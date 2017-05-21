Cliffs Natural Resources - Kiss Of Death

On the 17th of April, I wrote an article about the power of Cliffs Natural Resources CLF and its outlook. I recommended to avoid the stock due to a negative macro environment and the terrible risk/reward ratio.

On Friday (05/19/17), I read a lot on the internet about a possible break-out. Traders were anticipating that Cliffs would show a massive short covering squeeze after dropping 50% since February(!). Although I have to say that the crash was fully justified, I am a little cautious about the 'bottom'. I believe that the stock is still facing a massive amount of risk and could easily break lower.

"But to understand the future we have to go back in time" is not only a sentence than can be found in Pitbull's song 'Back in time', it is also true regarding stocks.

In my previous article called 'Cliffs: Mother Of All Stocks', I reviewed why Cliffs is such a powerful stock. It crushes the market during times of economic acceleration and gets killed during a slow down.

The growth acceleration rally that started in Q1 of 2016 and gained momentum in the third quarter of the same year, was mainly fueled by Chinese leveraging and higher US growth. However, especially the Chinese leveraging cycle pushed commodities like Iron ore higher.

At this point, we are facing a few very challenging problems. The biggest is Chinese deleveraging. It's the exact opposite of the bullish tailwind we saw last year.

The main part of the article discusses exactly what was visible when looking at iron ore prices.

The interesting thing about this whole process of deleveraging, is that the Chinese government is well aware of the high debt load. The bad news, is that deleveraging will cause some bubbles to burst. There is no soft landing in an economy with nonfinancial and nongovernment debt close to 300% of its GDP.

That's why you can track this whole leveraging by just looking at the Chinese manufacturing PMI. This indicator is leading and tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth and commodity prices.

The Chinese PMI is back at 50.3. Just 0.3 points above the magical expansion level of 50. Note that you can spot the leveraging cycle and the slow down. It's no surprise that cyclical stocks like Cliffs don't stand a chance.

In addition to the main driver (China), we are also facing some problems in the USA. The ISM manufacturing index declined to 54.8 points in April after hitting strong numbers in the first quarter of 2017. I added the industrial production of iron and steel products to track actual production.

The bad news is that leading numbers are falling. However, it gets even worse considered that industrial production started falling while leading indicators were strong. Current iron and steel production is at 0.7% growth on a year-on-year basis.

In other words, if China slows further, we will see contraction rather sooner than later.

Conclusion

Cliffs is facing a tough environment. Even after the 50% decline since February, we are not done. China is still deleveraging to somehow keep the bubble from popping while US growth is also showing first signs of weakness. The odds are high that Cliffs is going to fall further. Especially because the stock only performs well during growth acceleration cycles.

My advice remains to sell if you haven't already. Even though the stock could have a short squeeze, I do not want you to buy the stock. Its too volatile and risky that even a short squeeze can be erased within days.

Use the squeeze to sell or sell immediately if no such rally occurs. The economy is not supporting higher iron ore and steel prices.

I am going to wait on the sidelines to buy once commodities have bottomed and China is ready to leverage again.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a different opinion. You can also send me a direct message or tweet me @LeoNelissen. Also make sure to always follow your own risk management.

