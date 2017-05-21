Potential reversals and what they could mean.

Welcome to another edition of 'Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly'. The aim is to review possible scenarios in various markets using Elliott Wave, fractals, and other technical analysis.

Foreword

Hopefully regular readers know by now not to try and trade every little arrow on my charts like they are set in stone. They are a necessary evil and are only included to illustrate the likely count as this has implications going forward. When price gets in a buy area, it's best to think in terms of risk to reward.

Take silver (NYSEARCA:SLV) in my May 6th article, for example.

The conclusion of this chart was, '$15.96 is the preferred spot for a reversal, but nothing 'has' to happen and we may only get 3 waves down'.

So when price got to $16.06 you are probably best to think in terms of risk to reward; there is a little over $0.1 risk for $2 reward.

Looking for 'one more low' or 'one more high' trips up many an Elliottician and we miss many reversals by waiting for the perfect structure into the buy zone. I recognize this fault and try and correct myself, but I still do it from time to time.

So I urge all readers to use the information in these articles as a supplement for their own work. The aim is to keep you on the right side of trends and reversals, not to guide your trades or nail perfect entries with my little arrows. I have to include them to show the count, but you certainly don't have to trade them.

Equities

Equities finally fell last week, with the S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) futures dropping all the way from 2406 to 2345.

However, the bounce on Thursday and Friday took price nearly all the way back again. Did the move down complete wave 4?

Well the fractal I have been posting for several weeks now suggests we should hold onto our hats.

It looks like price could get all the way back to the highs. Futures may even make a new high to 2410.

The interesting part is the minor crash to 2280 it projects in early June.

Here is the count to go with the fractal.

Prices have taken some strange twists and turns, but regular reader will know 2280 was the target all along.

No-one said this wave 4 was going to be easy...

Precious Metals

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and silver turned up last week after completing 3 waves down, and this may have implications going forward.

Take gold, for instance. If the move down had 5 waves, we could call the correction complete at wave 'C'. With only 3 waves, it looks like going sideways a little longer in this triangle.

Actually it's a very subtle difference, especially on a 60 minute chart, but on higher time frames it can lead to significant moves.

Please remember 'the curse of the arrows'. If we are looking for a large rally to $1350, and a very small dip for wave 'E' (which may even be complete), plan your trade around risk to reward, not an arrow on a chart.

The other option is gold continues to follow the example of oil. This is last week's chart but you can get the point.

The overall path is still higher, but there are more twists and turns.

Silver also targets higher. I can just about count 5 waves down in the last decline, as there was a break in the wave 3 channel and wave 5 bounced down to new lows.

With a constructive looking rally from the lows, the bottom should be in and it's possible silver breaks the $18.5 highs on this rally.

This view is given more weight by the gold miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX). A very clear 5 wave move higher suggests the low is in.

The break of the channel is constructive; it corrects the previous advance and sets up the next part of the rally.

Oil (NYSEARCA:USO)

Oil is moving higher, and although you can count the rally impulsively, it doesn't look 'right'.

The small wave 3, and the way the waves construct the channel don't give me much confidence in the count.

In cases like this the bigger picture can help, so I will refer to the 2009-2010 fractal which has guided us for so long.

The comparison shows the move from the 2010 May low was choppy and price moved sideways for much of the summer. I expect oil to follow a similar path this year.

The low may be in, but there should be plenty chances to buy when there is more clarity.

Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Natural gas moved down last week as expected. There's no change in view and this chart from last week is still applicable.

The Dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP)

The dollar has tripped me up a few times this year. After calling the top in December last year I've since called a few bounces that haven't happened.

At least we now know the count below is now invalid as wave 4 has 'overlapped' the high of wave 1.

In fact, I'd thought this count unlikely for a while now as the wave 4 was getting too large and deep.

The dollar is in a much larger wave 4 as mapped out in previous articles:

This targets the low 90s, with the 38.2% Fibonacci retrace of wave 3 coming in at 92. But the big question is 'how will it get there'?

I always expected a choppy decline, but with all the moves down showing impulsive structures, there is the possibility for a straight down collapse.

This kind of move would need some sort of catalyst. It seems unlikely, but never say never...

There are of course alternatives.

The dual count below calls for a reaction at 96.50, which is the 23.6% Fibonacci retrace of wave 3.

You could use 96.50 as an inflection point.

A strong move through suggests the dollar will have a tough time this summer.

Conclusions

The recovery in equities late last week looks bullish, but a comparison with last April to June suggests there could be a larger decline to come.

Precious metals look like they should build on last week's moves up and continue higher.

The dollar looks like it should continue its decline, and the reaction at 96.50 will give us clues how that may takes shape.

Good luck next week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long gold and UNG calls.