Kinder Morgan - Top Tier Midstream Company With Growing Cash Flow

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is the largest midstream company in North America. The company has significant oil assets across North America with strong growth prospects. Despite this strength, Kinder Morgan has seen its stock price drop more than 50% over the past two years. However, as we will see throughout this article, the company's strong cash flow generation and growth opportunities make it a strong investment at the present time.

Introduction

Kinder Morgan specializes in owning oil and gas pipelines and terminals. The company was originally founded in 1997 by a group of investors who acquired Enron's midstream assets. From there, through taking out significant debt and a large number of acquisitions, the company has grown to a market cap of more than $40 billion making it the largest publicly traded midstream company.

Kinder Morgan - Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan has had an incredibly difficult time since mid-2015. The company's stock price peaked at just under $45 per share in April 2015 before dropping down to a low of $13 per share in January 2016. Since then, the company's stock price has partially recovered to present share prices of just under $20 per share. However, the company's stock price is still more than 50% below its pre-crash highs.

As we will see throughout this article, despite Kinder Morgan's recent difficulties, the company's strong cash flow generation and growth opportunities make the company an impressive investment.

Kinder Morgan Overview

Now that we have an introduction to Kinder Morgan, it is now time to continue with a detailed overview of the company.

Kinder Morgan Assets - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan has the largest natural gas network in North America owning or operating 70 thousand miles of natural gas pipelines. The company is connected to every important natural gas play in the U.S. and transports 2.1 million barrels a day of oil along with 1.3 billion cubic feet a day of carbon dioxide. This size means that the company transports a very significant amount of the oil consumed in the United States.

On top of its pipelines, Kinder Morgan is the largest independent terminal operator in North America owning or operating 155 terminals with 152 million barrels of capacity. That means that Kinder Morgan's terminals hold enough oil to support the entire American oil consumption for more than a week. The company also owns 16 Jones Act vessels with 3 more under construction to move goods.

Lastly, the company's only asset in Canada consists of the only oilsands pipeline serving the West Coast. This pipeline is already incredibly significant with a daily movement of 300 thousand barrels of oil. However, the company plans to almost triple the capacity of this pipeline to almost 900 thousand barrels of oil a day. This would cement the company's position in Canada and allow it to expand to the rest of the country.

Overall, this shows Kinder Morgan's incredible asset positioning and strength.

Kinder Morgan Simple Public Structure - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

On top of this incredible asset positioning, Kinder Morgan has recently simplified its public structure. The company has combined into a single corporation with a market cap just under $45 million, almost $40 billion in debt, and a dividend yield of more than 2.5%. The combination of these companies has allowed the company to maintain an investment grade credit rating.

On top of this simple, combined, public structure, the company's management also has a large stake in its future success.

Kinder Morgan Finances

Now that we have a detailed overview of Kinder Morgan including an understanding of the company's well spread out asset network and the company's new simplified public structure, it is now time to continue by discussing the company's finances.

Kinder Morgan Investments - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan has had $59 billion of asset investment and acquisitions since its inception. However, looking at the breakdown of the company's investment by year and type, we get a much more detailed picture. From its inception until 2007 / 2008, Kinder Morgan's investments stayed fairly constant at around $1 to $2 billion per year. The majority of these acquisitions were in acquisitions but they slowly shifted to expansions as the company ran out of cheap assets to purchase.

However, starting with the 2008 crash, when interest rates went down to zero, the company's spending went up in a big way. The company's spending went from $2 billion to a peak of more than $10 billion in 2013 before dropping down to just under $7 billion for 2015, soon after the oil crash began. Another important thing to be seen is the company's spending went down from primarily expansion spending in 2007 - 2009 to primarily acquisition spending.

Acquisition spending normally requires paying a premium, a premium that lowers returns compared to home-built projects that are found. As a result, Kinder Morgan got to a point in 2015, when investors recognized it was spending more than $5 billion a year on growth, a lot coming from depth, and a lot used to pay the premium on pricey acquisitions. This was putting the company's investment grade credit rating on hold and the company was forced to cut its dividend by 75%.

