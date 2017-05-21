DryShips: Slow Dilution?

Source: Created by Author

Investment Thesis (NASDAQ:DRYS)

Dryships has finally given its investors an update on Kalani deals in its latest SEC filing. As per the agreement (dated April 03, 2017) with Kalani, the sales of equity can take place over a 24 month period. My recommendation remains the same: either avoid or short it.

Dilution

As we can see from the above chart, between April 03, 2017 and May 19, 2017, the company sold 6.6 million shares to Kalani at an average price of about $12 per share, raising $79.1 million dollars. The important thing to note is that the 6.6 million new shares drove the share price from $48 to $4, which is a 92% decrease.

The general public's average cost is approximately $26 a share ($48 ~ $4), while Kalani's average cost is approximately $12 a share. Many reports suggest that in death spiral (toxic financing), lenders purchase shares from the company at about a 50% discount. This perception is correct; if the general public's average cost is $26, a 50% discount ($12 to $13) makes sense. What this tell us is that the winner is the company, lender and short sellers, and the loser is the general public (longs).

Even though I extensively cover this stock, it is difficult to calculate all the share counts, share pricing (for particular dates) and reverse splits. The ongoing reverse splits constantly muddy the already murky waters. For example, the company had a 152 million share count as of April 03, 2017. After April 3rd, the company performed 2 reverse splits: 1-for-4 and 1-for-7, (4x7=28 cumulative reverse split), with the April 3rd share count now reduced to 152 / 28 = 5.4 million.

Interesting Calculations

= April 03, 2017 purchase agreement between DryShips: $226.4 million over a 24 month period

= 6.6 million shares were sold, equal to $79.1 million USD, within 1.5 months (April 03 to May 19)

= The share count increased by 6.6 million, which translates to a 122% increase

A 122% increase in share count = 92% decrease in share price

Conclusion

Without performing calculations ad infinitum, the company's goal is to raise $226.4 million; so far, the company has raised $79.1 million which leaves $147 million still to be raised.

The $79.1 million worth of new shares has already caused a 92% share price drop. Based on this, the remaining $147 million could easily push the current share price to zero. Instead of averaging down, I would just short it.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court.

