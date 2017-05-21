Week Ahead: Out Of Sight But...

The week ahead for Wall Street is likely to key once again on the president of the United States and developments around the recent Oval Office scandal and his trip to the Middle East. There is of course a key OPEC meeting on tap as well, but expectations appear to have been already well priced in for the continuation of production quotas, so a sell the news type driver may develop. The economic schedule should sound a lot like last week, with housing data again keyed on a month that included an Easter holiday impact. The close of the week packs a punch, economically speaking, with a GDP revision and Durable Goods Orders data due. The week also includes several Fed speakers, which should influence the dollar. Last week's recovery through Thursday and Friday may have benefited from a decreased likelihood of a Fed Funds Rate hike, but this week's speakers could contradict that message. If they do, the U.S. dollar should stabilize, if we hold other relevant factors steady, though that may be an unreasonable expectation this week. Expect stock market volatility to remain elevated, and depending on developments around the President's trip and the Oval Office scandal, and the Fed, stocks could again retreat significantly or recover to recently marked highs.

Let's start with the President's trip and the Oval Office scandal, and get that out of the way before looking to data points more directly related to securities markets. While the news wire around the president is often an indirect influence on securities markets, it is still playing an important role in volatility currently. The latest "revelation," debuted Saturday and was provided by the New York Times. Paraphrasing, The Times indicated President Trump stated to Russian diplomats that the firing of Jim Comey took pressure off him. Some are saying this is akin to an admission of an obstruction of justice, and apparently White House lawyers are preparing for the possibility of impeachment proceedings. While the implication may be meaningful, its impact should be less significant than the initial news break on the issue. The shock factor has faded some.

Former FBI Director Jim Comey has accepted an invitation to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee, but it will not likely occur until after the Memorial Day break, a little over a week from now. The testimony should be a market mover, but because it has been pushed out so far, it may not affect stocks much this week. Still, if the New York Times keeps busy, and/or releases the alleged "Comey memo," that could move markets this week.

Perhaps more important this week is the President's first foreign trip. As I was scribbling here, President Trump was being received by the King of Saudi Arabia. By the time you read this report, President Trump will have addressed 50 leaders of the Muslim world via a speech that should sound quite different than President Obama's address in Cairo. The president will seek to unite the Muslim world against radicalism, and we hear he will not use the words, "radical Islamic terrorism" with dramatic pause in between each word like we have grown accustomed to hearing from him.

We will want to closely follow President Trump's speech Sunday and study how it is received. If it is received poorly by the Muslim world or enough within it, a distinct possibility as it is coming from a distinct perspective, well then markets may reflect concern on Monday morning. President Trump will follow his trip to Saudi Arabia with a visit to Israel, where there is concern that his ideas for peace in the Middle East (read a solution for Palestine) may not be pleasing to our most important ally in the Middle East, Israel. Apparently, the President's sharing of confidential information derived from Israeli intelligence did not please our ally. So in other words, there is plenty that can go wrong here and impact U.S. assets and the dollar.

But the U.S. dollar may find some support from a slew of Fed speakers scheduled to address audiences this week, depending on what they have to say. CMEGroup still indicates the majority of the market expects a Fed Funds Rate hike in June, but that could change if we get a 10% market correction before the meeting. Various views have been expressed by various Fed speakers in the past, and those views have changed from time to time with hawks turning dovish and vice versa. Given developments in Washington and varying views on inflation expectations, we could see some unexpected point come to light this week. I expect the Fed's inflation forecast to be adjusted higher when the Fed publishes its updated economic projections in June, and I think the Fed Funds Rate expectations could likewise see adjustment, which would not serve stocks.

OPEC meets in Vienna this Thursday, May 25. The key talking points will be whether to extend current production restrictions beyond their expiration date set for mid-2017 and also whether to further curb production. The cat is already out of the bag, so to speak, with Saudi Arabia recently reiterating its position and Russia declaring its hope to keep current production quotas in place. Oil prices and energy relative issues like the iPath S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (NYSE: OIL) and United States Oil (NYSE: USO) have been recovering since. The gain in oil has been aided also by the depreciation in the U.S. dollar (NYSE: UUP), as have all hard assets priced in dollars like gold (NYSE: GLD) for instance. I expect speculative traders who have bet on oil will take their positions off ahead of the meeting, and oil should sell off a bit also if production quotas are not increased at the meeting, which would be an unexpected positive. If, however, production cuts are widened, oil can keep climbing in my view - I'm not looking for that to happen.

The economic schedule for the week ahead looks a lot like last week's. It's heavy on housing reports, with New Home Sales and Existing Home Sales set for reporting Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. We will also receive FHFA House Price Index data and the regular Weekly Mortgage Applications data on Wednesday. The home sales data is for the month of April, which incorporated the Easter holiday this year. I believe Easter impeded Housing Starts last week and will impede data reported for the same month this week. Try not to overreact to softer than expected data, and look ahead to the May data, post Easter impact. We'll get a GDP revision, and economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect Q1 data will be revised slightly upward to reflect 0.8% growth, versus the 0.7% reported initially. Any sort of more significant adjustment would move markets, but maybe it's a no win situation. Poorer growth will raise concern and decent growth will raise Fed expectations.

Given all the variables, it's hard to say whether stocks will remake territory to new highs or finish the week lower - I favor bearishness through June. One thing, however, seems given. Elevated volatility will likely continue through May and June, with this Oval Office scandal in play and the Fed meeting ahead. The SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY), SPDR Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) and the PowerShares QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ) each nearly recovered their mid-week losses last week, but the fear index (NYSE: VXX) continued to show concern. Keep your eye on the President, the Fed, the dollar and OPEC for cues. For more of my regular work on markets, I welcome readers to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.