Push 'em Back, Push 'em Back, Way Back

For some of you, in the Boomer age group, this may bring back memories of the High School football game. It was a long time ago, but I can still hear the strains of this chorus from the bleachers. The Pom-Pom girls were cavorting, the folks in the stands were on their feet, and the chant echoed throughout the football stadium.

We have returned to the days of Yore.

The arena, however, is no longer the football stadium but the entire country. In the town halls, in the halls of Congress, they are all up on their feet and screaming the football litany. The "outsider" is plainly "inside" and they just do not like it one bit.

For those of you that reside in other countries, it would be a mistake to conclude that this American phenomenon is merely a case of the Republicans versus the Democrats. That view is far too narrow, in my judgment. What you are witnessing is the Washington D.C. insiders, those that live and breathe politics, and the influence of them, pushing back against the Trump gang, who is no longer responding to their calls or the way they do business. It is not just their beliefs, but their livelihoods that are at stake, and these people are up in arms.

Make no mistake here. The battle is raging.

Pick a subject, any subject, and you can see the scorn and the resistance. President Trump is trying to change the entire political system, the status quo, and those that have benefited, for years, are manning the barricades. This is not just politicians, mind you, but lobbyists, attorneys, bureaucrats, the old-line Press and those that have succeeded by hanging onto the coattails of the American political system.

Every place you look, everywhere you go; Pushback!

My observation, this morning, is also not just political in nature. Our "American Insider Revolt" is having a profound impact upon the markets, and in a variety of ways. I turn my attention to the promises of Mr. Trump and his administration. They are either not going to happen, or they will take a considerable time to happen, because the insiders will not allow them to proceed. It is not, as expressed by some, that he is reneging on his pledges, in my view, but that he cannot accomplish what he has told the American public that he will do.

They, and it is a huge and massive crowd of them, will not let him. Russia, Flynn, his business interests, his family; he is running the gauntlet and it is punishment by one thousand lashes. They are doing everything in their power, everything, to take him to his knees, if not bury him, for his presumptions. These people, in my opinion, just will not stop.

You think it is right, or you think it is wrong, is of no matter. What matters is the recognition that the opposition is staunch and that much of Mr. Trump's agenda is going to get defeated or, in the best-case scenario it will take a far longer period of time to achieve than many realize. Consequently, I have concluded that less taxes, less regulations and most of his other grand plans will not be happening any time soon, and maybe not at all.

The Trump bump will turn into the Trump slump, as more people figure this out. It is going to be "over-promising and under-delivering" and this never goes down well in the financial markets. I am not blaming Mr. Trump here; not one iota. It is far beyond his control, but I have come to the realization that he is in for a long slog, for almost any of his plans to get accomplished, if they can, in fact, be accomplished.

It may not be possible, when all is said and done.

In any event, whether he succeeds or fails, the timeline is far longer, in my estimation, than appreciated by most people and most institutions. Therefore, I think that the weight of the political disappointment is going to be a dead weight around the markets' neck. We are likely to get dragged down by it, in my view.

I picked up my bags, I went looking for a place to hide When I saw old Carmen and the Devil, walking side by side I said, "Hey, Carmen, c'mon, let's go downtown" She said, "I gotta go, but my friend can stick around" - The Weight, the Band

So, there you have it. The Devil is sticking around and he's not just in the details any longer. The "insiders" are dancing with him now. I hate to say this but, he is "Out of the Box."

Tell me.... Have you ever danced with the Devil in the pale blue moonlight? - Batman

We are dancing now!