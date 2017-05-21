Waste Management Will Turn Trash To Treasure For Investors

Look in your own trash can and you can find potential treasure. I’m not talking about making art out of banana peels and egg shells. I am referring to the investment potential for the waste management industry. There is an ongoing need to collect and haul trash from commercial, industrial, and residential areas. One company that stands out in this space is Waste Management (WM).

Waste Management is the leading provider of waste management environmental services in North America. I think the company and the stock is poised to perform well in 2017 and 2018 due to positive conditions in the industry, a potential tax benefit, and a reasonable valuation.

Positive Industry Conditions

The U.S. Consumer Price Index [CPI] increased 2.2% over the past 12 months ending in April. The strength in consumer prices supports rising prices for Waste Management’s hauling services. The reason for this is because the rise in CPI will help Waste Management’s CPI-linked price contracts for 2017.

The rise in service prices is expected to outweigh higher costs. As a result, Waste Management’s margins are expected to rise. The increase in revenue is expected to outweigh higher fuel prices, leading to increased EBITDA margins. Therefore, earnings and cash flow for the companies in the industry are expected to increase.

Volume growth in the industry is expected to be sustained in 2017. Industry volume growth is expected to be 1% to 2%. Waste Management is expected to achieve volume growth in the middle of this range.

I think most of the main players in the industry will benefit from these positive conditions. For example, Waste Management, Republic Services (RSG), and Waste Connections (WCN) are all expected to average double-digit annual earnings growth over the next five years.

Waste Management might have an advantage to volume growth as compared to its competitors. While Waste Management is expected to achieve volume growth of about 1.5% in 2017, Republic Services and Waste Connections are expected to achieve 1% and between 1% and 1.5% respectively.

Company Specific Drivers

Waste Management formed a partnership with New York City and Los Angeles to handle significant parts of the cities’ long-term needs. The company will get a long-term benefit from these partnerships as this service is expected to last for two decades.

Waste Management’s contract with New York City is worth $3.3 billion. I didn’t see the actual dollar figure for Waste Management’s Los Angeles partnership. However, it is probably a smaller deal than the New York City contract. Los Angeles has a $3.5 billion contract spread among seven waste hauling companies. I can estimate the amount of Waste Management’s cut based on the amount of accounts the company is assigned. Waste Management is responsible for 15,526 accounts [24%] out of a total of 64,917. Twenty-four percent of $3.5 billion means the estimated value of Waste Management’s LA deal is about $840 million.

The company is also targeting acquisitions. This will help build on Waste Management’s organic growth. For example, the company achieved revenue growth of 8.3% in Q1 2017. This was mostly all organic growth. An acquisition would help boost the company’s revenue growth. There are about 14 small cap companies in the waste industry. So, Waste Management is likely to find a company that will provide accretive revenue and earnings.

Waste Management has a high effective high tax rate of 36.5% (expected for the full year of 2017). Therefore, the company is likely to get a significant benefit if new tax cut legislation is approved. Trump has been aiming for a 15% corporate tax rate. Even if the actual rate ends up being higher at 20%, Waste Management will see a strong boost to its bottom line. The 20% rate would be 45% lower than the company’s current expected 36.5% rate.

Waste Management has a strong ROE of 22.6%. This demonstrates that the company earns a good return on its shareholder’s equity. This will help drive the company’s earnings growth.

Valuation

Waste Management is trading below its industry peers with a forward PE of 19.8. Republic Services and Waste Connections are trading higher with forward PE ratios of 23.5 and 25.8 respectively. The forward PE ratios are based on expected EPS (consensus) for 2018.

Waste Management is also trading 13% below the industry’s average forward PE of 22.8. However, the company is trading above the S&P 500’s (SPY) forward PE of 18.

The key aspect to Waste Management’s valuation is that I don’t think the market is fully pricing in the possibility of a lower tax rate. For example, I’ll estimate that the company will grow income before income taxes at 7% annually for 2017 and 2018 (in line with consensus forecasts for EBIT). This would bring WM’s income before income tax to about $2 billion in 2018.

If the tax rate was lowered to 15% as Trump has proposed, WM’s taxes would be about $300 million, much lower than the $730 million at the 36.5% tax rate. The 15% rate would allow net income to be $1.7 billion or $4.03 per share in 2018. This would be 34% higher than the $3 per share at the higher tax rate. This would lower the forward PE to 17.5, which is 11.6% lower than the current valuation.

Of course, the new tax rate may be negotiated to be 20%. That would calculate to a tax bill of $400 million and net income of $1.66 billion or $3.79 per share in 2018. The 20% tax rate would allow EPS to be 26% higher than under the current high tax rate. At the 20% tax rate, WM’s forward PE would be 18.6. That’s 6% lower than the current valuation.

Conclusion

It is not clear whether tax reform will be approved this year. It could be postponed until next year, which means the changes may not take effect until 2019. Therefore, my projections would have to be adjusted.

I think Waste Management’s stock will perform well even without a lower tax rate. The company’s performance will be driven by the 9% annual expected earnings growth for 2017 and 2018 (consensus). The stock will also be driven by the positive conditions in the industry such as increases in CPI and volume growth.

Support for the stock will remain from dividend investors who wish to reap the 2.4% yield with consistent annual dividend increases and from share repurchases. Waste Management returned $1.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2016 and the company plans to continue this strategy through 2017.

If new legislation is approved to lower the corporate tax rate, Waste Management’s stock is likely to get a nice boost to the stock price. If legislation never passes, then the stock will probably track higher approximately in-line with earnings growth over the next few years. Without a lower rate, expect the stock to increase at a high single-digit annual rate. With a new lower tax rate, the stock has the potential to make double-digit annual gains as earnings will be higher.

