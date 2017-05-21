Take Profits On Nvidia

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been one of the hottest stock on the street recently, and deservedly so. The future of this company is very bright and I will stay long for the foreseeable future but it may be time for a pullback. Since earnings just a few days ago on May 9th, the stock is up almost 35%. Momentum like this is unsustainable. Growing stocks are fueled by hype but this hype dulls down after catalyst travels further back in a person's memory.

On May 9, NVDA announced first quarter financials that were extremely positive. This information included:

Revenue of $1.94 billion, up 48 percent from a year ago, down 11% from last quarter

GAAP EPS of $0.79, up 126 percent from a year ago, down 20% from last quarter

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85, up 85 percent from a year ago, down 25% from the previous quarter

Broad growth across all platforms - The Datacenter GPU computing business nearly tripled from last year, as more of the world's computer scientists engage deep learning. One industry after another is awakening to the power of GPU deep learning and AI.

With the main highlights being:

Gaming

Announced GeForce® GTX 1080 Ti, the world's fastest gaming GPU.

Announced TITAN Xp for enthusiasts and researchers requiring extreme performance.

Datacenter

Auto

Announced with Bosch, the world's largest auto supplier, plans to create a new Bosch-branded AI self-driving car computer.

Announced a collaboration with PACCAR, one of the world's largest truck makers with brands including Peterbilt, Kenworth and DAF, to develop solutions for autonomous trucks.

From Jason Huang, NVDA CEO:

"The AI revolution is moving fast and continuing to accelerate." "NVIDIA's GPU deep learning platform is the instrument of choice for researchers, internet giants and startups as they invent the future"

Some of the forward looking statements for the second quarter were:

NVDA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on June 14, 2017 to all shareholders of record on May 23, 2017

Revenue is expected to be $1.95 billion, plus or minus two percent.

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 58.4 percent and 58.6 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $605 million. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $530 million.

GAAP other income and expense is expected to be an expense of approximately $8 million, inclusive of additional charges from early conversions of convertible notes. Non-GAAP other income and expense is expected to be an expense of approximately $3 million.

GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 are both expected to be 17 percent, plus or minus one percent, excluding any discrete items.

Weighted average shares used in the GAAP and non-GAAP diluted EPS calculations are dependent on the weighted average stock price during the quarter.

Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $55 million to $65 million.

Yes, none of this information sounds the least bit negative but this is a stock that has gained 216% in the past year and 33% since May 9. Continued growth this exponentially large is very rare. Currently priced at $136 it is 27% over the 50 DMA of $107.01 and 20% over the 20 DMA of $112.94.

NVDA data by YCharts

In the past year, NVDA has been 20% over the 50 DMA 39 times with 5 separate periods of more than one day consecutively being 20% or more over with an average of 7.8 days in a row. The stock has currently been over 20% the 50 DMA for 7 days. For NVDA to be under 19.9% over the 50 DMA on Monday, May 15, it would have to trade at a price of $128.22

NVIDIA has also traded 10% over the 20 DMA 37 different times this year with an average of 5.3 days in a row and has traded 10% over for the past 8 days, currently at 19%.

The other reason I expect a dip is because where the stock is trading compared to the price targets.

At 9% over the average price target and an RSI of 72, it seems NVDA may be flying a bit too high at the moment.

I do not believe the dip I expect will be a signal of the future at all, as I am still very bullish on NVDA. Stocks of this market cap don't often trade in these technical ranges for very long. In my opinion, a correction is likely to happen soon to bring the price back to reality a bit. I recently sold 25% of my position as per the system I follow and hopefully will buy back at a price in the mid to high $120s.