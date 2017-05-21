Starbucks' Wonderful Growth Record Is Tarnished. What Now?

In a recent article I touched on a growth stock that had seen some operational headwinds spark a prolonged valuation contraction. Coffee chain Starbucks Corporation (NYSE: SBUX) has been a market darling for more than 20 years. Many investors have adopted a "shut up, and just buy it" attitude towards Starbucks, and have come out smiling down the road. With Starbucks having to lean more and more on price increases to drive sales in recent years, the window growth investors have grown to expect may be closing.

If you bought Starbucks at just about any time in the last couple of decades - regardless of valuation - and simply held on, you have done well for yourself. Over the past 10 years despite a median valuation of 30X earnings, Starbucks has compounded at 16% per annum while the market has returned at less than half that rate. Starbucks has remained on an explosive growth curve, with both top and bottom line numbers rapidly expanding. This has given Starbucks the ability to continuously burn off its lofty valuation, pushing shares higher over time.

Over the past several quarters, there have been signs creeping up that while Starbucks is still moving at a brisk pace - perhaps the growth curve has climaxed. Starbucks is seeing a slowdown in its comparable store sales.

Global comparable store sales growth rate

graphic source: Justin Pope

At the heart of this issue is the slowing traffic metrics of its largest market with approximately 50% of its stores - the US. In fact, transaction growth has been struggling for some time.

graphic source: Starbucks

Over time, Starbucks has leaned more and more on pricing increases (change in ticket) in order to counteract the slowing growth in transactions. In 2016 transactions were only +1%, and have been negative through 2017 thus far. What does this mean? Starbucks' largest customer base is growing by being charged more for their coffee, instead of more people buying it. Already seen as the "premium" coffee chain throughout the United States, these price increases could further deter new customers, making retention of already loyal customers - and therefore - the rewards program, that much more critical to Starbucks' success. This issue is not lost with analysts either. At the moment, analysts expect Starbucks to grow earnings at a 15% rate over the next five years. While still impressive, this is a notch below the 20% growth from the previous five.

While nothing beats honest, organic growth through volume, investors would be wise to stay bullish on Starbucks over the long term. The need to "cheat" with price increases to drive growth in a portion of stores, does not mean the growth is over for Starbucks as a whole. Starbucks is working a multi-faced approach towards growth with an ambitious China plan, and technology driven integration services to reinforce customer loyalty in the US.

While maturing, the US market appears very secure for Starbucks. Starbucks has done a masterful job catering to its customer base. Starbucks stores are designed to be inviting, and encourage lingering. Taken from the "about us" section on Starbucks' website:

"Our stores are a neighborhood gathering place for meeting friends and family. Our customers enjoy quality service, an inviting atmosphere and an exceptional beverage."

Starbucks has invested heavily into creating its own ecosystem to retain customers, and build up loyalty through its "Starbucks Rewards" program, which now touches 36% of operational sales in the US market. This effort even spreads to the transaction process, where Starbucks has used its app to allow customers to pre-order and pay through their phone with its "Mobile Order & Pay" service which was used for 8% of transactions in Q2 of 2017. These efforts are designed to make getting your Starbucks a seamless, integrated part of everyday life.

graphic source: Starbucks

Starbucks is also positioning foreign markets to be the growth engine that drives the top line for years to come. China is the leading growth market with stores opening at a rate of more than one per day.

graphic source: qz.com

Starbucks as optimistically speculated that in the future, China will take the US over as the company's largest segment.

Lastly, Starbucks dodged a bullet when word first got around that innovative CEO Howard Schultz was to resign from his post as CEO in April of 2017. Instead of leaving the company, Schultz has stayed on as executive chairman so that he can continue to contribute to the company without the grind of day to day operations. This is huge for Starbucks, as Shultz's stated focus is to focus on continued innovation, and developing new branches of the company such as its "Reserve Roastery", an ultra premium offering where you can spend a whopping $12 on what is hopefully one heck of a cup of coffee. It is seen by Starbucks as an untapped niche in the coffee market.

Starbucks' long running success has made it a cash generating machine. Price increases have enabled Starbucks to expand its margins for the past several years. This is important as an employee heavy company such as Starbucks will need to deal with rising labor costs.

Starbucks has easily outpaced its CAPEX for expansion with rapidly growing cash flows.

Starbuck's cash flow growth has given it the ability to pay a rapidly increasing dividend. The dividend has now been raised for 7 consecutive years, and grown at a rapid pace of 24.9% growth per annum. The dividend now accounts for half of Starbucks' earnings. While lucrative to be on the receiving end of such a rapidly growing dividend, the rate of dividend growth is quite interesting. For being classified as a growth stock, management aggressively off loaded a lot of cash in a short amount of years to achieve a modest, but noticeable 50% dividend payout ratio. Some companies such as Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) have been paying dividends much longer, and still maintain a lower payout ratio.

Putting it together

What does Starbucks of today look like as an investment? Starbucks has built a reputation as a top notch growth stock. Its stagnating traffic metrics in the US signal that pure growth via expansion is no longer a given. Pricing power and forays into foreign markets (never a sure thing, ask McDonald's and Yum Brands) will become more important to Starbucks as time goes on.

On the other hand, Starbucks is a cash generating machine that is eagerly growing its dividend. It has smartly invested in initiatives that will increase customer retention, and make it easier to issue price increases.

Starbucks is still a very good company. For those who are shareholders - don't sell. For a very long time. It will likely take a long time for what is working for Starbucks, to lose its magic. Not to mention that anyone who has held Starbucks for the past two years or longer, have a cost basis that is well below current prices.

Those in the "new money" club such as myself, and have yet to buy shares - the decision is much more difficult. 30X earnings typically means that a company is growing like wildfire, and Starbucks just isn't doing that anymore. Eventually, the music will stop and someone who paid 30X earnings too late in the game will be sitting through an extended period of valuation compression as the market re-evaluates the stock. I would deem 25X earnings (the maximum I feel comfortable paying for any company) to be a bit more reasonable. That is $52.50 at 2017 earnings estimates. Will someone buying at $61 regret it in 20 years? I would think not. However, there are other quality stocks in the market right now at more attractive prices. Patience is a virtue.

If you liked this article, please find my profile icon at the top of this page, and hit the "Follow" button. I enjoy engaging with those who comment and am always looking for feedback that allows me to improve on the content I provide. As always, thanks for reading.