Is It Time To Buy This Top Grocer?

Kroger (NYSE:KR) has fended off and even beaten stiff competition for years during its rise to becoming a top American grocer. Given the recent drop in share price, now might seem like a good opportunity to buy in. My analysis indicates that investors might be better served waiting for another 10-20% drop before initiating a long-term position.

Profitability

KR has a record of steady revenue and earnings growth, enabling it to grow into one of the largest retailers and the second largest grocer in the United States:

Sourced from https://simplywall.st

This growth has been fueled by consistent reinvestment in an effective business model that has created a competitive advantage for the store as evidenced by consistent same-store growth, growing market share, and its industry beating Return on Equity:

The company's competitive advantage comes from its pricing superior store placement, pricing advantages driven by its geographic concentration of stores supported by distribution centers and economies of scale, and its analytics-driven in-store-experience and customer targeting.

Financials

The company is in fair condition financially. Though its 0.8 current ratio and 1.77 debt-to-equity indicate considerable leverage, total debt is well covered by annual operating cash flow (greater than 20% of total debt) and the interest is well covered by earnings (6.6x coverage).

Management

Mr. McMullen has been CEO since 2014 and has held numerous roles during his 30-plus career with Kroger. Executive competition has consistently been aligned with shareholder interests and management has proven itself by doing whatever it takes (including closing underperforming stores) to consistently grow Kroger's earnings per share in the face of stiff competition. At its investor conference last November, management emphasized their sense of urgency to strengthen their competitive advantage by relying heavily on analytics to cut costs and improve customer experience and loyalty in order to grow ROIC and market share.

Risks

Economic downturns could not only lead to a reduction in market size within the grocery and retail sectors, but could also lead to price competitions that would significantly reduce margins. Low-cost competitors Aldi and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) constantly threaten to grab market share from Kroger and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) continues to work on ways to grab market share in the grocery store sector.

Valuation

The current purchase price of ~$29 appears reasonable when weighed against several valuation metrics:

P/B P/E P/S P/CF KR 4.0 14.3 0.2 6.6 Industry Average 3.6 14.4 0.3 7.3 S&P 500 3.0 21.2 2.1 13.3

Jitta's model (fair value of $56) considers it significantly overvalued while Simply Wall St values it at $36. Analysts consider KR an undervalued "buy", giving an average $34.26 price target (low of $24 and a high of $44) and project an annual EPS growth rate of 6.12% over the next five years after the company averaged growth of 15.33% over the past five years.

I apply a 20% factor of safety to analyst projections in my DCF model (4.9%). Combining this with a terminal growth rate of 3% and the company's tangible book value yields the following results:

DCF Valuation 10% Discount 12.5% Discount 15% Discount 4.9% Growth $35.38 $26.73 $21.68

If KR can meet analysts' expectations, its valuation is:

DCF Valuation 10% Discount 12.5% Discount 15% Discount 6.12% Growth $37.1 $27.95 $22.6

The company also routinely returns cash to shareholders through its consistently growing dividend (currently yielding 1.64% with considerable room to grow with a 21.9% payout ratio) and share repurchases (reduction of shares outstanding from 1396 million to 958 million over the past 9 years).

Conclusion

Kroger is a highly successful grocer supported by a strong national infrastructure and led by prudent, experienced, and determined management. It is currently fairly valued, however, given the stiff competition it is facing from the likes of Aldi and Walmart and the impending threat of Amazon, I recommend waiting to initiate a position until there is a considerable margin of error (~$25).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.