Paysafe Group: China Targets Payment Platforms In Enforcement Of Online Gambling

We are surprised that since the publication of our December report that exposed multiple concerning issues with respect to the Asian operations of Paysafe, Paysafe's shares have risen by 25%.

The sellside has mostly focused on attempting to debunk our estimate of Paysafe’s bet365 China exposure, while largely ignoring many of our strongest claims that highlight potential illegal activity.

In recent weeks the Chinese government has issued a statement that it expects to announce a “great achievement” in the enforcement of cross-border online gambling in 2H 2017.

In addition to focusing on cross-border online gambling operations themselves, China is interested in pursuing “online payment platforms” and the “technology providers” of the local network operators.