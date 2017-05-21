Self Inflicted Wounds

What a week!

The President's firing of FBI Director Comey reverberates everywhere

An internal memo from Comey suggests that the President may have compromised his position by asking the FBI director to "be his friend" and take it easy on former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and the FBI investigation into Russian involvement in the elections

There were calls for an impeachment proceeding against the President which led to the appointment of Robert Mueller, former FBI Director, as Special Council to lead the investigation into potential Russian involvement in our elections

Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein in response to Congressional questioning on Friday stood by his memo to President Trump recommending the dismissal of FBI Director Comey

The President left on his first overseas trip to visit Saudi Arabia, Israel, Italy and the Belgium.

Did you see all those the gyrations in the markets throughout the week? It felt like the sky was falling on Wednesday only to recover halfway by the end of the week.

I certainly pegged it right with my last piece "On the verge of great things only if…" As I said, problems in DC are holding back the unleashing of our economy as Trump's pro-growth agenda is on hold. Focus instead remains on the political "mess of the day." I put the blame squarely on Trump and all the politicians in DC.

I also suggested that the market still had upside due to positive global economic trends, accelerating profit gains coupled with unusually low interest rates. Stock selection remains the key to outperformance, as there are clear winners/losers in this environment. Just look at the retail space, as I mentioned last week, where disruptors have changed the game.

I do not approve of Trump's antics. He only has himself to blame for not keeping the focus on his agenda to "Make America Great Again." His ego and desire to prove that he is right and all against him are wrong is not the way to bring America together. These issues affect every one of us. It is such a shame as his economic strategies are good and he has an able team to execute. He is the one blocking his own progress. He needs to stick to the script and stop the sideshow. And if he did nothing inappropriately then he should welcome an independent council to bring this mess to its rightful conclusion.

While it is next to impossible to put the antics in DC aside when making investment decisions, it is equally impossible not to see the positive economic trends occurring globally which I listed last week. If there was any change last week it was all to the positive side. Just look at the economic numbers out of Japan and Germany. And the earnings reports continue to knock the ball out of the park with significant increases in future estimates too. Finally, OPEC is considering further production cuts extending into the spring of 2018, which helped stabilize energy prices.

During turbulent times, I go back and review my core beliefs. One change is that the Trump "bump" is over. It is likely that passage of a good part of his pro-growth agenda has been delayed until 2018. However, his administration is making good on reducing excessive regulations and there is a real change in our trade relations underway that will favor the U.S at the margin. Look at the deal with China as one prime example. The NY Times had this right when they said that foreign governments recognize the need to give Trump a win to gain his favor. If you add up all these wins it becomes meaningful.

Turmoil surrounding the Comey firing and possible Russian interference in our elections won't go away any time soon so expect periodic market turmoil.

Therefore, it is paramount to focus on longer term fundamentals. Stick only with those investments that will succeed over time, have yield support and are undervalued today without any benefit from the Trump agenda. Let me underline that I still expect tax reform and a major infrastructure program to pass Congress in the next year along with continued regulatory relief. Reforming Obama Care is another issue though.

I look back at the week and think that it is a shame that Trump can't focus on the issues rather than making ridiculous tweets about this political morass and opponents. He is the problem and the solution. Bringing this country together begins with him, so he needs to change his tune, stop talking trash and focus on the issues. Let his team led by Cohn, Mnuchin and Ross do their job as they have the winning hand. I am equally impressed with Trump's foreign team and U.N Ambassador Haley. Sessions is another story.

The bottom line is that the markets remain undervalued today and opportunity to profit exists both on the long and short side, as change is afoot. The global landscape is only getting stronger as well as individual investment opportunities.

As I concluded last week, passage of any of Trump's agenda would be icing on the cake for an already undervalued market today. Remember to review all the facts; pause, reflect and consider mindset shifts; consider asset allocation changes and risk controls; do in-depth independent research on each investable idea and…Invest Accordingly!