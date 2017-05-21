Will R.R. Donnelley Master Digital Marketing

R. R. Donnelley (NASDAQ:RRD) is looking to become a multi-channel communications company. It's trying to reduce its dependence on printing, as digital marketing and communications are more important than ever. Its strategy comes with inherent advantages and risks. R. R. Donnelley is hoping to leverage its existing business relationship with the biggest companies in the world and extend into providing marketing services to those companies. Along the way, R. R. Donnelley would have to build expertise in digital marketing and build new relationships with marketers within its customer base.

R.R. Donnelley is a giant in the printing industry. In fact, it is the largest printing company in the U.S. by revenues. R.R. Donnelley has been around for about 150 years, so it has a rich history of navigating changes in the economy, its business and technology. The increasing role of digital technology in every aspect of business and life has caused a drop in demand for paper and printing. The great recession of 2009 led to a steep drop in consumer demand and print industry may have suffered from that too. Both these trends have caused an overcapacity in the print industry. Federal Reserve data on capacity utilization in the printing industry shows that utilization stands at 68%. To put that number in perspective, the average total industry utilization rate between 1972 and 2015 was 80%. The lack of demand in the printing industry had its effect on R. R. Donnelley. It saw declining revenue growth in all of its reporting units under variable print business segment.

Variable Print Division Annual Revenue Bolstered by Acquisitions

(Source: Company Filings)

In some years, acquisitions helped grow revenue for the variable print segment. For example, in 2014, commercial print reporting unit saw a jump in revenue driven by the acquisition of Consolidated Graphics and Esselte. In 2016, its direct mail business saw a boost driven by the acquisition of Precision Dialogue.

In a bid to grow its business, gain competitive advantage and potentially boost margins, R. R. Donnelley has been looking at gain expertise in digital marketing and communications. In 2010, it had acquired Nimblefish Technologies to expand its multi-channel marketing capabilities. Nimblefish provided the ability to integrate direct mail, email, web and video into a 360-degree customer prospecting and engagement program. R. R. Donnelley also acquired an analytics-driven, multi-channel customer engagement company called Precision Dialogue in 2016. Besides its capabilities in analyzing customer or prospect data, it offers services such as strategy consulting, journey map generation, creative services and response measurement.

R. R. Donnelley's strategy of transforming itself into a multi-channel communications company rests upon it mastering the customer insights, digital marketing, and communications domain. There are numerous firms competing in those segments. It is a segment marked by rapid changes in technology and in the digital and social media landscape. Also, each firm in that segment have their distinct strengths and weaknesses.

Many Large and Small Vendors in the Customer Insight Space

(Source: The Forrester Wave: Customer Insights Services Providers, Q4 2015)

Constantly updating its digital marketing technical capabilities, product and service features will be a challenge for R. R. Donnelley. R. R. Donnelley would also have to integrate its sales force to sell the complete array of printing and marketing services to its existing customer base to grow its revenue from each customer. There's a risk that customers may choose to work with a different vendor for their digital marketing needs while working with R. R. Donnelley on their printing needs. R. R. Donnelley's sales teams may have to develop new business relationships with different divisions within a company. For example, the person in charge of procuring print materials for marketing purposes and the person responsible for customer insights and engagement strategy may be two different decision makers.

Yes, digital technologies have gained market share in marketing, but print media is not going away. In fact, print media may never go away. Direct mailing and use of catalogs still deliver a return on their investment. So, print and digital media can and will co-exist. R. R. Donnelley is betting that there is great advantage in the market place to be the largest and potentially only player with end-to-end capabilities in both print and digital media. The question on investors' minds is whether R. R. Donnelley can master the digital domain and successfully sell both print and digital services to its customers.

