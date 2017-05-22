Union Pacific Versus Peers: Still The Best-Of-Breed Railroad?

After evaluating the companies, we will evaluate whether the stocks are cheap or dear.

Back in 2013, I outlined why Union Pacific was the best-of-breed North American Class I railroad. Is the position still defensible?

Back in June 2013, Seeking Alpha editors published my first article about Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) entitled, "Union Pacific: The Best-of-Breed U.S. Railroad." Subsequently, the stock experienced a modest pullback and I began to accumulate shares. Since that time, UNP has remained a core position in my portfolio.

Recently, the North American Class I rails completed reporting 1Q 2017 earnings. I elected to initiate another thorough, comparative analysis.

What Companies Are Union Pacific's Peers?

For listed companies, I chose 3 clear standouts:

CSX Corp (NYSE:CSX)

Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC)

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI)

Burlington Northern North America's second-largest railroad. However, it's integral within the Berkshire Hathaway Corp (BRK). As such, BN shares do not trade independently. Other North American Class I rails include Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) and Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP). I excluded these somewhat smaller rivals from the analysis.

Some Basic Data

By market cap or EV, Union Pacific is the largest carrier. The UP system covers the western two-thirds of the United States, and includes 6 gateways to Mexico. CSX and Norfolk Southern share the eastern seaboard west to the Mississippi. Canadian National operates across southern Canada, and a corridor from Chicago to New Orleans.

Currently, Union Pacific offers the highest annualized dividend yield. Norfolk Southern trails only by a few bps.

In a subsequent section, we'll review dividend growth.

Debt and Returns

The rails tend to carry high debt loads. Recent low interest rates encouraged some to further leverage the balance sheet. Union Pacific management pursued this approach; targeting a low-40s debt-to-capitalization ratio. Credit ratings were not impacted. All these companies enjoy solid investment-grade ratings.

Union Pacific and Canadian National are top-tier.

In general, I seek to invest in businesses that generate 15% or greater RoE. UNP and CNI far exceed this benchmark. The table figures are based upon trailing-twelve-month results.

Turning to return-on-invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC), this metric may be calculated several ways. Typically, I favor utilizing the following formula:

RoIC = EBIT / (Total Assets - Current Liabilities) - (Cash and Equivalents)

By using EBIT instead of Net Income in the numerator, the unlevered operation and tax noise is eliminated. It holds management responsible to obtain suitable returns on all balance sheet capital, less short-term debt, payables, and cash. RoIC greater than 10% may be considered sound. Returns above 10% comfortably exceeds these companies' cost-of-capital.

Union Pacific and Canadian National are the standouts. Based upon 1Q 2017 EBIT performance, CNI edges out UNP.

I elected to base my calculations upon first quarter results. 2016 was a down year for the rails; including ttm data paints a more pessimistic picture. Railroad management and most investors are significantly more constructive on 2017.

Sequentially, the railroads tend to report lighter first quarter figures. Second and third-quarter results improve, followed by another year-end "shoulder" quarter.

Margins

Railroad management focuses upon the Operating Ratio; effectively the inverse of an operating margin. Lower O.R.s are better.

UNP and CNI lead the pack. In 1Q 2017, Canadian National finished on top.

For perspective, for the 4Q 2016 Union Pacific recorded a 62.0% O.R. The Company completed 2016 at 63.2%. Meanwhile, Canadian National finished last year with a 55.9% operating ratio.

It should be mentioned new CSX Corp CEO Hunter Harrison arrives with an operating efficiency mantle. Mr. Harrison touts a formidable CV. Successes at Canadian Pacific , Canadian National, and Illinois Central were predicated upon his concepts around "precision railroading." Hunter has plenty of room to run given CSX's peer-high operating ratio.

A 5-Year Lookback

The 5-year period 2012 to 2016 saw the rails experience a post-recession resurgence, peaking in 2014, followed by a downturn in 2015 and 2016. This year, the cycle appears to be on the upswing again.

