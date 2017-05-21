Canadian Dividend All-Stars Expected To Announce Dividend Increases - Week Of May 22-26, 2017

The week of May 22-26 is a short trading week in Canada as Monday, Victoria Day, is a statutory holiday and as a result the Toronto Stock Exchange is closed. The rest of the week will see the banks dominate earnings as three of Canada's largest banks, Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) and Toronto Dominion (NYSE:TD) are scheduled to report earnings and all three qualify as Canadian Dividend All-Stars. Last week was a quiet week as there were no expected earnings although investors were rewarded with a bump by an All-Star last week.

LAST WEEK - RESULTS

Last week, Canadian REIT [TSE: REF.UN], otherwise known as CREIT, announced a raise in distributions on Thursday, May 18.

CREIT, a monthly dividend payer, raised dividends by 2.2% to a new monthly rate of C$0.1558/share and as of close Friday, their yield was 3.67%. The raise comes on the back of strong increases to FFO in Q1 of 2017 and marks the 16th consecutive year that CREIT has raised dividends.

EXPECTED INCREASES

Bank of Montreal - Current Streak - 5 YRS, Current Yield - 3.76%

Earnings Release Date: Wednesday, May 24

All of Canada's other major banks, Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM), Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto Dominion have rewarded investors with dividend raises in 2017. Only Bank of Montreal remains, and since 2014 they have consistently raised dividends twice a year in both May and December.

What can investors expect: Over the past few months, BMO has dropped from its high of C$104.15 to close at C$93.66 this past Friday, May 19. BMO's dividend payout ratio is a respectable 46%, which is lower than many of their peers and leaves them well positioned for another raise. As mentioned previously, BMO has raised dividends twice yearly since 2014 and it just so happens that each quarterly raise since their bi-yearly streak has been exactly C$0.02/share. As such, there is no reason to believe they will deviate from this trend. A quarterly raise of C$0.02/share would represent a 2.3% increase and new quarterly rate of C$0.90/share.

CONCLUSION

Like most banks recently, BMO has taken a hit and has provided investors with a buying opportunity. Home Capital Group's (OTC:HMCBF) well documented demise has put Canada's housing market in the spotlight, and not in a good way. Analysts south of the border have been bearish on Canada's Big Banks for years now, and with Home Capital Group now on life support, the bears are once again taking aim at Canada's over-inflated housing market and subsequently Canada's banks. However, it's important for investors to note that the majority of Canada's banks' clientele are vastly different than alternate lender HCG. Whereas Canadian banks are known to be conservative, alternative lenders such as HCG command much higher rates and they take on many of the clients who don't qualify for mortgages at the big banks. If the housing bubble pops, there is no doubt that Canadian banks would be affected, but they are much more insulated than the alternate lenders. In the short term, the banks will be susceptible to changes in Canada's housing market but much like they successfully navigated the financial crisis, so too will they overcome any weakness in the housing market over the long term. I, for one, took full advantage and added to my BMO position at C$92.56 this week and was more than happy to jump at the opportunity.

