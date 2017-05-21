Tracking David Winters' Wintergreen Advisers Portfolio - Q1 2017 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to David Winters' 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Winters' regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/15/2017. Please visit our Tracking David Winters' Wintergreen Advisers Portfolio series to get an idea of his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund's moves during Q4 2016.

This quarter, Winters' 13F portfolio value increased marginally from $269M to $271M. The number of holdings increased from 7 to 9. The top three holdings represent ~84% of the assets, making it a heavily concentrated portfolio.

The mutual fund (MUTF:WGRNX) (MUTF:WGRIX) has a global orientation: ~49% US, ~14% cash & short-term investments, and the rest outside US. Switzerland and United Kingdom together account for ~25% of the overall portfolio. AUM is ~$474M. Performance wise, the fund was up 7.24% in Q1 2017 compared to up 5.85% for the MSCI World Index. The three largest investments are Reynolds American, Consolidated-Tomoka Land, and British American Tobacco plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) and they together account for ~43% of the overall portfolio. Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF), Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (OTCPK:CFRUY), Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGY), and Heineken Holding NV (OTCQX:HKHHF) are the other non-US positions in the top ten.

Note: Wintergreen Fund's tobacco allocation is large at ~37%. In the 13F portfolio, the allocation is even larger at ~54%.

New Stakes:

Liberty Media Formula One (FOWNA) and Liberty Global LiLAC (NASDAQ:LILA): These are minutely small (less than ~0.2% of the 13F portfolio) stakes established this quarter.

Stake Disposals:

None.

Stake Increases:

None.

Stake Decreases:

Altria Group (NYSE:MO): MO was first purchased in Q1 2012 at prices between $28 and $31. In Q1 2013, the original position was reduced by ~25% at prices between $31 and $35.50. The five quarters thru Q4 2015 had seen a combined ~55% stake reduction at prices between $45 and $62. Last year saw another ~55% selling at prices between $57 and $68. There was another one-third reduction this quarter at prices between $67.50 and $76.50. The stock currently trades at $70.90 and the remaining stake is at ~10% (third-largest) of the 13F portfolio. Winters is harvesting long-term gains.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL): GOOG is a ~8% of the portfolio position purchased in 2011 at much lower prices. The original position has seen selling since Q4 2015 when there was a ~25% reduction at prices between $608 and $777. Last year saw another ~55% selling at prices between $678 and $813. There was a ~6% trimming this quarter. Winters is harvesting huge long-term gains from this position. The stock is now at $934.

Kept Steady:

Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI): RAI is Wintergreen's largest 13F stake at ~39% of the portfolio. It is a very long-term position that has been in the portfolio since their first 13F filing in Q4 2006. By EOY 2007, the position was aggressively built up to a ~13% of the portfolio stake. During the market turmoil that followed, the position was substantially reduced and by EOY 2009 the stake was at ~7% of the 13F portfolio. Since then, the position was rebuilt through consistent buying almost every quarter. The six quarters thru Q2 2016 saw selling: ~55% overall stake reduction at prices between $32 and $54. The stock currently trades at $66.35.

Note 1: In January, British American Tobacco plc agreed to acquire Reynolds American in a cash-and-stock deal ($29.44 cash and 0.5260 BTI shares for each share of RAI). Reynolds American and British American Tobacco are the largest and third-largest stakes respectively in the Wintergreen Fund. They together account for over one-third of the mutual fund's AUM.

Note 2: Reynolds American had a two-for-one stock-split in September 2015 and the prices quoted above are adjusted for this split.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company (NYSEMKT:CTO): CTO is a very long-term stake. It was the largest position at over 24% in 2006. The stake was increased by over 60% in 2007 as well. Since then, the position has been kept relatively steady. Wintergreen owns over 1.55M shares which translates to an ownership of 27% of the business. As a percentage of the 13F portfolio, the position stands at ~31% (second-largest). The stock currently trades at $54.45. It returned ~55% in 2014 but has been flat since.

Note: Wintergreen is in a proxy contest with Consolidate-Tomoka Land Company.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP): UNP is a ~6% of the US long portfolio stake established in Q2 2013 at prices between $67.50 and $80. Q3 2014 saw a ~50% stake increase at prices between $97 and $110. There was a ~30% reduction in Q4 2015 at prices between $75 and $97 and that was followed with another ~25% selling in Q1 2016 at prices between $68.50 and $84.50. The stock currently trades at $107.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI): The very small ~1% BHI stake was established in Q3 & Q4 2015 at prices between $43 and $62. Last year saw a two-thirds reduction at prices between $38.50 and $67. The stock currently trades at $58.22.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD): GD is a very small 0.39% of the US long portfolio stake established in Q1 2016 at prices between $124 and $138. The stock currently trades well above that range at $196.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Wintergreen's US stock holdings in Q1 2017:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.