Sentiment Speaks: How We Use Sentiment And Probabilities To Prognosticate The Metals Market

Price action over the prior week

Last week, the GDX remained over the 22.20 support noted in our last update the entire week, and then even made higher highs.

Anecdotal and other sentiment indications

As promised last week, I was going to provide you more insight into the work of Luke Miller, and how he uses his Bayesian analysis model of options pricing to determine market timing. Luke is one of our newest analysts at Elliottwavetrader.net, but I have been watching his work for the last year in our Trading Room, and he has truly impressed me with his accuracy in market timing. So, without further adieu, here is Luke's perspective:

Are You A Bayesian Trader?

Question: Do you think your favorite sports team is going to win the Championship?

Your Answer: I give them a 60% chance.

If you immediately answered by speaking in probabilistic terms, then you're a Bayesianist.

Now, consider your team just picked up the league's two best players in a blockbuster trade deal. Again, you are asked the same question: Do you think your favorite sports team is going to win the Championship? Your Answer: I give them a 70% chance now.

You're a math genius because you just did a mathematically complicated Bayesian revision by combining your a priori belief (60% chance) with new information (blockbuster trade) to obtain your posterior belief (70% chance).

If you Google the word "Bayesian", you'll most likely get a complicated series of mathematical expressions and a reference to Reverend Bayes. Let's not get into the number crunching weeds here - if you can establish an a priori belief for an unknown event and then be open-minded enough to change your a priori belief when presented with new information, as appropriate; then you and Reverend Bayes see the world through a similar lens. Thus formally, for an unknown event, the Bayesian revision process is the mathematical bridge linking a priori to posterior probabilities as a function of new information. Seems like common sense… at least to a Bayesianist it does.

Bayes can be found in nearly all disciplines today. Here are a few examples:

• Bayesian models and networks are used to analyze sequences of data in finance, artificial intelligence, engineering, medicine, philosophy, sports betting, and political polling.

• Some psychologists believe the human brain itself might be a Bayesian-reasoning machine. They suggest the Bayesian capacity to draw strong inferences from data could be crucial to the way the mind perceives the world, plans actions, comprehends and learns language, reasons from correlation to causation, and even understands the goals and beliefs of other minds.

• Bayesian modeling provides a unifying framework that has made important contributions in nearly all areas of cognition, including perception, language, motor control, reasoning, learning, memory, and development.

• Bayes's ideas are used by computer scientists trying to design software with human-like intelligence.

• Bayesian reasoning now lies at the heart of leading internet search engines and automated "help wizards".

• And for those sports and political nerds, consider that Nate Silver uses Bayesian for forecasting and discussions on his popular website, fivethirtyeight.com and its relationship with espn.com

How can Bayes help traders?

Over ten years ago, I developed the Bayesian Learning Option Process (BLOP) to improve investment timing decisions. My research has been presented and won awards all over the world. Applied to trading, the BLOP has earned 30% per annum in both bull and bear markets. Let's break these terms down… Bayesian…Learning…Option…Process. Consider the following:

It's not a stretch to see how a Bayesian approach can be helpful in assessing the future path of a security. Consider that an analyst implicitly or explicitly "assigns" an a priori belief to a future price path. Then, as new information is observed in terms of the strength and form of the price movement, price and time divergences, indicators like RSI and MACD, etc.; the talented analyst will update their a priori belief to reach a posterior belief price path. This resulting posterior belief price path now becomes the new a priori belief, more information is observed, which leads to a posterior belief price path… and on and on. This Process becomes a series of embedded conditional probabilities in a Learning feedback loop as the analyst continually assesses price path and formulates a trading plan. (Note: the BLOP terms Bayesian, Learning, and Process are underlined above.)

How do Options contribute to BLOP?

Options contain a significant amount of information regarding the underlying security of interest; however, the most valuable information is the embedded sentiments and beliefs of price and time expectations of market participants. You have probably heard that options are leveraged bets on the underlying. Well, options contain a "leveraged" amount of information that helps the Bayesian learning process observe and explicitly incorporate valuable information into the decision process. Thus, it could be said this option information is used to update a priori beliefs to quantify a posterior belief for investment timing decisions. I term the probabilities assigned to an a priori and posterior belief, Bayesian Probabilities (BPs). When the BPs indicate the price and time for a security are at favorable odds to deploy capital, a long or short position is established.

And there you have it… the Bayesian Learning Option Process (BLOP) is a mathematical methodology to assess price path movement using option prices as inputs into a Bayesian learning feedback loop to identify optimal timing to invest. What could be simpler?

In my next post, I will go into some of the nuances of my proprietary Bayesian Timing swing trading system using BLOP.

Price pattern sentiment indications and upcoming expectations

While the micro path is likely too complex and detailed for me to elaborate upon on this forum, I am still able to provide general guidance. My expectation at this time is that we are not yet ripe for a strong break out back towards the August 2016 highs. Rather, while I see the potential for us to rally towards the 24 region in the GDX in the coming week, I am not expecting that we are immediately going to break out over the April highs we recently struck in the GLD or GDX.

Of course, I could be wrong, and if you see a break out in GDX or GLD over the April high, you may have to strap yourself in earlier than I expect because it will likely be a wild ride. But, I don't think that is what we are going to see JUST YET, as I think we may see a bit more consolidation in this region before the break out occurs. However, the next time we see a break out over the April highs, my expectation is for a VERY strong rally to take hold, which can point the GDX back towards the August highs, and the GLD to 138.

I am purposefully not discussing silver in this update, as the complexities will likely confuse too many, and I will undoubtedly have to deal with the old comments of "it will either go up or down," which, personally, has gotten quite tedious.

But, as long as the GDX remains over 20.89, I am cautiously bullish at this time, and expect any further consolidations over that level to set up a strong rally very soon.

Housekeeping Matter

