we have seen allegations of US president Trump's firing of Comey being to kill the investigation into his campaign's Russian ties, a Comey denial of any interference in his investigation by the President, and then a report where Trump noted Comey was a "nut-job" and his firing eased pressure on him over the Russian investigation. Finally, it looks like the former director of the FBI will be testifying publicly in a few weeks to the US Congress.

Keeping politics out of it, what all of this means is that precious metals have been well-bid amongst all these concerns. But it also means that if things calm down, then some of that precious metals bid may come off. Will that happen? We have no idea.

In terms of our short-term view on precious metals, we remain Neutral-Bullish on gold as the COT positions are fairly low and that keeps gold attractive, but we expect some calmness from the White House and that may keep gold from jumping too much. Any large drops in gold to the $1220-$1230 levels would make us buyers.

As for silver, we are changing our view from Neutral-Bullish to Neutral. We do like the fact that speculative silver traders are the least bullish since late 2015, but we are extremely wary of the high ETF silver holdings and we have concerns that it may lead to unloading in the physical markets.

For those investors who have not repurchased some of their previous precious metals long positions we think its past time to buy back some previously sold positions. This means that we believe short-term speculators should consider increasing their precious metals positioning in gold and silver positions (SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV), and ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL), etc). For those who already hold large positions in the precious metals, there may be better opportunities to add further at lower prices so we would not be adding to large positions at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGOL, SIVR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.