8 Dividend Increases: May 15-19, 2017

I like monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks because I consider such stocks to be candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings. Recently, eight companies on my watch list announced dividend increases, including two of the stocks I own. The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

• KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KEY is an integrated multi-line financial services company. Its subsidiaries provide a wide range of investment management, retail and commercial banking, consumer finance and investment banking products and services to corporate, individual and institutional clients in the United States. KEY was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Recently, KEY increased its quarterly dividend to 9.5¢ per share, an increase of 11.76% over the prior dividend of 8.5¢ per share. The dividend is payable on June 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 30.

• Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX)

GNTX designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry. The company sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations, to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

On Thursday, May 18, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 11.11% to 10¢ per share. The quarterly dividend will be paid on July 19 to shareholders of record on July 6. The ex-dividend date is July 3.

• Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Founded in 1939 and based in Falls Church, Virginia, NOC is a leading global security company with both government and commercial customers. NOC provides systems, products, and solutions in unmanned systems; cyber security; command, control, communications and computers intelligence; surveillance and reconnaissance; and logistics and modernization.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 100¢ per share, an increase of 11.11% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on June 21 to shareholders of record on June 5.

• Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (NYSE:MMC)

Operating in approximately 130 countries, MMC is a professional services firm that offers advice and solutions in areas of risk, strategy, and people. The company is the parent company of various specialty consultants, including Marsh, an insurance broker, intermediary and risk advisor; Guy Carpenter, a risk and reinsurance specialist; Mercer, a provider of human resource and related financial advice and services, and Oliver Wyman Group, a management, economic and brand consultancy. MMC was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 10.29%, from 34¢ per share to 37.5¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on August 15 to shareholders of record on July 11, with an ex-dividend date of July 7.

• Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT)

SYBT operates as a bank holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, a state-chartered bank. The company provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. The company's Commercial Banking sector provides a full range of loan and deposit products as well as consumer mortgages and security brokerage services. Its Wealth Management and Trust segment provides investment management, trust and estate administration, and retirement plan services. SYBT was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of 20¢ per share, an increase of 5.26% over the prior quarterly dividend. The new dividend is payable on July 3 to shareholders of record on June 12. The ex-dividend date will be June 8.

• Republic Bancorp KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, RBCAA is a financial holding company of Republic Bank & Trust Company. The company currently has 44 banking centers in Kentucky, southern Indiana, Florida, Tennessee, and Ohio. It offers banking products and services and internet banking services; short-term revolving credit facilities; and long-term residential real estate loans. RBCAA also offers property and casualty insurance services.

On Wednesday, May 17, RBCAA increased its quarterly dividend to 22¢ per share, an increase of 5.26%. The dividend is payable on July 21 to shareholders of record on June 16.

• Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PCAR, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks. The company's Truck segment provides trucks marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF nameplates, that are used for the hauling of commercial and consumer goods. The Parts segment includes the distribution of aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment includes finance and leasing products and services provided to customers and dealers. PCAR was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Recently, the board of directors of PCAR declared a quarterly dividend of 25¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 4.17%. The new dividend is payable on June 6 to shareholders of record on May 19, with an ex-dividend date of May 17.

• Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CB is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company with operations in more than 50 countries. The company offers commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. CB was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 2.90% to 71¢ per share. The dividend is payable on July 21 to shareholders of record on June 30. The ex-dividend date is June 28.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

As a bonus, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, NOC, MMC, and CB.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The adjusted earnings growth rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

NOC's price line is well above the stock's normal P/E ratio line (in blue) and the primary valuation line (in orange), so the stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in NOC in January 2007 would have returned 14.4% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MMC's price line also is above its normal P/E ratio and the primary valuation line, so the stock is trading above fair value. An investment in MMC in January 2007 would have returned 10.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Finally, let's look at CB:

The stock's price line is well above its normal P/E ratio but still below the primary valuation line, indicating that CB is trading above fair value. An investment in CB in January 2007 would have returned 9.6% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

