Auto Sales Are Down, Delinquency Rates Are Up; Automakers Will Sell Off

Over the past few months, there has been a progressive decline in auto sales. Interestingly, this came off of a near-record peak just a few short months prior, so the sharp decline has been noticeable in the auto sector; it caught many analysts off guard. The major auto manufacturers are already on the move with layoffs being announced. The U.S. economy is slowing down. However, the Federal Reserve seems to think the slowdown is transitory. I see it otherwise, although we do not appear to be heading for a full-blown recession just yet. Instead, this slowdown appears to be just that, a contraction in the economy and then more of the same type of economic growth: Doldrums. The overall effects on corporate profits will be to decline. I expect the equity market to follow suit. However, I think the automakers are in for a serious rough patch.

December of last year saw the annual pace hit 18.43 million vehicles sold. There were only three other times when auto sales were sharply higher than December's, one of which was immediately after 9/11 when all of the auto makers did everything they could to stay alive and sell as many autos as possible. So, the December number was lauded as being a big deal. Now, the data is slowing significantly and look to go down further:

If you look at the chart you would not think that the outlook is bleak. But, that chart is very likely to go lower fast. The typical inventory for automakers on hand is about 60 days' worth of autos. As of the last data release the auto makers have 100 days of inventory. They have a solid 65% extra inventory on hand.

Because of this inventory buildup, the automakers have announced plant layoffs. Ford (NYSE: F) , General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Fiat Chrysler Auto Group (NYSE: FCAU) saw declines of 7%, or more, in auto sales. The industry in total saw a decline of 4.7%. GM is furloughing 1,000 workers with Fiat Chrysler laying off 3,200.

There is another issue that is occurring: As of February, auto delinquencies are at highs not seen in 8 years. In 2009, lending standards were lowered. Auto sales increased some 56% from those policies. But, now the major lending arms of the auto makers are starting to see these results in their earnings.

The last quarter of 2016 saw a large upsurge in lending and credit extension to borrowers. Up until lately, the auto lenders were seeing record low levels of delinquencies and repossessions. Ford states that these record low levels are now moving back up to more normal levels. This will show up in corporate results in the future adding to the challenges of the automakers.

I took a good look at a couple of key economic releases just the past few days. Personal incomes are the single most important economic piece of data that I look at; it is my starting point for analysis. The United States economy is over 70% consumer driven. So, looking at the annual rate of growth of consumer income translates into knowing their confidence level and their consumption level.

Credit is another thing that I like to look at. If consumers take on large amounts of debt, then there is usually a corresponding large amount of consumption. However, if there is not a coincidental increase in incomes then questions need to be asked as to how that debt gets paid for. I will reiterate an issue that has popped up at the end of 2016: Consumers took on record amounts of debt. Now, there are increases in delinquencies and repossessions. You can take a lucky guess that there was no increase in incomes, hence the delinquencies.

The following chart, via CNBC, shows the uptick in delinquencies. Notice that delinquencies never even reached the level of "normal" - that area when an economy is performing well. Also, notice that there was a recession in 2001, albeit very mild, and the delinquency rate never even approached the levels this economy is starting to move higher from:

Immediately after the presidential election there was a tremendous amount of confidence. In fact, consumer confidence, already very high, moved up even further. However, there was not a corresponding move upward in incomes. Still, that confidence pushed consumers to go shopping through the months of November, December, January, February and March. Now, however, the data is showing the reality of the economy: Confidence over a presidential election is not enough to push the economy forward if there is nothing to grow the economy.

Income growth rates have been lackluster. It seems that the scariest things Americans face in the world are no longer Freddy, Jason, Alien and Predator: It is the nightly news. This is hardly confidence inspiring. And so, consumption will falter and contract.

The initial drop in auto sales, the decline in auto net income from Ford, GM and Fiat-Chrysler, all are indicative of a problem that is brewing in the sector. Without income growth, with a surge in credit expansion and then the subsequent move higher in default rates, the auto industry is going to pull backwards from its current levels.

I took a look at what Investopedia calls the top two Auto industry ETFs. The two at the top were the First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Trust (NASDAQ: CARZ) and BLDRS Asia 50 ADR Fund (NASDAQ:ADRA). The first, CARZ, is down some 6% for the year. Keep in mind that there were a few things that happened before you pass judgment. First, in the last quarter of 2016, there was a large surge in credit and auto purchases and yet this ETF is down for the year starting in January. The other thing is that the Dow itself had been pushing new all-time highs during that same period of time. Yet, this sector ETF could not get a guilt-by-association bid tone.

The second ETF follows the BNY Mellow 50 index that tracks the auto industry in Asia. This ETF is up for the year some 5%. But, despite this, I am heavily bearish on Japan and China so I am not so sure I would necessarily be bullish on this ETF. For starters, the U.S. economy is slowing down. The auto sector itself looks like it is going to take a very big hit with the rise in defaults. If you couple the potential slowdown in the United States with the auto sector's more pronounced drawdown, as well as my bearishness on Asia, then the Asian ETF dealing with autos is very likely to fall a great deal more. Here are the two respective ETF charts:

I do not have a position on either of these ETFs. But, going short appears to be an easy decision. There is too much bearishness in the economy to see any real growth potential with the auto industry. The specific stocks that I mentioned - I will cover them individually in the coming days - are going to have a very bearish time going forward.

I can see these ETFs moving much lower over the course of the next several months. You will want to follow the economic data on auto sales as well as credit growth rates and financial data for lending companies. Piece by piece their story is going to play out and these ETFs are going to go lower for a long, slow move downward.