However, it can be seen that Kinder Morgan has realized its mistakes. For 2016 and based on the company's 2017 forecast, the company cut its spending drasticly to roughly $3 billion per year. At the same time, the company has switched its spending to primarily expansion spending as opposed to acquisition spending. This saves the company from having to pay expensive acquisition premiums and allows it to achieve a much better return on its dividends during the crash.

This shows how Kinder Morgan's financials have improved recently as a result of the company understanding its mistakes from the oil crash.

Kinder Morgan ROI - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

We can look further at the returns on investment that Kinder Morgan has made since the year 2000. From 2000 until 2012, Kinder Morgan averaged returns on investment in the 12% to 15% range as it spent a moderate sum of money. However, at that point, as the company's investment went up significantly and the company began to spend more money on acquisitions, the company's returns dropped towards 10% to 11% range, cost it a significant amount of annual cash flow.

However, now that Kinder Morgan has identified its mistakes, the company should be able to return to its previous investment returns. Going back to investment returns of 13% or more would result in $300 million more cash flow for every $10 billion invested. This significant cash flow can be paid back to investors by Kinder Morgan or invested into additional projects. And this shows the strength of Kinder Morgan's cash flow and its growth opportunities.

Kinder Morgan 2017 Budget - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Looking further at Kinder Morgan's 2017 published budget, we can see that the company anticipates total distributed cash flow of $4.46 billion or $1.99 per share. The company's dividends of $0.50 per share will eat up approximately 25% of that leaving $3.3 billion for either growth capex or paying off debt. The company currently anticipates growth capital of $3.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $7.2 billion. This means the company's cash flow will continue to grow in the coming years.

More important for the company's growth prospects are that the company has assumed a 50% partner on the Trans Mountain project to fund its share of capital. The company has also assumed a 50% partner on the Elba Liquefaction project. This will allow the company to start production earlier, with less capital expenses, and begin to grow its cash flow quicker from these major projects. Lastly, we can also see that Kinder Morgan's cash flow is hardly affected by large changes in oil or natural gas prices, meaning we can expect the company's strong cash flow to continue.

Kinder Morgan Next Five Years

Now that we have discussed Kinder Morgan overall including a detailed discussion of the company's finances, it is time to finish up by discussing the next five years of Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan Next Five Years - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

As we saw above, at the present time, Kinder Morgan is making approximately $3.3 billion a year after dividends. This is cash that can be put towards growth capex, paying down debt, or increasing dividend. At the present time, Kinder Morgan has identified $12 billion of attractive fee-based projects. These are projects that will pay Kinder Morgan a very attractive sum of annual cash flow regardless of the movement of the oil markets.

Excluding Kinder Morgan's CO2 growth projects, the company expects the remainder of its growth projects to provide it with $1.5 billion in annual adjusted EBITDA or roughly 12.5% a year, a return near what we saw previously. The company expects the majority of this adjusted EBITDA to come to the company by 2020. Since the company's debt isn't expected to increase, that means this is all cash flow that can be used to increase the company's dividend or take advantage of future growth.

As we can see here, not only does Kinder Morgan have strong cash flow generation but it has significant long term growth opportunities.

Conclusion

Kinder Morgan has had a difficult time since mid-2015, roughly a year after the oil crash. Even after the company's recent recoveries, the company is still more than 50% below its pre-crash highs. However, despite these difficulties, Kinder Morgan continues to generate immense cash flow while also having strong growth opportunities.

Kinder Morgan continues to generate $3.3 billion in cash annually after paying its dividend and other expenses. The company's $12 billion in identified fee-based projects over the next couple years have the potential to increase this cash flow by $1.5 billion while still being resistant to a continued oil crash. This will allow the company to increase its dividends further or choose to reduce debt.

As we can see, as a result of these things, Kinder Morgan is a strong investment at the present time.

