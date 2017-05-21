New Div On The Block Quarterly Earnings Round-Up: Part 2

I look at several of my Healthcare sector holdings, and rate them BUY, HOLD, or SELL based on the results.

We're nearly halfway through May, and a great deal of companies have reported their quarterly results for the previous period. In addition to monthly and quarterly portfolio reviews, I think it's important to use quarterly earnings reports to evaluate existing holdings. When companies report a big surprise on earnings (either positive or negative), this can sometimes trigger a buying spree or sell-off that should prompt an investor to make sure the new realities still reflect the original investment thesis. My goal in this series is to perform just that exercise with each of my holdings, ensuring that the results and forward guidance provided by each company reaffirm my decision to hold their shares. In addition to reviewing the results, I'll also provide a BUY, HOLD, or SELL (hopefully not too many of these!) rating. Today I'll be looking at 4 of my holdings with a healthcare focus: AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS).

AbbVie

Current Investment: 25 shares (7.26% of portfolio, 8.30% of income)

Current Yield (5/19/17): 3.89%, Yield on cost: 4.04%

Investment Thesis: AbbVie is a leading global pharmaceutical company with a multi-billion dollar portfolio of drugs, including its flagship Humira and other growing products like Imbruvica. Since its spin-off from Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in 2013, AbbVie has demonstrated a strong commitment to growing shareholder returns through a generous dividend and substantial yearly hikes. Though its primary revenue generator Humira faces a patent cliff in the next few years, the company also has a strong pipeline of future drugs to continue to sustain and grow its profitability.

Quarterly Results: On April 27, ABBV beat on both top and bottom lines in Q1, reporting EPS of $1.28 vs expected $1.26 and revenue of $6.54b vs expected $6.48b. These results represented positive surprises of 1.6% and 0.9%, respectively. While not spectacular, it's important to note that revenue had increased by nearly 10% over the previous year's Q1.

A closer look at the results shows improvements in key areas. Despite concerns about patent encroachment, Humira sales were up over 15% to $4.1b, and Imbruvica sales nearly doubled. AbbVie also left its full-year guidance intact at $4.55-$4.65 EPS. With full year dividends of $2.56/share, this would project a very safe payout ratio of only 56.2%.

With continued double-digit earnings growth projections, and global sales of over $37b by the end of the decade, if AbbVie can continue to meet and exceed its own lofty projections, shareholders are in for plenty of capital appreciation as well as continued dividend growth. With a P/E ratio just under 17, ABBV remains comparatively undervalued in the biotech sector.

My Reaction: The patent cliff is definitely a serious concern for investors and the market as a whole, as evidenced by the ongoing undervaluation of AbbVie's stock price. More recent patent news adds more noise to the argument, but continues to discount the strength of AbbVie's future drug pipeline. In any case, investors with a long-term view and a bit of risk tolerance can pick up AbbVie at nearly a 4% yield and know that the company's revenues are safe through the end of the decade, by which time the potential of future drugs will become more clear. For these reasons, I see ABBV as a BUY.

Pfizer

Current Investment: 45.4189 shares (6.49% of portfolio, 7.54% of income)

Current Yield (5/19/17): 3.95%, Yield on cost: 3.73%

Investment Thesis: Pfizer is one of world largest diversified pharmaceutical companies, with a strong history of M&A to acquire and develop quality pharmaceutical products. Though its growth has slowed in recent years, it offers a well above-average dividend yield and relatively low volatility.

Quarterly Results: On May 2, Pfizer reported mixed results. It beat on EPS, disclosing $0.69 vs an expected $0.67, but missed on revenues, reporting $12.78b vs an expected $13.09b. These results represent surprises of +3.0% and -2.3%, respectively. This also represented a nearly 2% drop in YoY revenues.

Breaking out the results, sales of four of Pfizer's primary drugs, Xeljanz (rheumatoid arthritis), Xtandi (prostate cancer), Prevnar (pneumonia), and Ibrance (breast cancer) all fell short of sales estimates, though Ibrance did post a 58% gain YoY. Overall, Pfizer's patent-protected drugs saw growth of 12%, while biosimilar sales fell 10%. Coupled with the company's less than stellar drug pipeline, there is growing consensus the company needs to pursue a deal or deals in order to boost its growth prospects.

My Reaction: Reviewing the mixed results definitely shows there's need for a jolt of some kind, so I would agree with analysts that M&A would be helpful in Pfizer's case. However, acquiring new drugs cannot cover weakness in Pfizer's own products forever. At this point, I don't see the need for hasty action one way or the other - the dividend yield is strong and the volatility is low. I will continue to monitor the company through subsequent earnings, but as of now, I see Pfizer as a HOLD.