Five-year revenue growth was pretty anemic for the group, except for Canadian National. Through the period, CN's markets fared better than U.S. counterparts. In turn, this lead to better earnings EPS growth. However, while UP earnings growth lagged CNI, operating efficiencies and an aggressive buyback program resulted in EPS outpacing U.S. peers. Union Pacific management action mitigated the earnings growth gap between Canadian National; despite flat revenue, EPS grew smartly.

Over the past 5 years, Union Pacific and Canadian National dividend growth outpaced the others. Notwithstanding, please recall Union Pacific had the highest current yield, and Canadian Pacific near the lowest.

Recap

All these railroad companies are fine outfits. A defensible investment thesis may be made for any one of them.

Up to this point, one could make the strongest "best-of-breed" case for Union Pacific and Canadian National Railway. This pair have demonstrated superior business and financial operations. These two enjoy the greatest economy of scale, have outstanding long-term franchises, and attract investors with excellent dividend-growth and share repurchase plans.

When compared with my 2013 work, Canadian National appears to have overtaken Union Pacific on several metrics.

Norfolk Southern operating and financial performance shows no glaring weaknesses. However, the business just hasn't put up the results of Union Pacific or Canadian National.

CSX is a dark horse. An aggressive new CEO, coupled with a business offering the most room for improvement, could be a winning prescription.

Valuation

Great companies become great investments when stock is purchased at a discount.

How does the quartet stack up? Let's begin with the table below:

I calculated the PEG by utilizing Street consensus 2017 and 2018 EPS estimates. Effectively, it's a PEG2. Despite its popularity, I view a PEG5 as nearly worthless. I defy anyone to project accurately earnings out 5 years.

Other listed multiples are based upon TTM results.

On Price / Earnings, the there's a tight pack centered ~20x. CSX stands out higher; however, 2017 and 2018 EPS growth is forecast to be 25% and 18%, respectively. Indeed, the lowest PEG ratio suggests the higher P/E may be deserved. Investors bid up CSX stock versus peers upon significantly greater earnings expectations. The new CEO is part of that equation.

Canadian National Railways carries the highest PEG. Forward 2017 and 2018 EPS projections are just 7% and 10%, respectively. Among the group, these are the lowest growth rates.

Price / Operating Cash Flow or EV / EBITDA figures indicate little separation between UNP, CSX, and NSC. Once again, Canadian National appears to be the outlier on valuation.

A set of F.A.S.T. graphs round out the valuation analysis.

First, for each stock, here's 15-year charts highlighting price and historic P/E:

Next, the same rail stocks via a chart set illustrating the relationship between price and operating cash flow.

Observations

Canadian National Railway shares appear to be the richest on P/CF and EV/EBITDA valuation, despite the lowest forward earnings growth projections.

Mr. Market values the others about equally; CSX earning a higher P/E ratio, but coupling it with significantly higher forward EPS estimates. Therefore, the PEG2 is the lowest of the lot.

Is CSX worth paying up the extra multiple points on the expectations a new CEO will drive down operating costs while the company enjoyed resurgent revenue?

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern reside somewhere in between.

However, when valued using long-term historic earnings or cash flow multiples, F.A.S.T. graphs illustrate none of these stocks appear cheap. All appear to be trading well above Fair Value.

This is an excellent example why uncovering best-of-breed companies is only part of the due diligence exercise. Even after selecting an industry leader, the investor must perform a fair value estimate. Is the stock is discounted or dear? Industry best-in-class companies are not always "on sale."

Conclusion

I contend Union Pacific and Canadian National Railway are the best-of-breed Class I railroads. In my 2013 review, UNP edged out CNI. In 2017, one may argue the two swapped spots.

A new CEO may change the calculus for historical laggard CSX. Recent stock prices support the view.

YTD, CSX Corp shares far outpaced the others.

courtesy of google.com.finance

In contrast, none of the rail stocks appear cheap on a variety of valuation metrics. There's no obvious bargains in the bunch.

Please do you own careful due diligence before making any investment decision. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Good luck with all your 2017 investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.