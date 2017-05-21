Exxon Mobil Ups Stake In Mexico As Battle For Gas Station Supremacy Begins

source: flickr

After the low-hanging fruit was going, Mexico's energy industry has suffered as state-owned Pemex wasn't able to deliver the goods after more expertise was needed to develop energy assets in the country. In 2013 that changed as Mexico changed its laws to open the door to foreign investment.

There has started to be significant investment on the exploration and development side of the market, but recently large producers like BP (NYSE:BP) have announced they're going to compete for market share in the gas station market. Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) also recently stated it's going to do the same.

Seeing an opportunity to generate another revenue stream, ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) recently said it's going to do the same, saying it "expects to open its first service stations in Mexico later this year," according to Reuters.

Investment in Mexico

There has been growing interest in energy investment in Mexico, with the latest being BP's decision to aggressively pursue the gas station market over the next five years. It has the goal of opening approximately 1,500 service stations by the end of 2022.

BP opened its first gas station in Mexico in March, 2017.

The company sees a lot of potential across the overall energy sector of Mexico, and plans on increasing investment there.

Another competitor in the gas station market is Royal Dutch Shell, which according to Mexican media reports, says it'll also open up its first gas station in the country in 2017, citing the company's head of its downstream Mexican unit, Andres Cavallari.

The energy minister of Mexico says the country has around 11,400 gas stations, and is the fourth-largest consumer of gasoline in the world.

Along with the opening of its first gas station in Mexico, Exxon stated it will follow up with more before the end of 2017. Aside from the costs of opening the stations, Exxon says it'll invest about $300 million for marketing and operations over the next decade.

Exxon's strategy

At this time it appears Exxon is taking a more cautious approach to the Mexican market than BP, which has decided to go all-in. So far Exxon hasn't provided any specific targets as to how many service stations it's going to open there, or at what pace.

That suggests to me it's still in the planning stages and hasn't come to any decision as to how much capital it wants to commit to the market. It would also imply it may be concerned over the condition that still remain in Mexico, by which I mean the government still controls the price of gasoline, and can quickly change what it is in response to what it perceives as conditions warranting those changes.

What that does is provide a level of uncertainty that isn't part of many other markets that allow for more of a free market environment, where supply and demand determine the price of gasoline, outside of taxes added on to the market price.

In January, in response to the peso plummeting in value, the Mexican government immediately boosted the price of gasoline by 20 percent. Not only did that reduce demand, but instigated a violent response that left 6 people dead and pressured many stations to be closed to prevent looting and possible damage.

Nothing has been said by Exxon concerning these issues, but I think its subdued response to the potential associated with the Mexican gasoline market could be at least partially, concerns over interference from the Mexican government with gasoline prices, and the resultant consequences from the population, which has historically included violence.

Conclusion

The lack of visibility and communication by ExxonMobil concerning its goal for the number of gas stations it plans on opening in Mexico, points to an ongoing internal debate on the risk/reward side of the business.

I think BP's aggressiveness in the Mexican gas station market is pressuring Exxon and Royal Dutch Shell to enter the market, otherwise BP could quickly dominate and secure the best locations for its stations before they seriously start to compete. I also think that's why the company has held back on releasing any information on its plans for Mexico. Part of that reason could be the risk related to competing in Mexico; specifically concerning the price controls Mexico can quickly enact in response to unfavorable currency fluctuations.

That in turn takes a lot of control out of the hands of Exxon and others, providing an element of risk that could damage their profitability when decisions go against them. It also weakens the ability of companies to project accurate earnings when the uncertainty of Mexican interference is always in the background.

All that said, there is a lot of potential in Mexico, even with the added risk, and the fact Exxon seems to be less enthusiastic about the market than BP, means it's probably not going to compete at the level BP is committed to. For that reason I don't think Exxon's going to open near the number of stations BP will, and with its size, means it won't have near the impact on the top and bottom lines of the energy giant.

Until Exxon provides more guidance and visibility of the extent of its plans in Mexico, that's how investors should view its foray into the gas station market of our southern neighbor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.