The TJX Sell-Off Provides An Opportunity

Over the past month and a half, I have personally been working to reduce some of my fairly sizeable cash balance. One of the key cogs has been TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX). As I've noted before, TJX has an enviable track record of capital allocation as well as a semi-Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) resistant business model. Although Q1 was slightly disappointing, I think the company can trade to $87, and it looks attractive at current levels.

From Q1'17 results, I have a few key takeaways. First, comps are nothing to worry about. Secondly, labor costs are under control. Lastly, the company is in a great inventory position, which I believe provides a little comp upside in the backhalf of the year, as TJX will be able to opportunistically.

Weak comp after a Q1'17 blockbuster quarter is nothing to worry about

The most underrated part of evaluating comp store growth is looking at a quarter more holistically. In Q1'18, TJX reported a "disappointing" comp of 1%; however, that comes on the back of a Q1'17 where the company posted a 7% increase in same-store sales. Over a 2-year period, this 4% stacked-comp would be considered blockbuster performance at several retailers, but I believe investors got lost in headline results.

Guidance was solid overall, with key segment Marmaxx expected to post comp store sales growth of 1-2%, TJX Canada 2-3%, and HomeGoods 2-3%, with TJX international comps up 1-2%. Again, it's important to remember what FY17 comps looked like, with consolidated comp sales up 5% and strong performance across virtually every segment.

Source: TJX FY17 Q4 Report

TJX has reported an increase in comp sales for 21 consecutive years, and I see no reason why FY18 will not be the 21st.

Labor headwind well-known and not destructive

As we all knew going in FY18, virtually every firm that employs low cost labor is facing some sort of wage headwind, and TJX is not immune. Thus, given the circumstance, I think the 8% increase in EPS was relatively impressive, and I think the full-year guidance of SG&A of 17.7% (up from 17.4% in FY17) demonstrates that the company is confident in its ability to easily manage store-level labor costs.

In fact, TJX actually raised its segment level operating profit guidance for at its popular HomeGoods business and kept guidance steady in its Marmaxx segment. While labor costs are likely to be a long-term headwind, I think TJX has demonstrated an impressive ability to manage through the challenge.

Clean inventory position could drive comp upside

Heading into Q2, TJX is in a clean inventory position. Inventories were down 9% y/y, meaning the company will have its coffers full to purchase opportunistically in the next several quarters. TJX can buy something opportunistically in massive size, and I think the talented buying team at TJX will capitalize on this dynamic. As a result, the company could get some great product that leads to comp upside relative to the forecast, particularly in the back half of the year.

Like its stores, TJX's stock offers great value

With shares currently offering upside of 15-20% by the end of the year, I think the stock offers tremendous value. The management team remains generous when it comes to share buybacks, repurchasing 4.5 million shares for $350 million during Q1. Management forecasts another $1.3 billion to $1.8 billion in buybacks during the rest of the fiscal year, and if the share price languishes, I think repurchases will come in at the high end of the range.

Shares have not done well recently, basically flat over the last year, but I think investors with a long-term time horizon will be generously rewarded by TJX's excellent strategy and capital allocation. I am adding to my position at current levels.