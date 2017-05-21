Procter & Gamble: Leave Them On The Shelf, For Now

Over the last few years, P&G's sales have been hurt by adverse foreign exchange and decreasing organic unit volume. However, these trends appear to have stabilized in 2017.

There's many things I love about P&G (NYSE:PG):

Sales have stabilized in 2017 as a result of increasing organic unit volume and negligible foreign exchange impacts. P&G should also benefit from further restructuring efforts and cost saving.

P&G's 3.20% dividend yield is well supported by free cash flow and will continue to grow. P&G has provided a dividend for over a century and increased it for 61 years in a row. Additionally, continued share repurchases will support and increase EPS.

P&G is a low-beta and recession resilient stock. I consider this to be important right now given the overall valuation of the market, which makes all stocks susceptible to a correction.

Despite these positives, P&G's forward P/E is 20.89, which is a 10% premium compared to their 5 year average. It's also approximately 20% above the S&P 500's forward P/E. P&G is a stock I want to own, but I'm going to wait until the valuation comes down to more reasonable levels.

P&G Financial Snapshot

Fiscal year end is in June.

The 8% decrease in 2016 sales was mostly a result of unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations. Organic sales increased by 1% due to increased pricing, but unit volume decreased by 3%.

The 5% decrease in 2015 sales was also mostly a result of unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations. Organic sales increased by 1%, but unit volume decreased by 1%.

Gross margins have been improving due to increased pricing.

Operating expense has steadily reduced as a result of ongoing restructuring efforts. P&G had 121,000 employees beginning in 2014, but reduced that figure down to 105,000 by the end of 2016.

2014 net earnings were negatively impacted by foreign exchange and a $2.1 billion Venezuelan deconsolidation charge.

Unless otherwise stated, data in the tables throughout this post were provided from P&G's annual reports.

Through the first 3 quarters of 2017, P&G's sales and earnings performance have been very similar to 2016.

Volume Stabilization

As noted in the table above, P&G's revenue has been hurt that last couple of years by a combination of adverse foreign exchange and slowing unit volume. Foreign exchange losses don't really concern me. The dollar is very strong right now and that could easily reverse in the future. However, slowing organic unit volume is concerning, but that appears to have stabilized so far during 2017. According to P&G's most recent earnings release, organic unit volume increased by 1% relative to the previous year. This is a small gain, but a good start.

Returning Capital To Shareholders

P&G produces a lot of free cash flow, which is the primary reason they have been able to increase their dividend for 61 years in a row. That's an impressive feat and puts P&G in the very rare club of being a two-time dividend aristocrat. Given P&G's payout ratio remains strong, I'd expect them to be able to continue making small dividend increases for years to come.

P&G is also very active in purchasing their own shares. I'm generally a fan of stock repurchases for a variety of reasons. First, it's a form of returning capital back to shareholders, just like a dividend. Second, share repurchases increase earnings per share, even if earnings remain flat. This has been important for P&G since their earnings have been hurt by slower volume and foreign exchange.

Low Beta & Recession Resilience

The S&P 500's P/E ratio is currently at 25.19. This is getting pretty high. There's only been a handful of times over the last 100 years when valuations have been higher (i.e. before the 2008 financial crisis and before the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s). According to Google Finance, P&G has a beta of 0.63. This means the stock will be less volatile than the overall market, which can stabilize your portfolio during a market correction. P&G's low beta is a result of their resilience to recessions. The consumer goods they sell are bought whether the economy is doing well or if the economy is doing bad.

Valuation

With a forward P/E of 20.89, P&G trades at a slight discount relative to peers. This can be explained by P&G's slower growth rate, which gives them the highest PEG out of the group. I also believe that a 6% growth rate (source: Reuters) is pretty optimistic, so I'm skeptical of that figure. What gives me the most concern is that P&G's forward P/E is approximately 10% above their 5-year average, according to Reuters. It's also approximately 20% above the S&P 500's forward P/E.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, Price/Sales, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

I calculated EV/Free Cash Flow by using Enterprise Value from Yahoo Finance and calculating Free Cash Flow from each company's annual reports for the last fiscal year.

LT Growth Rate and Debt/Capital provided by Reuters.

Wall Street's Opinion

According to MarketWatch, 8 out of 24 analysts recommend P&G as a 'buy' (2 recommended a 'sell') with an average target price of $92. Given the current stock price of $85.87, that's 7% upside. This is very bullish and basically puts P&G close to their all-time high. I believe that's only reasonable if P&G can demonstrate they are firmly on a growth curve.

Conclusion

Given P&G's history, they are undoubtedly one of the most reliable stocks you can buy. However, the valuation still has to be reasonable and I'm looking for an entry point around $75 - $80, which brings their valuation within historical averages. For the remainder of the year, I'll also be keeping any eye on P&G's organic unit volume as this will be the most important factor in my opinion. As long as volume continues to stabilize or increase, P&G will continue to be a stock I look to buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.