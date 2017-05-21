CME Group And Nasdaq Inc. Can Win Big With Blockchain

What is blockchain technology?

Blockchain is a decentralized and public database that Bitcoin is built on. Current financial institutions use centralized database systems that are prone to cyber-attacks and require a trusted party to record information. Unlike these systems, blockchain promises security, transparency, speed, and instant record keeping. One of the major applications can be made for trading. CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) and Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) are two major early adopters that are implementing blockchain technology in trading. As shown in the chart below, both exchanges have announced new blockchain initiatives in the last two years. If they can complete this innovation before their competitors, CME Group and Nasdaq can win big in terms of cutting expenses and selling blockchain platforms to other businesses.

2-year share price of CME and NDAQ

Why do we need blockchain technology?

The passive investment era has arrived and more investors are demanding lower commission fees from banks and brokerage companies. In response to this demand, many brokerage firms such as Fidelity, TD Ameritrade, and Charles Schwab cut their commissions by about 30% in March. This sounds very appealing to investors; however, these firms are cutting their profits. The implementation of blockchain will solve this problem for these firms and many other companies that are facing the same problem since the technology reduces its post-trade processing expense to almost zero.

Is the technology still a fantasy?

The answer is no. Many professionals and specialists are predicting that there will be finished products that will be fully implemented in some companies' system within the next two years. On January 9th of 2017, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) announced that they will implement a blockchain based platform to manage the process of moving $11 trillion credit derivatives. Also, CME and Nasdaq have been working with blockchain companies such as Chain Inc. to enhance their back-office system.

How much is the industry worth?

Google Trends: Blockchain Technology Interest Over Time

The above chart shows that the technology has been gaining accelerating attention from the market. The global blockchain technology market has been growing rapidly since the hype of Bitcoin started in 2013. According to the new research done by Grand View Research Inc., the global blockchain technology market is expected to reach $7.74 billion by 2024. The recent participants of this innovative technology support this projection. Many leaders in banking industry such as Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, USB, etc., are actively trying to develop blockchain technology to implement in their back-office system. Countries such as India, Japan, and South Korea are also developing this technology on a government level.

Potential Opportunities for Investors

As an investor, one way to make the most fortune out of blockchain technology is probably to invest in a start-up company that has potential to survive and disrupt related industries. However, we must consider that most start-ups fail. Because of this reason, I suggest a couple of publicly traded companies that are early adopters of this technology and have solid reputation and fundamentals.

CME and Royal Mint's Project

On November 29th of 2016, the CME Group, one of the biggest marketplaces for derivatives, and the Royal Mint, the world's leading export mint, announced that they have been working together to build a new platform to trade gold that is based on blockchain technology. This will most likely have a significant impact on the market because it is the first application of blockchain used by a government entity. Investors are feeling more secure when using this platform because it is a project promised by a 1,100-year-old government owned institution. CME announced that they will provide the Royal Mint Gold or RMG as a new cryptocurrency that can be traded on this new platform. One RMG represents one gram of gold, which means the price of RMG will fluctuate along with the price of gold. They plan to create initial amount of RMGs equivalent to $1 billion worth of gold and they will issue more RMGs based on market demand. Investors will be able to trade RMGs any time they want while using this platform because it will operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Nasdaq and Chain Inc.'s Project

On Dec. 30, 2015, Nasdaq announced that they had successfully completed their first private equity transaction using blockchain technology platform called Linq. Since then they have been continuously developing this solution. Linq allows private companies to issue and transfer shares to its investors electronically. Initially, there are five companies which are participating in this project. These companies are: Chain, Changetrip, Peer Nova, Synack, Tango, and Vera. While the platform is not available to public, Chain and Nasdaq are still working on this solution to deploy on commercial scale. Chain is taking on roles as a participant and as a partner to provide blockchain technology to this project. In the private securities market, every transaction is paper based. If there is an invalid transaction, either a clearing house or the company must spend extra time and cost to process the transaction again. Blockchain's instant record keeping aspect enables the transaction without requiring a trusted party or depository. It helps the company to better keep track of capitalization table. It also reduces errors and enhances the operational productivity in that ecosystem.

To Conclude…

Although there are many other financial firms that are developing blockchain technology, CME Group and Nasdaq are ahead of the curve. CME Group is working with Royal Mint which is a government owned entity; it gives them an advantage in implementing the technology since the process requires regulator's approval. Last month, CME Group and Royal Mint announced that they started real-time testing of their platform and are on schedule for launch this year. Nasdaq has been using their platform since December of 2015 to manage private equity transactions. Blockchain will allow these exchanges to cut expenses by eliminating positions in post-trade processing such as legal experts, book-keepers, auditors, and consultants. Share price charts for each company show that each company's share price has been rising since their announcements of blockchain development. While this trend looks promising, these two stocks will most likely benefit from blockchain technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.