Johnson & Johnson

Current Investment: 12 shares (6.71% of portfolio, 4.98% of income)

Current Yield (as of 5/19/17): 2.53%, Yield on cost: 2.63%

Investment Thesis: Johnson & Johnson is a blue-chip, diversified pharmaceutical company with an unchallenged status as a Dividend King and is one of only two companies with an AAA credit rating. A core holding in any dividend growth portfolio, it has proven resilient in all operating conditions, including recessions.

Quarterly Results: On April 18, JNJ reported mixed results. EPS of $1.83 beat expectations by $0.07 (4.0%), but revenue of $17.77b missed the expected mark of $18.01b by $240m (1.3%). However, this revenue number was still 1.7% higher on a YoY basis.

The primary factor behind the revenue miss was weaker-than-expected domestic sales, which grew by less than a percentage point. International segments provided better numbers, increasing 3.6%, less currency effects. The company emphasized the strengthened dollar as weighing on its overall results.

Johnson & Johnson has a strong future drug pipeline, and has also been prudent in recent years with M&A activity, most recently announced a $30b acquisition of Swiss-based Actelion, which is expected to be accretive to EPS even in the first year.

The results prompted a sell off of around 3%, which allowed me an opportunity to pick up shares closer to a fair value price. Since then, shares have quickly rebounded to new highs.

My Reaction: The sell-off was a welcome opportunity, but a short-lived one. Despite the fact that Johnson & Johnson is always worthy of watching, I believe that it is hardly ever justified to buy a company above fair value, even when that company is the bluest of blue chips. I will certainly continue to monitor Johnson & Johnson, and hope that there will be more opportunities to buy the dip soon. But for now, on the back of its latest rally, I consider Johnson & Johnson a HOLD.

CVS Health

Current Investment: 21.2349 shares (7.16% of portfolio, 5.51% of income)

Current Yield (as of 5/19/17): 2.62%, Yield on cost: 2.15%

Investment Thesis: Though CVS Health has struggled against ongoing pricing headwinds and thinning margins, it remains a classic growth story with an exceptional dividend growth history, most recently 18%. A recent deal with Target (NYSE:TGT) brings CVS pharmacies into Target retail stores across the country. With patience for its short-term struggles, investors will continue to be rewarded with impressive yearly increases and the potential for solid capital appreciation.

Quarterly Results: On May 2, CVS Health reported beats on both its top and bottom lines. EPS of $1.17 came in ahead of expected $1.10, and revenue of $44.51b exceeded expectations of $44.2b. These results represent surprises of 6.4% and 0.7%, respectively. The revenue numbers also represented a 3% YoY gain from Q1 2016.

While this looks positive, a closer look at the numbers reveals the company's ongoing difficulties. Same-store sales fell just short of 5% YoY, though this still was more positive than an expected 6% decline. Operating profit also fell 18% based on the closure of retail stores.

CVS Health's most profitable segment, and its best opportunity for growth, remains its pharmacy services. Nearly 70% of CVS revenue in Q1 came from its pharmacy benefits management, or PBM, segment. Full-year net revenue growth from this segment is expected to be 7.5 to 9.5%.

My Reaction: While the remainder of 2017 will likely continue to be challenging for CVS, the company has plenty of growth ahead and can rely on exceptional free cash flow to continue juicing shareholder returns through buybacks and double-digit dividend growth. I recently added to my CVS position a few months ago, as my original purchase price is still 15+% above current share levels today. In hindsight, I got in too quickly, but I see no reason CVS will not regain those levels in due time. Anytime CVS is above a 2.5% yield (i.e. a share price below $80), I think it remains a solid BUY candidate.

Conclusion

Quarterly earnings results provide a nice opportunity to review one's holdings. Going through this exercise, I'm able to review the company's results and forward guidance against my original investment thesis to ensure the holding is still a good fit for my portfolio. In the four cases above, earnings results were mixed to positive, but I saw no red flags that would cause me to consider exiting any positions at this time. While I want to see a bit more from PFE, and think JNJ does not present as good a value at this time as it did right after earnings, both ABBV and CVS continue to remain BUY-rated value plays for investors with risk tolerance and a long-term outlook.

I hope you have found this article interesting, and if you'd like to share your own opinions on these stocks please feel free to comment!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV, PFE, JNJ, CVS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.