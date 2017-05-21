Grant's Balance The Budget Agenda - Plan A

As we all know, it is quite easy to spend money and much tougher to accumulate the stuff. This is true for people, and certainly for governments. Federal spending can be lavish and they have taxes and sovereign bonds to disburse, to try to cover their very questionable habits. Democrats or Republicans, it makes no difference, they just toss out money like it was manna from heaven which, politically, it may be during the election season.

Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure nineteen six, result happiness. Annual income twenty pounds, annual expenditure twenty pounds ought and six, result misery. -Charles Dickens

With all of the talk, in our current administration, of a military build-out, cutting taxes and regulations, building a wall and infrastructure spending, we need to turn our attention to the other side of the balance sheet. People mention it, often enough, but I have seen little in the way of any actual plans to balance the budget, much less cut our debt. What a good thing that would be for the country: less debt.

Consequently, this morning, I decided to roll up my sleeves and get to work.

I have focused my attention, not on all of the social programs that we could roll out, but on how we might pay for them and, even further, how we might cut the national debt. We have the opportunity to do so and this would enrich everyone, in every economic class.

Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work. - Thomas Edison

My first suggestion involves oil. Let's tax imported oil and give tax credits for exported oil. Let's make America not just energy independent, but let's be the world's largest exporter of oil and natural gas. We are currently the largest oil reserve nation in the world, because of our shale oil production, now let's get to work and become the dominant oil exporting nation in the world and put OPEC out of its misery. Let's bring back the good old American "Can Do" work ethic and crush them, just because we can and, because they deserve it.

That is what I say!

Think of it, bigger American oil companies with more money to spend on technology and paying, perhaps, a less percentage on taxes but paying more taxes because of their increased size. The work on new technologies for fracking and re-fracking and horizontal drilling could be spectacular. Maybe we can get the actual cost of American oil down to $15 to $20 a barrel and just destroy those hostile nations that are promoting terrorism? Good riddance!

Perhaps you think my idea is crazy? That's ok.

Here's to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently. They're not fond of rules. And they have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing you can't do is ignore them. Because they change things. They push the human race forward. And while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius. Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do. - Steve Jobs

Next up, let's encourage Mr. Mnuchin, or someone, to have a little chat with the Fed. They keep talking about a return to normalcy; what's so great about normalcy? I have never aspired to it and neither should the country. Why do interest rates have to be higher, because of some ivy-leagued economic history of normalcy?

"Bah Humbug," I say.

When German yields are less than zero and the Swiss Central Bank is the largest sovereign wealth fund in the world and the Japanese Central Bank is the largest owner of equities in their country, where is normalcy? Hiking in the Himalayas, I suppose, and there is just no reason, no reason at all, that the Fed needs to set out to find it.

"Lower interest rates for longer and lingering," that should be our mantra. It would be great for Real Estate, corporate earnings, buy-backs, the equity markets, the bond markets and American business, across the board. We can do this.

Let's do this!

Let's just not be "revenue neutral," let's cut the Federal debt. Then, after oil, let's go a step further, just like Europe and Asia, and tax their imported products. They tax American products. Let's return the favor and tax theirs. Fair is fair and we are not in a fair position at all. I am totally with Mr. Trump, on this one. We have been the money basket for the world long enough. It's time to stop it.

Oh, and one more thing. Let's remind Ms. Yellen & Co. that the Federal Reserve Bank is America's central bank. We are not obligated to provide liquidity or dollars to other countries just because they politely ask for it. The Fed is under no such obligation and I would like to remind the Fed that they represent the people of the United States and are not some global organization.

This is my "Plan A."