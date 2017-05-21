GrubHub: Don't Fear This Competitor

Investors should use any dip from this fears as an opportunity to own GrubHub.

Facebook has not shown any ability to make these initiatives work in the past.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) initially sold off on Friday following a news report that Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was moving aggressively into online food ordering and delivery. Concerned investors should review the recent quarterly results realizing that the market has long been flooded with competition with little impact to the results.

The stock recently peaked near the all-time high back in 2015. Is Facebook entering the sector really enough to prevent a rally to new highs?

According to TechCrunch, Facebook has implemented a "Order Food" option in the main navigation menu. The giant social network is working with Delivery.com and Slice for select test markets.

The goal is to allow users to order food directly from the Facebook pages of the restaurants and have their partners fulfill the orders. The company though has a weak history of developing payments and fee based services.

Consumers and partners haven't shown a desire to work with Facebook or utilize the social network for transactions. Over the last two years, revenues from payments and other fees are in constant decline mode. Q1 revenues were down $51 million or 23% from two years ago.

CEO Jon Steinberg of Cheddar made the following statement regarding partnering with Facebook in the delivery of content from his new media network.

Whenever you talk to Facebook about monetization of our content, they're always working on it and they care deeply. However, when it comes to them making money, somehow they always figure it out.

In essence, Facebook isn't viewed as a good partner. For this reason and the relationships with restaurants already established by GrubHub in a competitive environment, shareholders probably have no reason to fear this Facebook initiative.

For Q1, GrubHub grew revenues by 39% and EBITDA surged 32%. Daily Average Grubs were only up 21%, but revenues are surging from combining delivery with what was originally only online orders.

Possibly most interesting is that GrubHub guided to Q2 revenues of up to $161 million which is nearly equal to what the massive platform of Facebook generates from revenues for games and other fees.

The real question is whether one wants to pay $3.7 billion for GrubHub with a revenue target of $650 million for 2017. The stock isn't exactly cheap trading at nearly 6x forward revenues.

The key investor takeaway is one should never completely ignore the threat from a platform the size of Facebook, but the social network giant has shown no ability to turn these transaction initiatives into strong businesses. Use any dip to own GrubHub that continues to dominate the sector.

