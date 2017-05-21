Is Ray Dalio Wrong About Bonds?

Ray Dalio, the chairman and CIO of Bridgewater Associates, called a major top in the bond market some months ago. He believed that the election of President Trump has created a change in global political trend, which will reverse the conditions previously bullish for bond prices. As a result, the twenty-plus years of bull market in US Treasuries would soon be over, and the bond prices will go South from that point on.

In this article, I will argue against Dalio's view and present bullish arguments for bonds. I will show that his predicted change has not yet materialized, and is unlikely to happen in the short-term. After that, I will provide an additional reason to support my view that the underlying demand for US Treasuries is still going strong.

Dalio's bearishness in bonds is related to what is known as the "reflation trade". It is based on the idea that President Trump's policies of lower taxes, less regulation, and more fiscal spending will improve corporate earnings, stimulate consumer spending, and therefore result in higher inflation and lower demand for bonds. In his own words:

"Whereas the previous period was characterized by 1) increasing globalization, free trade, and global connectedness, 2) relatively innocuous fiscal policies, and 3) sluggish domestic growth, low inflation, and falling bond yields, the new period is more likely to be characterized by 1) decreasing globalization, free trade, and global connectedness, 2) aggressively stimulating fiscal policies, and 3) increased US growth, higher inflation, and rising bond yields..."

"As for the effects of this particular ideological/environmental shift, we think that there's a significant likelihood that we have made the 30-year top in bond prices. We probably have made both the secular low in inflation and the secular low in bond yields relative to inflation."

Half a year has passed since Dalio wrote the above, and things have turned out quite differently to what many had expected. It is increasingly obvious that Trump do not tend to stick to his words after he got elected. As I wrote in a previous article: the President said he would identify China as a currency manipulator, and then he said he would not; and he said he would not attack the Middle East, but then he signed an offensive against Syria. In other words, he tends to say one thing earlier on and then completely changes his stance later.

Therefore, it is not impossible that all his promises of lower taxes and higher government spending will not be realized after all. In addition to this, it also become clear that he is experiencing considerable friction in the Congress. Not only that he has failed to make his healthcare and tax reform happen, but he is also facing great pressure in the Comey scandal. In any case, the chances of his aggressive fiscal policies getting carried out are increasingly unlikely, and even if they do, they will be quite different from what they were originally like.

Skeptics may argue that, despite the political turmoil, inflation seems to be picking up after all. It is a key argument that when inflation increases, the low yield the government bonds will look less attractive, which will prompt investors to dump them. The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index is known to be the preferred measure of inflation by the Federal Reserve, and they have set a 2% target of inflation as measured by the index. Recently, it is standing at a five-year high of 1.8%, the closest level to the 2% target since 2012. Does it mean inflation is picking up now?

The answer is no, because the above graph could be misleading. The above inflation rate is calculated on an annual basis, which means that it compares the prices of today to those exactly twelve months ago. If the consumer prices happened to have bottomed exactly a year ago, it will give you a very high reading of inflation, even though the recent trend is actually decreasing. As an illustration, the S&P GSCI Commodity Index (ETF: GSG) crossed above the 200-day average after hitting a bottom in Q1 2016, but has remained mostly flat since last summer, making further high readings of inflation unlikely.

In addition, if you look closer to the monthly changes of the PCI Index, you can find that the inflation has decreased sharply. In the latest April reading, the PCE Index has fallen by 0.2%, its biggest drop since February 2015. Therefore, it is doubtful that the PCE-measured inflation will be able to hit the 2% target anytime soon, because all the evidence is pointing towards a slowdown if not a decrease in the coming months. This tempts the Federal Reserve to postpone their rate hike and delay the so-called reflation trade.

Now I would like to point out an additional reason for being bullish in bonds, and it is the retirement of baby boomers. For those who do not know, the baby boomers refer to the large number of newborns between 1946 and 1964, right after the Second World War. From 2006 onward, these people have started to retire and are expected to create an economic burden in many countries. A Canadian newspaper thinks that it will result in "a chain reaction of slower growth, low interest rates, weaker investment returns, a budget squeeze for governments and growing intergenerational tensions."

The economic effects of this massive retirement movement is subject to debate, but without diving into too much details, I would like to point out one obvious trend. What is the most common-sense vehicle into which these retirees are going to invest their life-savings for a source of steady income after they quit their jobs? Of course, it is the government bonds, because it is considered to be the "safest" and "risk-free". This will create a huge demand for US Treasury Bills and Notes, making a bear market in these bonds in the near future highly unlikely.

On the technical side, the long-term Treasury Bonds (ETF: TLT) is hitting the bottom of a upward long-term channel. So far, the price is fluctuating around the demand line as the bears are unable to push the price further down. Given the relatively bearish sentiment in the market, as demonstrated by Dalio's article, I believe it is now an excellent contrarian opportunity in buying TLT. The trade has an wonderful risk-reward pay-off: one the downside, it only risks about $5 a share (if it goes below $115), but the upside could well be over $25 a share (potential target at $145).

In summary, I do not agree with Ray Dalio that the bull market in bonds is over. Firstly, President Trump's policies are likely to materialize. Secondly, inflation is not picking up despite getting close to the Fed's target of 2%. Finally, the massive retirement of the baby boomers are creating a big demand for bonds, making them unlikely to fall in the near future. Meanwhile, TLT is gaining support on a long-term trendline, creating it a low-risk, high-reward opportunity to buy bonds.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TBF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.