WD-40: No Rust On This Company

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) has been a big hit since it first hit store shelves in 1958 in San Diego, California. It wasn't until 1969 that the company changed its name from Rocket Chemical Co. to WD-40 Company. The company went public in 1973. Since 1995 WD-40 has added a handful of brands under its umbrella for example, 3-IN-ONE, Lava, Carpet Fresh, Spot Shot, and others via acquisition. In house product innovation of the WD-40 brand has developed new and easier to use products to help solidify their dominant market position. WD-40 currently sports a 1.46 billion market capitalization.

WD-40 has been able to make numerous innovative improvements over the years to its namesake product to keep making it easier and easier for customers to use. From adding a bendable straw for hard to reach places or products lines for motorcycles and bikes. WD-40 has a die-hard fan club dedicated to its 2,000+ uses.

Many competitors have tried and failed to replicate what WD-40 has invented. WD-40 is the gold standard. They may not have a lot of brands, but the brands they do have, provide a strong moat. Competitors include Clorox (NYSE:CLX) and Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD).

Shareholder friendly dividend growth

WD-40 has re-established their dividend credibility. In 2002, company management made a bold decision to cut the dividend to make a acquisition for stronger company growth. Since cutting its dividend to fund the acquisition of Heartland Corporation for its Spot Shot carpet stain remover, dividend growth has been has on a nice upward trend with the exception of 2008-2009 when the dividend was frozen at $1.00. That represents 14 years of steady or increasing dividends.

Since 2010, dividend growth has averaged a strong 8.9%. Recently, the dividend growth has seen double digit growth of 11.8%, 10.5%, and 16.7% for 2015, 2016, and 2017, respectively. This company is very shareholder friendly and we expect the same going forward. For 2018, we expect the dividend to be increased to $2.12 per share. The company's ability to pay the dividend is strong as we will discuss below.

Earnings per shares growth Has been more than adequate

In 2015 WD-40 produced full year diluted EPS of $3.04 up 5.9% from 2014. A strong 2016 produced full year diluted EPS of $3.64 up 19.7% from 2015. Every quarter for the past two and a half years (including 2017) has generated earnings well above the quarterly dividend paid.

2017 earnings are off to a pretty strong start, despite being down 4.5% through the second quarter. The only reason diluted earnings are down is because of currency fluctuations. On April 6, 2017 the company updated its 2017 fiscal year guidance for diluted EPS expected to between $3.64 and $3.71. The 2017, full year dividend is expected to be $1.89.

Net sales for the second quarter were $95.6 million, a increase of 2% over 2016 second quarter. Total 2017 first half sales were $185.8 million, a decrease of 1% compared to the first half of 2016. Currency translations to the U.S. dollar seem to be the reason for 1% decline in sales.

“Fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates continue to obscure the true strength of our business and they negatively impacted both our top-line and bottom line results in the second quarter,” said Garry Ridge, WD-40 Company’s president and chief executive officer."

The tried and true way to dividend success

The tried and true way to keep to keep the safe and growing is to keep the dividend payout ratio in check. WD-40 gets a squeaky clean passing grade here. Since the beginning of 2015, the dividend payout ratio has averaged a low 48%. With 56% being the highest dividend payout ratio in the 2nd quarter of 2017.

The low dividend payout ratio from 2016, helped power a 16.7% dividend increase for 2017 and the new payout ratio is still very healthy at 56%. WD-40 has a history of good, but not super high dividend increases so you can expect the dividend payout ratio shouldn't reach a dangerously high level. For fiscal year 2017, the dividend payout ratio should be between 50%-52%. For 2018, we expect a dividend increase of 12.2%

Fewer and fewer shares equals more and more dividends

WD-40 is doing what you see great dividend paying companies do. Quarter after quarter of lower shares outstanding. On June 21, 2016 the company's Board of Directors approved a share buy-back plan of up to $75 million of outstanding shares through August 31, 2018. Since 2015, WD-40 has reduced its diluted share count from 14,738 million diluted shares to 14,143 million diluted shares currently. The buy-back has the potential to reduce the share count by roughly 572,500 shares. So far under this buy-back plan the company has bought back 174,337 shares for a total cost of $18.7 million.

For fiscal year 2017, WD-40 should pay out about nearly $26,700,000 in dividends. The reduced share count sure helps to make the higher dividend payments possible. That represents a possible increase of $3,000,000 or 12.8% increase over 2016 dividends paid.

Cash On Hand is A Great Thing

For fiscal year 2017, cash on the balance sheet has been holding steady at around $33 million. That's down from the nearly $51 million that was reported for 2016 fourth quarter. As of 2nd quarter 2017, WD-40's total current liabilities were $66,580,000, that is debts due within one year. That puts the Cash Ratio at 0.5 which is decent because WD-40 is a pretty stable company. It would be great if WD-40 could build up more cash on hand then total current liabilities.

The buck stops at the bottom line

WD-40 is producing more than enough net income to keep the dividend growing. On April 6, 2017, WD-40 updated its 2017 net income guidance to between $51.3 million and $52.3 million. Basically flat with 2016 net income of $52.6 million. In 2012, net income was $35.5 million. Net income should keep growing has the company makes more inroads in the Asia-Pacific and China.

Net Income for the 2nd quarter 2017, was $12.3 million down 9.6% year over year from $13.6 million. The first half of 2017 saw net income down $1.6 million or 6.3%. Garry Ridge, WD-40 Company’s president and chief executive officer on 2017 2nd quarter earnings.

"Our net income was negatively impacted as a result of fluctuations in some non-operating currency related items period over period, as well as an adjustment that we recorded to our income tax expense in the second quarter of this year. As we look to the remainder of fiscal year 2017, we’ve updated our fiscal year guidance and we remain confident in our strategy and are staying the course."

Risk to WD-40

Some risk to WD-40 include cost for raw materials could spike in price causing lower profits. A shortage of raw material needed to make their products. A problem with a outsourced manufacture could cause delay in getting their products made or to market.

Conclusion

WD-40 is a company with strong competitive products. Net income and dividends have consistently been on the rise. WD-40 is a iconic company that flies under the radar of many investors. If your dividend income is starting to look rusty, spray some WD-40 on it.

