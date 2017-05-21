SWK Holdings - A Pharmaceutical Royalty Company With 49% Upside To Book Value

SWK Holdings (OTCQB:SWKH) is a specialty finance company, where the specialty is small pharmaceutical and health care financing. Before I get into a valuation of the business, which is obviously key, I'll cover some reasons I think this is potentially a business with a moat.

The first is the complexity of the business. Underwriting an unproven royalty stream on a new pharmaceutical product isn't a simple proposition, which is probably why the SWK CEO is a medical doctor. He (and his former partner the previous CEO) had experience running similar assets at a hedge fund and RIA prior to taking over SWK.

However, complexity is, of course, not an insurmountable barrier to new entrants. Other (bigger) players could develop the necessary platform, but the size of the market is relatively small, especially given the size of the deals the company is pursuing. Thus, the company has a bit of a niche market, where the size of the market combined with the complexity limit the number of players.

Finally, the market is one that will naturally continue to have deal flow, which is important for valuing this as a going concern. The general sequence of events would be a small biotech company licensing its drug candidate to a bigger pharmaceutical company, which pays them success-based milestones and a royalty based on sales. The small biotech then has the ability to receive immediate cash by selling all or part of this payment stream to SWKH.

The industry dynamic with big pharma companies running huge sales forces to sell drugs, while small biotechs run research operations and try to invent (and get FDA approval for) drugs ensures continued deal flow. The big pharma companies are understandably reluctant to pay huge sums in cash for an unproven remedy, especially if it doesn't have FDA approval yet. It is much more palatable for them to pay enough to fund a clinical trial or two upfront, and leave a royalty stream with the biotech company. That makes the deals more win-win, and leaves an incentive for the biotech to succeed. As biotechs are always looking for cash to research the next big thing, those who have had success are likely to be willing to sell all or a portion of their royalty streams. The other upside for SWKH is that the royalty payments on a deal like this tend to come from the better funded bigger company, which improves the credit quality.

Finally, drug price increases are a fact of the market. New therapies sometimes have lower prices to gain acceptance, although if they have improved efficacy or a better safety profile that isn't always necessary. However, if a therapy becomes the standard for a given indication (or even gains market share) the subsequent price rises can be significant. This is a great market feature for a company whose earnings are based on the top line, as that can produce significant revenue growth even in a market where volume doesn't change. Of course, given the political climate, this factor is currently discounted by the market, and the lack of future pricing power is one potential reason for the discounted stock price. I would suggest that pricing power is more of an upside feature than a basic necessity for this business, so a discount based on the political climate could be a buying opportunity. Ultimately, insurers will always face pressure to pay for treatments people need.

A great example of the dynamic of biotech licensing is the Naloxone royalty the company recently purchased. The seller (Opiant (OTCQB:LLTPD)) is a small biotech working on commercializing other products. They had a royalty from Adapt (see terms here). They sold the first $20.6 MM of royalties to SWK for $13.75 MM. Additionally, SWK will get a residual payment after the deal pays out. The exact terms are relatively complicated, but the IRR should be strong. While the company has done a significant number of deals (generally structured as loans, as in this case) I thought this was an interesting one to look at as a bit of a case study. For more on the product and market opportunity see here.

I believe these investments are probably worth book value or better, even when combined with the G&A the company requires to make these investments. The current book value of the company is $16.10 per share, which given the current $10.80 share price implies 49% upside if it were to trade at book value.

The reason the company trades below book value is that it has had a number of impairments in 2015/2016. I believe these impairments were the cause of the former CEO's departure in early 2016. While the company's strategy hasn't changed, results appear to be improving. They earned $10.4 MM pre-tax in 2016, and it would have been $18.5 MM ex-impairments. While that is only a mid-single digits ROE after impairments, 2017 is off to a good start with $14.0 MM pre-tax income, as they had a material gain on the exit of a position. One potential catalyst would be them getting through 2017 without significant impairments. That would improve the trailing ROE, providing strong justification for the company to trade at or above book value.

That being said, there are $19 MM of principal in two loans on non-accrual status. In both cases, the company has not taken impairments as they believe they will recover in full from the collateral.

As a downside case, I've calculated a conservative tangible book value, which removes both the non-accrual loans and the tax assets. The company has substantial net-operating-loss carryforwards from a former software business that was recapitalized, but in a downside case, they wouldn't achieve much value for them. Even assuming the non-accrual loans are zero and the tax asset is worthless gives an adjusted book value of $11.94 per share, which still exceeds the current share price.

For any asset based valuation, it is reasonable to ask whether the company is burning cash, but with $9.6 MM of operating cash flow in 2016, they have a significant runway. The cash balance has been declining, but that is because they are investing their cash in new productive assets. There is also the potential for them to take on debt at some point, given their assets have an estimated effective yield of 14.7%. Even with a reasonable level of impairments, they should be able to borrow at a materially lower cost than that, which opens the possibility of earning spread income to increase their ROE. Increasing the size of the business also has the potential for them to benefit from leverage on their G&A, although at 1.35% of their equity in 2016, the G&A expenses appear acceptable to me.

This seems like a reasonable place to put capital with a relatively strong risk-reward ratio, as book value would be significant upside and the asset coverage is strong, with over $3/share in cash. There is also potential upside if one of the therapies they have a royalty on hits it big.

The final reason I think this will probably end up being worth book value is the presence of a financial owner with a 69% stake, Carlson Capital. While I am sometimes wary of controlled firms, in this case they acted decisively by removing the previous CEO when impairments hit. I suspect the new CEO is probably on a short leash as well, and if the company doesn't begin earning its cost of capital, a liquidation or take-private wouldn't surprise me.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWKH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.