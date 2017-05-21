Jon Wheeler's Last Stand

Broken promises litter the boardroom. Mr. Market long ago lost faith in any material prediction made by the management of Wheeler Real Estate (WHLR). Now comes some perceived unexpectedly negative material challenges. So Mr. Market is running the other way screaming out the door. There could be some serious financial damage from the loss of the anchor tenants. But management experience does not point in that direction.

The seeds to start a panic are shown above. Clearly the chart of the common units is headed down without much of a break. The returns since the May, 2015 restart have not been exactly awe inspiring either. That chart does not take into account the initial IPO at $6 which translates into $48 per unit after the reverse split. The strides in adjusted funds from operation fall short of repeated management forecasts. The impressive progress is overshadowed by unfulfilled management guidance that was even higher. This was supposed to be the year that management actually generated enough money to earn the distribution. So the shortfall has spiked a mini-panic that has lately erased about one-third of the common unit value. A repeat of the past distribution cut is on the way, maybe worse. Not so fast.

Clearly the latest quarter was a step backwards in many ways. Frankly the market is tired of the "this time it is going to be different" tune. What may make the difference is the presence of two board members from the institutions providing that reset money. Those board members represent a whole lot of shareholder votes. In fact they represent enough votes to dethrone Jon Wheeler. They cannot be happy with the financial results to date. So you can bet that Jon Wheeler is on the hot seat.

Several of those institutional holders represent value funds or even vulture funds. So those investors are expecting some capital gains along with the income payment. Those expectations are not going to change just because the company runs into some headwinds.

Mr. Market's attention is concentrated on the news of anchor tenant store closings. It is not just the announced ones shown above, but the threat of more in the future. These tenants can be material to the bottom line. But the REIT has a contract with each tenant. So unless there is a bankruptcy, Wheeler is going to get paid. Plus the most cooperative tenants out there are the ones paying for unused lease space. Investors have every right to assume that the idle lease space will be re-rented with a minimal amount of disruption.

Plus the second slide shows that management was already working on some vacancies. The vacancy rate is about 6%, so there is reason to assume that other vacant spots were rented to help offset the cost of losing an anchor tenant. Normal turnover includes some surprises from time to time. The market is so fixated on the upcoming vacancies that no credit has been given to filling existing vacancies. But it would be very reasonable to assume that some of those vacancies have been filled. Otherwise the occupancy rate would get worse in a hurry.

The potential upside involves the re-renting of the vacancy at a higher rate. That has already happened to the first anchor opening. The result is that the new lessee pays a higher rate for less space to offset the loss of the first lessee. The remaining idle space will provide pure profit when leased out.

As Wheeler rents vacant space out at higher rates than the original purchase price indicated, the rental income should increase. This increasing income stream should begin to provide some breathing room so there is not a crisis every-time an anchor lessee moves on. Clearly the beginning of the transition process is rough on the market. A soft economy in the future could interrupt this rather rosy scenario. But a lot of the properties are relatively recession proof. So expect a steady business in good times and bad.

Wheeler had too much dependency on BI-LO. So the store closings provide a welcome opportunity to diversify away from that particular customer. Shareholders would feel better is Wheeler could smooth out the process. But then again, the re-balancing process is rarely smooth.

This management has not really acted in the best interest of the common unit-holders since the day the company went public. In fact the broken promises of until holder gains are getting to be legend in the industry. However, the institutional unit holders may well act to change that pattern if Jon Wheeler does not. He now has what he wanted. So now Jon Wheeler has to produce. Any market perceived failure may well be fatal to his career hopes.

Management has reaffirmed that the distribution will be covered for the rest of the year. The recently announced store closings really do not change that forecast because the lessees have contract obligations. Plus management filled the first opening promptly. So there is reason to hope these next openings will be promptly filled with minimal cash flow damage.

The stock price represents the panic of the lack of distribution coverage. Given the history of the company and the previous distribution cut, the current apprehension is well founded. But the institutions on the board have a lot of influence. So the odds are that the distribution will hold or Jon Wheeler will be gone. Either outcome will probably benefit shareholders. The preliminary results from the first anchor vacancy are very encouraging. So the recent price decline may be overdone.

The company has also pursued a very different acquisition strategy that the market is not familiar with. So far, management has no results to show for this different strategy. The broken promises from the past also weigh on the stock. But any real difficulty can be cured by decreasing or eliminating the common distribution for a short period of time. It would take an extremely challenging situation to justify eliminating the preferred distributions. Any more serious remedies are just plain silly. The current problems are fairly typical so there is really no need to panic. One way or another the current challenges will be overcome with minimal damage to the finances of the company.

Since the distribution will probably hold, this risky unit provides appreciation potential as well as a generous distribution. That distribution could be tax-free as long as the REIT continues to report losses. But given the public history of the company, these units are only for those investors that can handle a lot of risk. This is definitely not your mother's REIT investment.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.