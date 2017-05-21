Technical Review & Outlook - May 18, 2017
by: Robert W. Baird & Co.
Summary
Breadth deteriorating as S&P 500 moves toward support.
Nasdaq overextended, while stocks overall lack leadership.
Copper continues to consolidate but bond yields break support.
